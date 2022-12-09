Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Memphis Family Desperately Searching For Missing Mother Of Twin GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Kevo Muney is supporting the Memphis music communityAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITMemphis, TN
Commercial pilot over Tennessee reports slow moving donut-shaped objectRoger MarshMemphis, TN
Home to the Biggest Burger in Tennessee, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenMemphis, TN
Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In MemphisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Related
Suspect hits man with cinder block, stabs Good Samaritan to death in Edge District
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after allegedly stabbing a man to death inside a vacant building after attacking another person on the street. On Dec.12, Memphis Police responded to an assault in the 500 block of Monroe Avenue. “This area is really coming up, and I...
Man found shot and killed in Orange Mound, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man is dead after a shooting in Orange Mound. Officers responded to the 2300 block of Pendleton Street at 1:26 a.m. Tuesday regarding a ‘man down’ call. The victim was found with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at...
Three face murder charges in deadly Frayser shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Detectives have arrested three people in connection to a deadly weekend shooting. Police say Christiana Moore, Albert Seals, and Tiffany Young were involved in a shooting that happened on Dessa Drive in Frayser on Saturday night. All three are charged with murder and attempted murder. According to police, they argued with a […]
3 charged in man’s murder after house shot up in Frayser, records show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are behind bars after a man died and a woman was injured when a house was shot up in Frayser. On Dec. 10, Memphis Police responded to a shooting at a home in the 1800 block of Dessa Drive, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Man allegedly shot at victim before arguing at gas station
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after allegedly shooting at someone then arguing with him at a local gas station. On Nov. 27, Memphis Police responded to Gage Avenue around 9:20 p.m. for an aggravated assault. A man told an officer he had been shot in the face...
Man dies after being found shot in car in Whitehaven, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a late-night shooting in Whitehaven. Memphis Police officers responded to the 2100 block of Parkhurst just after 10 p.m. on Monday. The victim was found shot inside a vehicle, police said. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition, but...
Memphis Police seek public’s help after man found shot and killed in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for the public’s help after a man was found shot and killed at a home in Frayser. Officers responded to a shooting call on Nov. 27 in the 3000 block of Rainier, just before 2:30 a.m. They found one victim unresponsive...
Missing UofM student that vanished found dead, car burned, sources confirm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Barshay Wilson, the University of Memphis student who vanished the night before his graduation, was found dead, according to multiple sources. Wilson was found shot dead near the Arlington Water Treatment Plant on Monday night under leaves and tree limbs, independent sources close to the case told FOX13.
Memphis Police searching for answers after a rash of violence in less than 24 hours
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after rash of violence in less than 24 hours in the city. At least four people died, and several others injured between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning. Starting just before 3:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, Memphis Police officers first responded to...
3 men wanted for attempted murder after car shot up in North Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police has issued warrants for three men wanted in connection with a shooting in North Memphis. MPD responded to the area of Chelsea Avenue and Pope Street on Dec. 10 at approximately 7:10 p.m. Three men had reportedly fired shots at two victims while they...
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in South Memphis, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead and another injured after an overnight shooting in South Memphis, reportedly at a club. Memphis Police said they responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Walnut Street at 12:06 a.m. Monday morning. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene,...
One critical after South Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in the hospital following a shooting in South Memphis Monday afternoon. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 1000 block of South Wellington at 3:13 p.m. The male victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. There is no suspect information at this time. WREG is […]
Man dead, woman injured following shooting in Frayser, police say
MEMPHIS, TN. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured in Frayser. Police said it happened in the 1800 Block of Dessa Drive at 7:10 p.m. on Saturday. When police arrived they saw two people with gunshot wounds,...
localmemphis.com
Two hospitalized after shooting at lounge in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are in critical condition after a shooting at a South Memphis lounge. Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting located at J and B Lounge at 687 Walnut St. at 12:06 a.m. According to MPD, two people were transported to Regional One Hospital.
Man injured following shooting in East Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured in East Memphis on Saturday. Police said it happened on the 3600 Block of Wilshire Road around 8:43 p.m. When officers arrived they found a man with gunshot wounds, MPD said. Police said...
Memphis Family Desperately Searching For Missing Mother Of Twin Girls
33-year-old Jacqulin Vail is the loving mother of twin 10-year-old girls living in Memphis, Tennessee. Jacqulin is close to her family and never goes longer than a day without speaking to them, her sister, Towanda Williams, told Action News 5.
Man hit car during police chase, intentionally dropped toddler while running from officers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faces multiple charges, including child abuse, after allegedly dropping a toddler while running from police after a crash. On Dec. 8, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a drugs/narcotics violation at Appling Farms Parkway and Hillshire Road. Deputies were working Operation Sleigh...
One dead and one injured in Frayser shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead and a woman injured after a shooting Saturday night in Frayser. Police responded around 7 p.m. and found a man dead on the scene at the 1800 block of Dessa Drive. A woman was transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital. MPD said the suspect and victim […]
Man injured after shooting in Orange Mound, MPD says
The Memphis Police Department is investigating after a shooting left one man injured in Orange Mound on Sunday. Police said it happened at 12:40 a.m., in the 700 Block of Baltimore Street. MPD said officers found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Regional One in non-critical...
Memphis Police have no duty to investigate crimes, says attorney for city
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis is asking a lawsuit filed against it by Alicia Franklin over the handling of her rape case to be dismissed, calling the allegations in that lawsuit “immaterial, impertinent and scandalous.”. Cleotha Henderson has been charged with both the rape of Alicia...
Comments / 0