Two arrested in connection with stabbing at BPS school
Buffalo woman pistolwhipped, man shot during domestic assault, police report
BUFFALO, NY – A 27-year-old woman was pistolwhipped and a 51-year-old man was shot during a domestic incident in the area of Marine Drive and Erie Street in Buffalo on Wednesday. Police officers responded to a domestic disturbance at around 11:30 pm to find 40-year-old Martin Zachary had assaulted the woman and shot the male victim. Both victims were taken to ECMC where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. When the police arrived, they placed Zachary under arrest. He was found to have a loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson, the gun used during the assault. Zachary was charged with attempted The post Buffalo woman pistolwhipped, man shot during domestic assault, police report appeared first on Shore News Network.
Orchard Park police say driver accused of DWI reportedly tried to leave crash scene
Two adults charged after stabbing at Buffalo school
Trial of woman charged with hitting trooper with car during racial justice protests delayed again
Jury selection to begin in trial of Buffalo woman who drove through BLM protest, injuring officer
Jury selection is set to begin Monday in the trial of Deyanna Davis, accused of striking police officers with her car during Black Lives Matter protests in 2020.
Teen charged in McKinley brawl to appear in court next week
Attack pleads guilty to deadly stabbing inside NFTA Metro station
BUFFALO, NY – The Erie County District Attorney’s office announces that 30-year-old Contrelle P. Hornsby of Buffalo pleaded guilty today before Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi to a charge of manslaughter in the first degree (a violent crime classified as Class ‘B’). The defendant stabbed the victim inside the NFTA Metro Rail Utica station on Main Street near East Utica Street in Buffalo on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at approximately 10:20 a.m. He was transported by ambulance to ECMC where he died from his injuries. Upon sentencing on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 9:30 a.m., Hornsby faces a maximum The post Attack pleads guilty to deadly stabbing inside NFTA Metro station appeared first on Shore News Network.
Homeless Man Flees Police In Stolen Vehicle, Following Walmart Shoplifting
LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) — A 32-year-old homeless man faces a slew of charges after allegedly leading police on a stolen vehicle pursuit following a shoplifting incident at the Lakewood Walmart. On Saturday afternoon, just before 3 p.m., officers with Lakewood-Busti Police responded to the Fairmount Avenue superstore...
Woman shot, killed overnight in Niagara Falls
Woman shot to death in Niagara Falls
Jamestown Man Charged in Gerry Theft
A Jamestown man was charged in a Gerry theft Friday. Deputies of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Department charged 30-year-old Mark J. McKay with petit larceny. McKay was issued an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Gerry Court at a later date.
Buffalo teen facing manslaughter charges in fatal 33 crash case to remain in adult court
Jamestown Man Sentenced on Weapon Charge in Menacing Incident
A Jamestown man has been sentenced in connection with a menacing incident that occurred on the city's west side in May. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt says 25-year-old Alejandro Ayala was sentenced Monday in Chautauqua County Court to two years determinate in state prison and three years post-release supervision after pleading guilty in October to a Class D felony charge of 2nd-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon. The charge was the result of an investigation into an incident that occurred on Grandin Street on May 15th, when Ayala and two other city residents were reported to have pointed a pistol at a victim.
Buffalo man pleads guilty for fatally shooting victim in Seneca Babcock neighborhood
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces that 31-year-old Steven L. Tyler of Buffalo pleaded this morning before State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller to one count of Manslaughter in the Second Degree (Class “C” felony). On Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at approximately...
Teen Driver In Deadly Kia Crash On 33 In Buffalo To Remain In Adult Court
19 People Were Arrested In Niagara County During Past Week [Photos]
These 19 people were arrested in Niagara County over the past week for various offenses. Please remember that each of the people listed below is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. 1. Crumpton, George Lawrence. Booking Date/Time: 12/10/2022 18:20:25. PETIT LARCENY. Bail Amount: $500.00. 2. Kearney,...
Woman Violently Stabbed During Fight In Lobby Of Buffalo School
A woman was stabbed yesterday, Thursday, December 8, 2022, in the lobby of a Buffalo school. The incident took place about 20 minutes before 6 pm. Two women, who do not work for the school or district, got into a dispute at the Dr. Lydia T. Wright School, known as Public School 89, located at 106 Appenheimer Ave, Buffalo, NY 14214. The victim was stabbed by the other woman. The injured woman was taken to Erie County Medical Center to be treated. The incident is being investigated, according to WGRZ.
Buffalo man indicted on murder charge for stabbing his girlfriend
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces that 67-year-old James L. Allen of Buffalo was arraigned yesterday morning before State Supreme Court Justice Deborah A. Haendiges on an indictment charging him with one count of Murder in the Second Degree (Class “A-I” felony). It...
