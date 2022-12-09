ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bergen, NJ

88-year-old NJ Nun Dies in Garden State Parkway Crash

ABERDEEN — An 88-year-old nun died on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning when she tried to drive across three lanes of traffic. Joan Butler of West Orange stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes around Exit 118 around 10:45 AM, State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Butler then re-entered traffic but instead of merging properly, she suddenly crossed over to the left lane and was hit by a Lexus NX.
ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Crash With Injuries Reported On NJ Turnpike

A crash with injuries occurred on the New Jersey Turnpike, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 12:50 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12 outside entry Interchange 10 near Interstate 287 in Edison, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. Two right lanes were blocked, 511nj.org reported. New Jersey State...
EDISON, NJ
Gunman robbed Warren County store, cops say

The New Jersey State Police are investigating the report of an armed robbery Friday night at a store in Warren County. A male perpetrator reportedly entered Harmony Spirits & Grocery, 2330 Belvidere Road in Harmony Township, at 7:24 p.m., brandished a handgun and took cash from the register, state police spokesman Sgt. Alejandro Goez said Tuesday.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
N.J. man, 3 relatives charged in bank robbery

A New Jersey man and three of his family members have been charged in connection with a bank robbery that occurred in the summer of 2022, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said. Michael Gabboff, 36, of Millstone, was arrested on December 2 after investigators identified him as the suspect...
MILLSTONE, NJ
Paterson man hurt in East 18th Street shooting

A city man was wounded in a shooting on East 18th Street on Saturday night. The victim, 22-year-old, was in the area of East 18th Street and 12th Avenue at around 6:12 p.m. when he was struck by gunfire. He arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for...
PATERSON, NJ
Driver OK After Sedan Slams Into Tree In Fair Lawn

A senior driver declined medical attention after her sedan slammed into a tree Monday afternoon in Fair Lawn. Fair Lawn Rescue Squad removed the door to free the driver from her Toyota Camry following the crash on Plaza Road North near Fernwood Drive shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
Paterson Man Charged With Illegally Touching Girl, 15

A Paterson man illegally touched a 15-year-old girl, authorities charged. Kenyatta Lighty, 44, was sent to the Passaic County Jail following his arrest last Friday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes announced on Monday, Dec. 12. Members of her Special Victims Unit charged Lighty with two counts each of fourth-degree...
PATERSON, NJ
