Sugar Land, TX

bayoubeatnews.com

‘Snow Day’ in Houston? Yes, says Alvin Community College!

We know Houston is hot, so when it comes to “dreaming” of a White Christmas, sometimes you have to use your creativity to make it happen. Thanks to the fun folks at Alvin Community College, local kids had a man-made holiday soiree. The ACC Lab School held its annual “Snow Day” event on Dec. 9. The event was made possible through support from HEB and friends of the ACC Foundation. Check out the festive photos!
HOUSTON, TX
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Houston Offers Special Hours for Final Days of Holiday Shopping

Tanger Outlets Houston is offering special extended hours to help with last-minute holiday shopping in the Galveston County area. Top brands for gifting – such as Crocs, Columbia and Tommy Bahama – are stocked up and offering real savings for shoppers checking off wish lists during the final days of the season, including Super Saturday and Christmas Eve. Visitors can also take advantage of special hours on the day after Christmas for even more savings.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Major rain coming to Houston, possible flash flooding

HOUSTON (KIAH) We might see Flash Flooding in Houston this week, according to the National Weather Service. They have issued a hazardous outlook for Houston that is expected to impact our area Tuesday into Tuesday night. On average, less than an inch of rainfall is expected with the frontal passage...
HOUSTON, TX
travelawaits.com

11 Incredible Things To Do In Charming Alvin, Texas

Alvin, Texas, nestled halfway between Houston and Galveston, has grown tremendously in the 21st century, yet the city’s Southern charm remains intact. It’s a hidden gem if you ask me. Once a farming and ranching town, Alvin’s rich history dates back to 1845 and is widely spread in...
ALVIN, TX
defendernetwork.com

South Belt Houston Chapter of Jack and Jill celebrates 30 years

The South Belt Houston Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. recently commemorated its’ 30th Anniversary. With roots in Pearland, the chapter has made an impact across the Southern Houston area for more than three decades. To honor the chapter’s 30 years of dedicated service, the Mayor of...
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

A word about those bothersome bloodsuckers, and looking ahead to a very cold second half of December

All I have is anecdotal evidence, but the mosquitoes in my neighborhood have been oppressive during the last week or so. I can only remember, on rare occasions, being bothered by mosquitoes during a morning or evening walk. But in recent days they have been biting me with vigor, including through clothing, even while moving. My experience is apparently not unique. So why are the bugs so bad?
HOUSTON, TX
KIII 3News

Houston woman killed in Alice crash

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman died after a crash in Jim Wells County Saturday morning. The crash occurred on SH-44 in Jim Wells County at around 11:16 a.m., officials with the DPS said. A black Toyota Corolla was headed north on the main street crossover and ran a...
JIM WELLS COUNTY, TX
wanderwisdom.com

West 11th Street Park in Houston: Wilderness in the City

Enjoying nature outdoors is so pleasurable. Discovering what makes each park in our area unique is fun and educational. West 11th Street Park is at 2400 W. 11th Street, Houston, Texas 77008. For those who know the area, the park is between Ella Boulevard and West T.C.Jester. It is slightly over 20 acres. This park is a virtual bit of wilderness inside of the I-610 Loop. The majority of it consists of native Texas forest trees as well as understory plants that attract wildlife.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Cold front bringing storms to Houston area early Sunday morning

Cold front expected to bring storms to Houston early Sunday morning. Houston - A cold front will be bringing a broken line of storms into the Houston area overnight into early Sunday morning. The rain should end around noon and milder temperatures will hang around Southeast Texas until a stronger front arrives on Tuesday. That will begin a much cooler and drier pattern.
HOUSTON, TX

