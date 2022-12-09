ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olive Branch, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Three face murder charges in deadly Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Detectives have arrested three people in connection to a deadly weekend shooting. Police say Christiana Moore, Albert Seals, and Tiffany Young were involved in a shooting that happened on Dessa Drive in Frayser on Saturday night. All three are charged with murder and attempted murder. According to police, they argued with a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One critical after South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in the hospital following a shooting in South Memphis Monday afternoon. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 1000 block of South Wellington at 3:13 p.m. The male victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. There is no suspect information at this time. WREG is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Two hospitalized after shooting at lounge in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are in critical condition after a shooting at a South Memphis lounge. Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting located at J and B Lounge at 687 Walnut St. at 12:06 a.m. According to MPD, two people were transported to Regional One Hospital.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead and one injured in Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead and a woman injured after a shooting Saturday night in Frayser. Police responded around 7 p.m. and found a man dead on the scene at the 1800 block of Dessa Drive. A woman was transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital. MPD said the suspect and victim […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy