FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man dies after being shot in the head in the parking lot of a southwest Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Dance Theater of Harlem in Houston: Houston Dance Students Learn From Ballet RoyaltyMae A.Houston, TX
A Woman Tries to Open Plane Exit Door Midflight Because She Said "Jesus Told Her To"justpene50Houston, TX
A homeowner was shot and killed during a confrontation with two suspects he found in his backyard in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Popular coffee chain to open second location in Houston and you could win free coffee for a year!Ash JurbergHouston, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org
LIVE On-Location at Old Town Spring to Celebrate the Holidays and Support Small Businesses
Town Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, listen online or subscribe to the podcast. Join the discussion at 888-486-9677, questions@townsquaretalk.org or @townsquaretalk. We're live on-location at Lynn's Table in Old Town Spring discussing the many different shopping, dining, and entertainment opportunities to celebrate...
Magical Winter Lights — The Largest Holiday Lighting Attraction in Texas
With only a couple of weeks until Christmas, we are all in full holiday mode. A lot of us are busy shopping and enjoying Christmas parties, and parades, attending holiday events, and just doing all things that keep us in the spirit of the season. But one of the things...
houstononthecheap.com
The Light Park Houston – Splashtown Christmas Lights Show 2022 at Spring Texas
This Christmas, take in a beautiful light show set to festive music, all from the comfort of your car. Your whole family can enjoy a safe, socially distanced ride through a wonderland made up of twinkling lights at the Light Park in Spring, Texas. Also, remember to check out our...
bayoubeatnews.com
‘Snow Day’ in Houston? Yes, says Alvin Community College!
We know Houston is hot, so when it comes to “dreaming” of a White Christmas, sometimes you have to use your creativity to make it happen. Thanks to the fun folks at Alvin Community College, local kids had a man-made holiday soiree. The ACC Lab School held its annual “Snow Day” event on Dec. 9. The event was made possible through support from HEB and friends of the ACC Foundation. Check out the festive photos!
Popular coffee chain to open second location in Houston and you could win free coffee for a year!
Coffee lovers of Houston will have yet another choice to get their caffeine hit from with the opening of a new Tim Hortons this week. And if you are an early bird, you could win free coffee for a year!
This odd-shaped $2.4M mansion provides privacy in the heart of Houston
The River Oaks home's architecture separates it from Kirby Drive's traffic.
Greater Houston to Soon Enjoy Cigars, Cocktails
Cigars International is planning two new Superstores set to open in early 2023.
Mother and Son-Owned Bakery to Get First Storefront
Miya’s Munchies is set to open in Magnolia in early 2023.
Houston family localizes diner, bakery franchise with House of Pies Cypress
The Monte Cristo is a triple decker of ham, turkey and Swiss cheese dipped in egg-cream battered, deep-fried and dusted with powdered sugar. $12.95 (Mikah Boyd/Community Impact) The Ganim family has been in charge of House of Pies since the 1980s, when the previous owner and developer of IHOP, among...
Tanger Outlets Houston Offers Special Hours for Final Days of Holiday Shopping
Tanger Outlets Houston is offering special extended hours to help with last-minute holiday shopping in the Galveston County area. Top brands for gifting – such as Crocs, Columbia and Tommy Bahama – are stocked up and offering real savings for shoppers checking off wish lists during the final days of the season, including Super Saturday and Christmas Eve. Visitors can also take advantage of special hours on the day after Christmas for even more savings.
cw39.com
Major rain coming to Houston, possible flash flooding
HOUSTON (KIAH) We might see Flash Flooding in Houston this week, according to the National Weather Service. They have issued a hazardous outlook for Houston that is expected to impact our area Tuesday into Tuesday night. On average, less than an inch of rainfall is expected with the frontal passage...
travelawaits.com
11 Incredible Things To Do In Charming Alvin, Texas
Alvin, Texas, nestled halfway between Houston and Galveston, has grown tremendously in the 21st century, yet the city’s Southern charm remains intact. It’s a hidden gem if you ask me. Once a farming and ranching town, Alvin’s rich history dates back to 1845 and is widely spread in...
defendernetwork.com
South Belt Houston Chapter of Jack and Jill celebrates 30 years
The South Belt Houston Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. recently commemorated its’ 30th Anniversary. With roots in Pearland, the chapter has made an impact across the Southern Houston area for more than three decades. To honor the chapter’s 30 years of dedicated service, the Mayor of...
spacecityweather.com
A word about those bothersome bloodsuckers, and looking ahead to a very cold second half of December
All I have is anecdotal evidence, but the mosquitoes in my neighborhood have been oppressive during the last week or so. I can only remember, on rare occasions, being bothered by mosquitoes during a morning or evening walk. But in recent days they have been biting me with vigor, including through clothing, even while moving. My experience is apparently not unique. So why are the bugs so bad?
Houston woman killed in Alice crash
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman died after a crash in Jim Wells County Saturday morning. The crash occurred on SH-44 in Jim Wells County at around 11:16 a.m., officials with the DPS said. A black Toyota Corolla was headed north on the main street crossover and ran a...
wanderwisdom.com
West 11th Street Park in Houston: Wilderness in the City
Enjoying nature outdoors is so pleasurable. Discovering what makes each park in our area unique is fun and educational. West 11th Street Park is at 2400 W. 11th Street, Houston, Texas 77008. For those who know the area, the park is between Ella Boulevard and West T.C.Jester. It is slightly over 20 acres. This park is a virtual bit of wilderness inside of the I-610 Loop. The majority of it consists of native Texas forest trees as well as understory plants that attract wildlife.
'Anything she touches, she puts her heart into it' | Family, friends mourn loss of prominent Houston doctor
HOUSTON — Friends and family said she was an "angel," "selfless" and "humble and kind." It seems there aren’t enough words to describe what 52-year-old Mini Vettical meant to everyone around her. “She was that kind of a unique individual, and she never expected anything from anybody else,...
fox26houston.com
Cold front bringing storms to Houston area early Sunday morning
Cold front expected to bring storms to Houston early Sunday morning. Houston - A cold front will be bringing a broken line of storms into the Houston area overnight into early Sunday morning. The rain should end around noon and milder temperatures will hang around Southeast Texas until a stronger front arrives on Tuesday. That will begin a much cooler and drier pattern.
