967thevine.com
Police: Ithaca man attacked roommate with hammer
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man is accused of attacking his roommate with a hammer. The victim told officers he asked 53-year-old Edward Sumeriski to turn his music down around three o’clock Monday morning. A fight broke out between the two, and police say Sumeriski struck his roommate in the head with a hammer.
967thevine.com
Cortland woman swaps barcodes at Walmart, faces charges
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland woman faces charges after a theft complaint at Walmart. Authorities claim 30-year-old Kassey Roe swapped pricing barcodes on merchandise with barcodes of lesser value and took some items without paying for them in self check out. She left the items in a cart after being confronted in the parking lot by employees before leaving in her vehicle. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies pulled her over in the City of Cortland and arrested her. She was found to be in possession of drugs during the traffic stop. She is charged with felony falsifying business records and misdemeanors of petit larceny and drug possession. She will face the charges related to the Walmart theft in Cortlandville Town Court on January 9th, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. She was issued an appearance ticket to Cortland City Court on January 9th, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. for the drug possession charge.
967thevine.com
Cortland County man charged with assault
MARATHON, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Marathon man is facing charges. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Mill Street in the Village of Marathon on December 8th for a report of a disturbance. Officers arrested 19-year-old Jacob Foster after they say he struck someone with a weapon during a fight, causing injuries and damaging their glasses in the process. He faces felony assault and two misdemeanors in Marathon Town Court on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
967thevine.com
City of Ithaca braces for snow, reminds residents about odd/even parking
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – With a snowstorm on tap, the City of Ithaca is reminding residents about parking. Odd/even parking is in effect until further notice. Parking is enforced from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. You must park your vehicles on the even numbered side of the street on even numbered calendar days, as well as the odd side on odd days. Parking on the wrong side hinders snow removal and may result in a ticket.
967thevine.com
Tompkins County to accept cyber security grant
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County hopes to protect itself from online threats. Officials plan to accept $46,000 in grant funding for cyber security. The money would help shield the county’s information systems. It’s coming from the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services. In other...
967thevine.com
Recently arrested Cortland County man picks up another felony while out on bail
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A McGraw man is facing a felony charge of intimidating a victim or witness in the 3rd degree. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old Chester Burdick on December 8th. While out on bail from a recent arrest, they say he intimidated someone involved with that investigation. It was his second felony arrest in the span of one week. Burdick’s next scheduled court appearance is slated for December 19th at 11:00 a.m. in Cortlandville Town Court.
967thevine.com
Cortland readies for garbage change in January
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — In the new year, Cortland will have a new trash pick-up system in place. Mayor Scott Steve says everyone will be receiving new garbage and recycling totes prior to the change. The mayor has been answering a lot of questions about the change. Cortland’s blue...
967thevine.com
Cortland County to make decision on redistricting
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland County is considering remapping its legislative districts. The county is currently divided into 17 parts. Officials might chop that number down to as little as 11. Maps that have 13 and 15 districts are also being considered. Officials aim to decide on a number...
967thevine.com
Climate commission under consideration in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca aims to get more guidance on climate. The city is considering creating a Sustainability and Climate Justice Commission. Officials say it would help advance the Green New Deal. The commission would advise the city on waste reduction and renewable energy. Officials meet tonight at...
967thevine.com
Ulysses considering pricier EMS contract
ULYSSES, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Tompkins County town might pay more for ambulance services next year. Ulysses is considering an EMS contract worth nearly $450,000. Compared to this year, that would be an eight percent higher cost. The town is also reviewing a contract for fire protection services worth...
967thevine.com
Deadline looms to fill vacant 5th Ward seat on Ithaca Common Council
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A deadline to fill Mayor-elect Laura Lewis’ seat on the Ithaca Common Council is today. Residents of the city’s 5th Ward have until this afternoon to submit a letter of interest and resume to the city clerk’s office. A selection committee will be tasked with going through the applicants, with the Common Council getting the final say.
967thevine.com
Dryden school district has multiple job openings, says superintendent
DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — If you’re looking for a job, try the Dryden Central School District. Superintendent Josh Bacigalupi has several openings. Anyone who’s interested in applying or seeing a full list of available jobs in the Dryden Central School District can fill out an application at the district’s website.
967thevine.com
Putting funds to use: ARPA & BDC Projects in Cortland County
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Cortland County Business Development Corporation (BDC) detailed the progress of the disbursement of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grants last month. The county allocated $600,000 in ARPA funds to the BDC earlier this year to help local businesses recover from the impacts of the...
967thevine.com
Cayuga Medical Center recognized as Best Maternity Hospital by U.S. News & World Report
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A distinction of the highest honor for Cayuga Health. Cayuga Medical Center has been deemed a 2022-2023 Best Maternity Hospital by U.S. News and World Report. It’s one of just nine hospitals in the state to receive the designation. Fewer than half of the 650 hospitals that participated in the survey received it. The annual evaluation is designed to assist expectant parents in making decisions as to where to receive their care.
967thevine.com
Southern Tier braces for 6-10 inches of snow
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A winter storm is on the way. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the Southern Tier, which goes into effect tomorrow morning through Friday evening. Forecasters are calling for as much as six to 10 inches of snow mixed in with some ice. Wind gusts up to 40 miles an hour is also possible.
967thevine.com
TCAT reduces five routes, cancels two this week
The transit company says five routes will have reduced service, while Routes 14S and 83 won’t be running at all. The reductions have been announced weekly since mid-October. TCAT is struggling to recruit new drivers and mechanics. 10 (Commons/Cornell Loop): Eliminates late afternoon trips with the last trip departing...
