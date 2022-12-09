Read full article on original website
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Major grocery store chain closing another New York locationKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWest Orange, NJ
1 in 10 New Jerseyans Have Unclaimed Property of Value, Here’s How To Find YoursMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Nun who served for 67 years killed in N.J. highway crash
A nun from Essex County who continued to volunteer her services after retirement was identified Monday as the driver killed in a crash over the weekend on the Garden State Parkway. Sister Joan Eileen Butler, 88, of West Orange, was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred about 10:45...
N.J. driver was drunk in transport van wreck that killed 20-year-old, officials allege
A New Jersey man has been charged after investigators alleged he was driving a transport van intoxicated at the time of a fatal crash, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said. Jose Manuel Garcia-Vazquez, 24, of New Brunswick, was arrested Saturday in the crash that killed 20-year-old New Brunswick resident Karen...
88-year-old NJ Nun Dies in Garden State Parkway Crash
ABERDEEN — An 88-year-old nun died on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning when she tried to drive across three lanes of traffic. Joan Butler of West Orange stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes around Exit 118 around 10:45 AM, State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Butler then re-entered traffic but instead of merging properly, she suddenly crossed over to the left lane and was hit by a Lexus NX.
Crash With Injuries Reported On NJ Turnpike
A crash with injuries occurred on the New Jersey Turnpike, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 12:50 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12 outside entry Interchange 10 near Interstate 287 in Edison, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. Two right lanes were blocked, 511nj.org reported. New Jersey State...
Man, 19, shot and killed in New Jersey
Police are investigating the shooting death of a 19-year-old man in New Jersey early Monday morning, authorities said.
Driver killed in Parkway crash was 88-year-old who tried to drive across highway, police say
A fatal crash on the Garden State Parkway in Monmouth County Saturday morning occurred when an 88-year-old woman tried to drive from the right shoulder across three lanes of the highway and was struck by an SUV, the New Jersey State Police reported Sunday. Joan Butler of West Orange died...
Bail Reform Used To Be One Of This Serial Bergen Burglar's Best Friends, But Not Anymore
Charges continue to mount against the one-man crime wave – and bail reform poster boy – whom judges have kept held in the Bergen County Jail since mid-October. Police in Glen Rock and Wyckoff became the latest to charge Nicola Torres, 40, of Passaic, with commercial burglaries in their towns.
NJ Transit awarded $590K grant to study development along possible light rail extension into Bergen
NJ Transit has been awarded a nearly $600,000 federal grant to study transit-oriented development along a long-proposed 9-mile extension of the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail into Bergen County. There has been little movement on funding for the “Northern branch” of the light rail, first proposed in the early 2000s, but a...
wrnjradio.com
1 injured in multi-vehicle crash involving tractor-trailer on I-80 in Morris County
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ (Morris County) – One person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer in Morris County on Sunday, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. The multi-vehicle crash was reported at 2:18 a.m. on Interstate 80 eastbound at milepost 42.3 in Parsippany-Troy Hills,...
Gunman robbed Warren County store, cops say
The New Jersey State Police are investigating the report of an armed robbery Friday night at a store in Warren County. A male perpetrator reportedly entered Harmony Spirits & Grocery, 2330 Belvidere Road in Harmony Township, at 7:24 p.m., brandished a handgun and took cash from the register, state police spokesman Sgt. Alejandro Goez said Tuesday.
They Came In Through The Bathroom Window: Are Pair Nabbed By Paramus PD Part Of Burglary Ring?
A pair of burglars who were captured by Paramus police after they were spotted on security cameras may be part of a group of South American nationals who’ve been breaking into the homes of Asian victims, authorities said. The homeowner was out of state when his brother alerted police...
N.J. man, 3 relatives charged in bank robbery
A New Jersey man and three of his family members have been charged in connection with a bank robbery that occurred in the summer of 2022, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said. Michael Gabboff, 36, of Millstone, was arrested on December 2 after investigators identified him as the suspect...
Police: Pedestrian killed in North Bergen crash
They say the crash happened in the area of Tonnelle Avenue and 91st Street.
Two Newark assailants charged with shooting death of 16-year-old
Two Newark men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Kaheem Taylor in Jersey City March 29, 2021 according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez. Khalil Kelley, 23, is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, with a separate charge of an unlawful possession...
norwoodnews.org
Two Men Found Dead in Subways: One at 205th St. in Norwood & 2nd at East 180th St. in Morris Park
Police are currently working to identify the first of two men found dead inside a Bronx subway station within a 24-hour period. One man was found dead inside East 205th Street subway station, the last Bronx stop on the D train. Police in conjunction with the City’s medical examiner’s office are also working to ascertain his cause of death.
New Jersey town increasing police presence after violent liquor store attack
The suspect apparently did not have enough money to buy liquor and started hurling large bottles of wine at clerks.
Paterson man hurt in East 18th Street shooting
A city man was wounded in a shooting on East 18th Street on Saturday night. The victim, 22-year-old, was in the area of East 18th Street and 12th Avenue at around 6:12 p.m. when he was struck by gunfire. He arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for...
Driver OK After Sedan Slams Into Tree In Fair Lawn
A senior driver declined medical attention after her sedan slammed into a tree Monday afternoon in Fair Lawn. Fair Lawn Rescue Squad removed the door to free the driver from her Toyota Camry following the crash on Plaza Road North near Fernwood Drive shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12.
Firefighters battle flames, ice in blaze at ShopRite food prep building
One worker was hospitalized and several others evacuated after a fire broke out shortly after midnight Tuesday in a ShopRite food-preparation building in Union County, authorities said. The fire was reported about 12:30 a.m. inside “World Class Kitchens Commissary – Saker ShopRites” in the 1900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in...
Paterson Man Charged With Illegally Touching Girl, 15
A Paterson man illegally touched a 15-year-old girl, authorities charged. Kenyatta Lighty, 44, was sent to the Passaic County Jail following his arrest last Friday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes announced on Monday, Dec. 12. Members of her Special Victims Unit charged Lighty with two counts each of fourth-degree...
