NJ.com

N.J. courts can’t practice bias via Zoom | Editorial

The allegations are numerous that Twitter and Facebook have acted as conduits for hate speech and racial or ethnic discrimination. It’s more unusual when Zoom — and other platforms that enable multi-participant virtual meetings — get accused of being the facilitators for the same sort of activity.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Rug Hooking Guild supports Flemington Food Pantry

Hunterdon County Rug Artisans Guild Food Drive coordinator Lucy Walsh organized a food drive during the Guild December meeting in support of the Flemington Area Food Pantry. The Flemington Area Food Pantry depends on the Hunterdon County community for donations of food and funds. Food selection at the pantry is now done online by the clients, and handed off to them in their cars. The pantry provides “valuable and necessary supplemental groceries” to Hunterdon County families in need.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Boys ice hockey: Brick Township shuts out Toms River North

Brick Township stopped Toms River North 4-0 at Winding River Ice Rink in Toms River for its third straight win. Brody Acropolis scored in the first period before Gavin Majors and Peter Morris added to the lead in the second period for Brick Township (3-0). Donovan Iannarone scored on a short-handed goal in the third period while Kevin Toye had 20 saves. Brick Township had 50 shots on goal.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Life Center’s Dillard records quadruple-double in victory over Foundation Collegiate

Life Center’s Reggie Dillard etched his name into the record books on Tuesday night. The senior guard became the second player in program history to record a quadruple-double in Life Center’s 105-40 victory over Foundation Collegiate in Burlington. Dillard posted 15 points, 12 assists, 11 assists, and 10 steals, joining Life Center head coach Keith Brown as the only players in school history to achieve such a feat. Brown scored the program’s first quadruple-double nearly 25 years ago on Dec. 15, 1997.
BURLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Colonial Conference wrestling preview, 2022: Can any team upend Paulsboro?

The path to being the top team in the Colonial Conference goes through Paulsboro and that may always be the case. But the Red Raiders might have more teams with the ability to pick them off this year than ever before and they will have to be on their game to finish a 12th consecutive season in the conference without a loss. With a budding Gloucester program, this could be one of the more competitive seasons in conference history.
PAULSBORO, NJ
