Driver charged in crash that killed N.J. basketball coach freed from jail to await trial
A motorist who was allegedly under the influence of marijuana in a fatal crash that killed his passenger, a Camden County basketball coach, was ordered released from jail Tuesday to await trial. Prosecutors originally sought pre-trial detention for Jamal N. Reed, 21, of Cherry Hill, who was charged earlier this...
Man charged with attempted murder in South Jersey shooting, cops say
A New Jersey man is facing an attempted murder charge and multiple other offenses in connection with the shooting of a 37-year-old male in Lindenwold, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay announced. Detectives were initially on Nov. 30 at about 11:00 a.m. that a shooting victim was in Berlin, the...
Trial starts for N.J. mom accused of killing, burning and dismembering her toddler
Warning: This article includes graphic details of a death. When police officers investigating the alleged abduction of a 23-month-old boy arrived at the family’s house on a frigid February night in 2019, they thought it was odd that the windows were open and fans were running, according to a prosecutor. Then they smelled a burning odor.
2 found dead of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in N.J. home
Two people have died of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at a home in Gloucester County, authorities said. The bodies were found in a residence on Monroe Street in Paulsboro on Tuesday morning, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office. An official determination on cause of death is pending completion...
N.J. driver was drunk in transport van wreck that killed 20-year-old, officials allege
A New Jersey man has been charged after investigators alleged he was driving a transport van intoxicated at the time of a fatal crash, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said. Jose Manuel Garcia-Vazquez, 24, of New Brunswick, was arrested Saturday in the crash that killed 20-year-old New Brunswick resident Karen...
N.J. courts can’t practice bias via Zoom | Editorial
The allegations are numerous that Twitter and Facebook have acted as conduits for hate speech and racial or ethnic discrimination. It’s more unusual when Zoom — and other platforms that enable multi-participant virtual meetings — get accused of being the facilitators for the same sort of activity.
Salvation Army helps families battle inflation to give holiday gifts and keep their dignity
For families in hard times, the joy of giving can be hard to afford. That’s especially true this holiday season when inflation has eaten up much of what cash-strapped parents or other loved ones might have spent on something to leave under the tree, according to the real-life Santas of the Salvation Army in New Jersey.
Baby formula recall: ByHeart baby formula was recalled due to this contamination risk
A baby formula company has recalled five batches of its products because they were packaged in a facility that tested positive for a harmful bacteria, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). ByHeart said that none of the products themselves tested positive for the bacteria, Cronobacter sakazakii. Also,...
5-term N.J. mayor no longer eyeing county exec job, endorses a challenger
Doug Palmer’s public flirtation with running for Mercer County executive is over. The five-time Trenton mayor, who retired to private life and consulting in 2010, burst back onto the Mercer political landscape last month with comments that he was considering challenging incumbent, and fellow Democrat, Brian Hughes.
Rug Hooking Guild supports Flemington Food Pantry
Hunterdon County Rug Artisans Guild Food Drive coordinator Lucy Walsh organized a food drive during the Guild December meeting in support of the Flemington Area Food Pantry. The Flemington Area Food Pantry depends on the Hunterdon County community for donations of food and funds. Food selection at the pantry is now done online by the clients, and handed off to them in their cars. The pantry provides “valuable and necessary supplemental groceries” to Hunterdon County families in need.
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 31-Nov. 6, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Oct. 31-Nov. 6, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Dec. 13, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Entries list property address followed by...
Boys ice hockey: Brick Township shuts out Toms River North
Brick Township stopped Toms River North 4-0 at Winding River Ice Rink in Toms River for its third straight win. Brody Acropolis scored in the first period before Gavin Majors and Peter Morris added to the lead in the second period for Brick Township (3-0). Donovan Iannarone scored on a short-handed goal in the third period while Kevin Toye had 20 saves. Brick Township had 50 shots on goal.
ANEW Artist Alliance exhibits at Lambertville Free Public Library
The public is invited to an exhibit and sale of artwork created by the artists of the ANEW Artist Alliance at the Lambertville Free Public Library, 6 Lilly St. The exhibit and sale will be held Dec. 15 through Jan. 27. ANEW is a group of 18 self-taught visual artists...
N.J. weather: Winter weather advisories issued for 6 counties. Snow, ice, high winds in forecast.
The first winter weather advisories have been issued ahead of a coastal storm expected to hit New Jersey on Thursday and Friday with light snow, sleet, freezing rain, strong winds, slippery roads and minor flooding. The winter weather advisory in Sussex and Warren runs from noon Thursday to midnight Friday...
No. 4 Gloucester Catholic rolls past St. Peter’s Prep - Boys ice hockey recap
Four different players netted goals for Gloucester Catholic, ranked No. 4 in NJ.com’s Top 20, in a 4-0 victory over St. Peter’s Prep at RWJ Barnabas Health Hockey House in Newark. Billy Sheridan, Nick Basile, Mike Hoffner and Vincent Squillicioti all scored for Gloucester Catholic (2-0). Billy Stuski...
Hunterdon County boys basketball preview, 2022-23: With reloaded rosters, area teams ready to roll
Delaware Valley is looking to make program history. Coming off two consecutive division titles, the Terriers will look to secure their first-ever three-peat in 2023. The team’s quest for three may be a difficult one, following the graduation of its top two scorers from a season ago.
Times girls basketball preview, 2022-23: Ewing, Pennington class of Trenton area
Coming into the 2022-23 Times of Trenton area girls basketball season, there is not much question as to the teams that will be near the the top of the rankings all year. It is pretty much the same with the players: for the most part, the best payers in the area in 2021-22 were underclassmen, which sets us up nicely for a very intriguing season.
NFL analyst is blown away by Eagles’ Jalen Hurts’ transformation into MVP candidate
Jalen Hurts is one of the headliners in the NFL MVP conversation. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback has led his team to 12-1 with consistent play. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Dan Orlovsky praised the 24-year-old on ESPN’s “Get Up”:. “Jalen Hurts is the most...
Life Center’s Dillard records quadruple-double in victory over Foundation Collegiate
Life Center’s Reggie Dillard etched his name into the record books on Tuesday night. The senior guard became the second player in program history to record a quadruple-double in Life Center’s 105-40 victory over Foundation Collegiate in Burlington. Dillard posted 15 points, 12 assists, 11 assists, and 10 steals, joining Life Center head coach Keith Brown as the only players in school history to achieve such a feat. Brown scored the program’s first quadruple-double nearly 25 years ago on Dec. 15, 1997.
Colonial Conference wrestling preview, 2022: Can any team upend Paulsboro?
The path to being the top team in the Colonial Conference goes through Paulsboro and that may always be the case. But the Red Raiders might have more teams with the ability to pick them off this year than ever before and they will have to be on their game to finish a 12th consecutive season in the conference without a loss. With a budding Gloucester program, this could be one of the more competitive seasons in conference history.
