Is a front license plate required in Colorado?
If you are new to Colorado and trying to figure out whether or not you need one or two license plates for your vehicle, we have you covered.
What Causes ‘Watermelon Snow’ in Colorado?
Double rainbows, contrail shadows, and sundogs are just a few examples of unusual weather phenomena that can occur in Colorado - but have you ever heard of watermelon snow? And can this happen here too?. If you make your way up to Colorado's high country during the summertime, you may...
KKTV
Holiday season DUI enforcement underway in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Holiday DUI enforcement began Thursday in Colorado, and Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) officials are trying to get and keep impaired drivers off the road before decisions turn deadly. According to CDOT, 36% of traffic fatalities in the state this year have involved impaired drivers....
sentinelcolorado.com
PERRY: The road to reality gets bumpy with Aurora Republicans promoting a way to cheat TABOR
No need to wait to take a spin on soon-to-be-fixed Aurora roads, desperately in need of repair — city council Republicans are spinning all over the project now. You see, Aurora is about to pave pot-holes and crumbling streets across the city with $35 million worth of asphalt and concrete.
3-Million-Year-Old Camelop Fossil Discovered on I-70 in Colorado
Prior to the last Ice Age, Camelops used to roam through what would become Colorado and New Mexico for a few million years. Camelops ranged from Alaska all the way down to Guatemala with many passing through the Grand Junction area. Since Camelops have been gone for over 10,000 years...
An Open Letter To Rude Cyclists In Colorado
And just for the record, this isn't just a Colorado thing but since we're here at the moment, I wanted to point out a few things that have been bugging me about cyclists lately. First off, I do understand the whole sharing the road concept and I've seen my fair...
Colorado Shares the Best Gift We Ever Got on Christmas Morning
The holiday season in Colorado really is one of the best times of the entire year. From the downtown Christmas Tree lighting to the Parade of Lights, Grand Junction is now ready to celebrate the holidays. One of my favorite parts of the holiday season is all the memories it...
How much snow will Denver get by Tuesday morning?
The next round of snow is on the way for Colorado. While some parts of the state will experience blizzard conditions, the Denver metro area will see limited snowfall totals.
Denver weather: Travel alert as blizzard warnings hit Colorado
The snow will reach the Front Range and plains after 8 p.m. Monday night.
Colorado weather: Why Monday night's winter storm will lead to a huge gap in metro area snowfall totals
DENVER — Picture this. You wake up on Tuesday morning in downtown Denver to maybe an inch or so of snow. You turn on 9NEWS, and you see a raging blizzard at Denver International Airport, with six or more inches of snow blowing around. That's an entirely realistic outcome....
See 12 Unique + Often Scary Colorado Cemeteries and Memorials
The state of Colorado has a rich history and consequently, many of the state's former residents have since passed on to the next life. It's because of this that Colorado has plenty of old cemeteries. However, not all cemeteries are alike, and Colorado is home to numerous haunted, creepy, historic,...
travelawaits.com
Experience The Rocky Mountains Along This Unique Amtrak Route — Plus Your Skis Ride Free
Amtrak’s Winter Park Express train is returning for the 2023 season in January. The “ski train” will make it easy to access the popular Winter Park Ski Resort. The seasonal train, which leaves from Denver’s Union Station, travels about 66 miles to the resort. Rocky Mountain...
Two people caught in separate avalanches in Colorado
According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) two people were caught in separate avalanches on Saturday, following warnings from the center about dangerous avalanche conditions around the state. The first slide occurred near Jones Pass in the Front Range, on a southeast-facing slope, and involved a skier. A snowmobiler...
KKTV
When is it time to hang up the keys and stop driving?
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Older Driver Safety Awareness Week is a time out of the year that focuses on the oldest drivers in our communities. “It’s about raising awareness of all the options seniors have in order to remain mobile in their communities after they decide to hang up the keys, but it’s also about keeping seniors mobile as long as possible,” explained Sam Cole with the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Colorado boy injured in Belize headed home to Colorado thanks to a viewer
After Denver7 shared the story of Stefan Keryan, an 8-year-old who was hurt while on vacation with his family in Belize, the owner of Peak Medevac reached out and offered to go pick him up for free.
Strong Winter blast set for Tuesday!
DENVER(CBS)- There are three ingredients coming together to blast Colorado with snow and cold in the week ahead. A small front moves in Monday followed by the 2nd system which may produce blizzard conditions for the northeastern plains. The 3rd system will be cold Arctic air that drops behind the first two at the end of the week.We have a FIRST ALERT Weather Day posted for Tuesday to help you prepare for the storm. The expected meshing of all of these systems Monday night into Tuesday has prompted the issuance of a variety of watches, warnings and advisories as we...
weather5280.com
Colorado weather: Snow storm to hit Monday through Tuesday
Although the brunt of the next system will slam the Dakotas and Nebraska with deep snow, Colorado will have its own impacts as we continue to watch for any changes to the storm's path that could dramatically increase the hazards here across the state. As it stands now, the storm...
CDOT Older Driver Safety Awareness aims to keep seniors safe
(Douglas County, Colo.) So far, in 2022, drivers over 65 have caused over a third of fatal crashes on Colorado’s roads, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation Fatal Analysis Crash System.
Is it Illegal to Not Dim Bright Lights While Driving in Colorado?
Have you ever wondered if it's illegal in Colorado for somebody to not dim their headlights for oncoming traffic?. We've all felt the irritation - and perhaps even rage- when we have been blinded by oncoming headlights that weren't dimmed. I'm pretty sure I'm not the only one who has voiced some choice words for an inconsiderate - or forgetful driver. Of course, nobody's perfect. Has anyone among us - at some point- failed to dim our headlights for oncoming traffic?
Kum and Go Closing All but One of Its Urban Walk-Up Convenience Stores
(Des Moines) Kum and Go is closing all but one of its urban walk-up stores. The store in Denver, Colorado, will close today and the stores in Omaha and Ames will close the following Monday, December 19th. The remaining gasoline-free convenience store will remain open in Downtown Des Moines. This marks a reversal in a trend to sell high-quality household and food items over fuel in convenience stores. The first walk-up store opened in Des Moines in May 2020.
