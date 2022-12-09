ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Porte, IN

und.com

Five-star signee Cassandre Prosper to enroll early

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame’s high-powered offense just got even stronger. On Monday, five-star signee Cassandre Prosper announced that she will enroll early at Notre Dame, making her eligible to compete upon the start of the spring semester. Prosper committed to the Irish on Nov. 12. “I...
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Slicers Home Opener Spoiled by Ranked Team

(La Porte, IN) - Class 3A #6 South Bend Washington used a smothering defense to ruin La Porte’s home opener 62-54 Saturday afternoon at Slicer gym. La Porte got off to a rousing start. After winning the opening tip, the Slicers got an alley oop slam dunk from Rylin Kieszkowski for a quick 2-0 lead. La Porte managed only seven more points in the opening quarter and trailed the Panthers 10-9 after one period.
LA PORTE, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

Parent Perspective | Inside A Marcus Freeman's In-Home Visit

Notre Dame football commit Drayk Bowen‍ and his family are far from strangers to Irish head coach Marcus Freeman. In fact, the Bowens might know the head coach better than any family in the 2023 recruiting class as the 6-foot-2, 233-pounder was a constant presence on campus over the last year and was made an early priority by Freeman when he arrived in January of 2021.
NOTRE DAME, IN
WNBA.com

The Notre Dame Legacy of Arike Ogunbowale

In a raucous sold-out game at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana, this past Sunday, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish took down a top 10 University of Connecticut team, handing them their first season loss. While the Huskies missed vital rotation players, and star wing Azzi Fudd went down with a knee injury early in the game, the Irish won against a team filled with talent.
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

Four-star RB Aneyas Williams Talks Interest in Notre Dame

One of the top running backs in the class of 2024 is getting close to a final decision. Hannibal (Mo.) high school four-star running back Aneyas Williams will announce his commitment on Friday, Dec. 16. The finalists include Notre Dame, Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky. Irish Illustrated and 247Sports recently caught...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

East Race Muscle shines light on competitive powerlifting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - East Race Muscle in South Bend is holding an event this weekend that’s the first of its kind in the Hoosier state. Michael Baxter is the owner and founder of East Race Muscle. He says that the open is a part of his efforts to bring powerlifting to the forefront of the athletic community.
SOUTH BEND, IN
nwi.life

McColly Real Estate toasts 2022 at Annual Holiday Party

McColly Real Estate continued one of its most beloved traditions on Thursday evening, the Annual Holiday Party hosted at Innsbrook Country Club. McColly Brokers, Community Title Company, affiliated businesses and friends came together to celebrate the season and another successful year. Brokers representing 21 offices spread across Northwest Indiana, Chicago...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
WNDU

Historic Buildings in South Bend on display for walking tour

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In downtown South Bend’s historic west Washington district, a walking tour gives participants a glimpse into the city’s past. People from all around the Michiana area came to check out some of the city’s preserved buildings. From Tippecanoe Mansion which was completed...
SOUTH BEND, IN
CBS Chicago

Deadline Friday night for Chicago's Resiliency 2.0 cash assistance program

CHICAGO (CBS)-- If you want to apply for round two of the city's Resiliency 2.0 cash assistance program, you have until 11:59 p.m.The program provides $500 in cash payments to over 4,000 Chicagoans in need.It's aimed at helping people who may have been left out of the COVID-19 stimulus, particularly caregivers of adults or households with adult children.To apply go to chicash.org.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Kathy Hart remembers her loyal Chicago listeners

Radio personality and creator of Gritology.com Kathy Hart joins Bob Sirott to talk about how great Chicago’s radio listeners are, her website, and why she created it. She also discusses discoveries about herself through her healing journey, her memoir, and a Montana retreat she is putting together.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Crown Point, Indiana opts to waive experience requirement to hire firefighters

CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) – A Northwest Indiana town won a huge federal grant called SAFER, to make residents well, safer. The money will enable the local fire department to hire seven more firefighter/paramedics.This round of recruitment is getting more hits than usual because the job description says "no experience" is necessary. CBS 2's Lauren Victory had more on the search for new first responders.The population of Crown Point is growing and the fire department wants to grow with it.Here's the issue: It takes three years of classes and on-the-job training to be fully certified as a firefighter/paramedic.Normally, the department...
CROWN POINT, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Chase Leads to Manhunt and Capture

(La Porte County, IN) - An arrest was made following a high-speed chase and search in Union Mills over the weekend. James Brinsfield, 46, of Trail Creek was charged with resisting law enforcement. According to La Porte County Police, officers were called about a suspicious vehicle on Saturday night and...
UNION MILLS, IN
abc57.com

Juvenile pedestrian killed in crash in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- First responders were dispatched to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian at Oak Road and Pidco Drive on Monday around 8:40 p.m., according to the Marshall County Coroner's Office. Officials arrived to find a 16-year-old male with serious injuries at the scene. The juvenile was...
PLYMOUTH, IN
WNDU

Michiana police warn of more 'porch pirates' around the holidays

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - With the season of online ordering upon the nation, so-called “porch pirates” are on the prowl to steal holiday joy. “I want to say beginning of Thanksgiving to after the holidays, the first of the year, is where it’d be the majority of the theft of the porch pirates,” explained Detective Jason Koski at the St. Joseph County Police Department.
MISHAWAKA, IN

