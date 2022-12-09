Read full article on original website
KOLD-TV
Body-cam shows Phoenix officers shooting at robbery suspect after pursuit ends in crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- New body-cam video shows Phoenix officers shooting at an armed robbery suspect after a pursuit ended with him shooting and killing himself. On Nov. 29, around 11 p.m., officers were patrolling near 7th and Southern avenues when they spotted a car that matched the description of a vehicle related to an armed robbery earlier that day. The officers tried to get behind the car and pull over the driver, 34-year-old Enrique Alcarez. However, Alcarez didn’t stop and kept driving, so officers began following him. A pursuit began between Alcarez and officers and continued near 18th Street and Southern Avenue. Alcarez then lost control and crashed into a fence.
KOLD-TV
Suspect dead; one hospitalized after shooting at Amazon warehouse in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Chandler police say a suspect is dead and another person is fighting for his life at an area hospital after a shooting broke out at an Amazon warehouse in Chandler early Wednesday morning. Officers responded to initial reports of a shooting just after 9:30 a.m....
KOLD-TV
Man accused of killing Phoenix Jack in the Box employee who broke up a “girl fight”
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is accused of shooting and killing a Phoenix Jack in the Box employee who broke up a “girl fight” between his girlfriend and another worker. On Dec. 8, just before 10:30 p.m., a Jack in the Box employee reportedly told police she was working near 19th Avenue and Bell Road when another 22-year-old employee told her to take out the trash, and they began arguing. Police say the woman felt intimidated by 19-year-old Jorge Valenzuela Ramirez, a fellow employee and boyfriend of the 22-year-old worker. The woman went home and told her boyfriend, 29-year-old Christopher Candia, about the argument and claimed Ramirez pushed her, investigators said. Court documents say Candia drove his girlfriend back to work to confront Ramirez, so they could “handle it and talk outside.”
KOLD-TV
Adoptive mother arrested in death of 10-year-old Jesse Wilson
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Buckeye Police Dept. says Crystal Wilson, the adoptive mother of 10-year-old Jesse Wilson, has been arrested in connection with the young boy’s death. During a press conference Tuesday morning, Buckeye Police Chief Larry Hall said that last week, a grand jury indicted Wilson on one count of abandoning or concealing a body. She was arrested Monday afternoon at her home in Gainesville, Ga.
KOLD-TV
Driver pulled over in HOV lane for ‘Seuss-picious’ passenger near Avondale
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Department of Public Safety trooper pulled over a “Seuss-picious” driver and passenger during busy morning traffic last week. DPS says around 8 a.m., a trooper spotted a driver in the HOV lane on Interstate 10 near Avondale Boulevard and saw a grumpy green guy in the passenger seat. It turns out the passenger was an inflatable Grinch!
KOLD-TV
Silver Alert canceled for missing man
MESA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Silver Alert for a missing man was canceled Monday, Dec. 12. 85-year-old Eddie Adler, who was visiting Mesa, was found safe, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. No additional information was immediately available. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
KOLD-TV
Arizona relative responds to story about recently-discovered World War II items
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Less than a week after Arizona’s Family told the story of Anna Kowalczyk and her daughter Julia Anna Bengston, Kowalczyk’s granddaughter Judith Morrison reached out to Arizona’s Family wanting to know more about the items found in the trunk of a 2005 Mercedes. “Where have they been all this time?” Morrison asked. “I saw that spread out on Mrs. Dysinger’s dining room table and I was shocked.”
KOLD-TV
Judges hear arguments in separate election lawsuits filed by Kari Lake, Mark Finchem
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Tuesday morning, judges in Maricopa County Superior Court heard arguments on two separate election lawsuits filed last week by former GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Mark Finchem, who ran for Secretary of State. Lake filed a lawsuit last Friday evening against current Secretary of...
