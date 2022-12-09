ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GOBankingRates

What Is the Debt Lasso Method?

When you're buried in credit card debt, finding a method to help you tackle the debt quickly and regain control of your finances can be a game-changer. However, with so many different debt hacks and...
The Penny Hoarder

Dear Penny: My Mom Signed Our Truck Loan. What Happens if She Dies?

We have terrible credit. My mom financed our truck. My husband was supposed to be put on the loan as a co-signer but wasn't. My mom is older and now has serious health conditions. She is concerned about what happens to the truck if she passes. We can't currently refinance the loan in our name. What would happen if she did pass? We have made all the payments. The registration and plates are in our name. Her name alone is on the loan.
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Money Sense: Women and retirement — Keep your retirement savings on track

Women’s increasing longevity highlights the importance of preparing financially for those extra years. “We tend to prioritize our families’ financial needs,” says Marci McGregor, senior investment strategist, Chief Investment Office, Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank. “In the process, we can sometimes lose sight of our own financial future, and with our increasing longevity, that can put us at risk of outliving our assets,” she adds.
outsidetheboxmom.com

Saving For Retirement at 50

Whether you’re trying to save for retirement at age 50 or have already reached that stage, there are several things you can do to get on the right track. These tips will show you how to get a grip on your finances and make your money work for you in retirement.
Kiplinger

4 Ways Taxes Could Burst Your Retirement Bubble (and What to Do About Them)

When people think about retirement planning, they tend to put their focus on saving and investing so they have a nice nest egg when they quit working. And that’s a great place to start. But it’s also important to pay attention to how taxes affect your retirement savings and any other sources of income you’ll tap into once you reach retirement.
babyboomers.com

Developing a Plan for Getting Out of Debt

So, you’ve made the decision to finally, once and for all, get rid of that debt. Congratulations are in order; that’s a great first step. You had tried it in the past, but in fits and spurts, before realizing that you didn’t really have a feel for what you were doing. You now understand that developing a plan for getting out of debt often calls for a full-on approach that covers a lot of ground. Here are some suggestions.

