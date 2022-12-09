ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

News 4 Buffalo

Two arrested in connection with stabbing at BPS school

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Buffalo residents were arrested in connection with the stabbing that took place at Lydia T. Wright School of Excellence on Dec. 8, the Buffalo Police Department announced. Police say Diamond Gray, 34, and Dominique Gray, 35, have both been charged with one count of second-degree assault and one count of […]
BUFFALO, NY
Shore News Network

Buffalo woman pistolwhipped, man shot during domestic assault, police report

BUFFALO, NY – A 27-year-old woman was pistolwhipped and a 51-year-old man was shot during a domestic incident in the area of Marine Drive and Erie Street in Buffalo on Wednesday. Police officers responded to a domestic disturbance at around 11:30 pm to find 40-year-old Martin Zachary had assaulted the woman and shot the male victim. Both victims were taken to ECMC where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. When the police arrived, they placed Zachary under arrest. He was found to have a loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson, the gun used during the assault. Zachary was charged with attempted The post Buffalo woman pistolwhipped, man shot during domestic assault, police report appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY
Shore News Network

Two adults charged after stabbing at Buffalo school

BUFFALO, NY – Two women engaged in a fight at the Dr. Lydia T. Wright School 89 were arrested after a stabbing incident at the school on Thursday, according to the Buffalo Police Department. Police said that at around 5:40 pm, a woman was stabbed by another woman during a dispute inside the lobby of the school as a 31-year-old was signing her child out for the day. A physical altercation ensued, and the mother was stabbed in the back. Police filed charges against Diamond Gray, 34, and Dominique Gray, 35. Each was charged with one count of felony assault. The post Two adults charged after stabbing at Buffalo school appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Trial of woman charged with hitting trooper with car during racial justice protests delayed again

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The trial of a woman charged with hitting a New York State Trooper with her car during racial justice protests over two years ago has been delayed again. Jury selection was set to start the morning of December 12th, but was rescheduled to February 2023 after the judge learned the defendant Deyanna Davis had retained a new attorney after a falling out with her most recent legal team.
BUFFALO, NY
Shore News Network

Attack pleads guilty to deadly stabbing inside NFTA Metro station

BUFFALO, NY – The Erie County District Attorney’s office announces that 30-year-old Contrelle P. Hornsby of Buffalo pleaded guilty today before Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi to a charge of manslaughter in the first degree (a violent crime classified as Class ‘B’). The defendant stabbed the victim inside the NFTA Metro Rail Utica station on Main Street near East Utica Street in Buffalo on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at approximately 10:20 a.m. He was transported by ambulance to ECMC where he died from his injuries. Upon sentencing on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 9:30 a.m., Hornsby faces a maximum The post Attack pleads guilty to deadly stabbing inside NFTA Metro station appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Homeless Man Flees Police In Stolen Vehicle, Following Walmart Shoplifting

LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) — A 32-year-old homeless man faces a slew of charges after allegedly leading police on a stolen vehicle pursuit following a shoplifting incident at the Lakewood Walmart. On Saturday afternoon, just before 3 p.m., officers with Lakewood-Busti Police responded to the Fairmount Avenue superstore...
LAKEWOOD, NY
2 On Your Side

Woman shot, killed overnight in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A woman was shot and killed overnight in Niagara Falls. The shooting happened sometime before 4:30 a.m., when a 35-year-old woman arrived at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center to be treated. She was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, and Niagara Falls Police responded as she received aid in the emergency room.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wesb.com

Jamestown Man Charged in Gerry Theft

A Jamestown man was charged in a Gerry theft Friday. Deputies of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Department charged 30-year-old Mark J. McKay with petit larceny. McKay was issued an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Gerry Court at a later date.
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Man Sentenced on Weapon Charge in Menacing Incident

A Jamestown man has been sentenced in connection with a menacing incident that occurred on the city's west side in May. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt says 25-year-old Alejandro Ayala was sentenced Monday in Chautauqua County Court to two years determinate in state prison and three years post-release supervision after pleading guilty in October to a Class D felony charge of 2nd-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon. The charge was the result of an investigation into an incident that occurred on Grandin Street on May 15th, when Ayala and two other city residents were reported to have pointed a pistol at a victim.
JAMESTOWN, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Teen Driver In Deadly Kia Crash On 33 In Buffalo To Remain In Adult Court

The teenage driver of the stolen Kia that crashed on the Kensington Expressway at the 33 in Buffalo will remain in adult court. The 16-year-old male, Julian Armstead, has been charged in connection to the deaths of four teenagers. He was arraigned on the charges against him on November 22, 2022, before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan, a designated Youth Part Judge. Armstead was charged with the following offenses:
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Woman Violently Stabbed During Fight In Lobby Of Buffalo School

A woman was stabbed yesterday, Thursday, December 8, 2022, in the lobby of a Buffalo school. The incident took place about 20 minutes before 6 pm. Two women, who do not work for the school or district, got into a dispute at the Dr. Lydia T. Wright School, known as Public School 89, located at 106 Appenheimer Ave, Buffalo, NY 14214. The victim was stabbed by the other woman. The injured woman was taken to Erie County Medical Center to be treated. The incident is being investigated, according to WGRZ.
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Buffalo man indicted on murder charge for stabbing his girlfriend

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces that 67-year-old James L. Allen of Buffalo was arraigned yesterday morning before State Supreme Court Justice Deborah A. Haendiges on an indictment charging him with one count of Murder in the Second Degree (Class “A-I” felony). It...
BUFFALO, NY

