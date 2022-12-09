The New York State Division of Consumer Protection is giving people a heads up that there is new legislation in effect related to gift cards and gift certificates. The agency says that gift cards or gift certificates purchased on or after December 10th will remain valid for at least nine years. And, should the remaining balance of a gift card or gift certificate fall below $5.00 , folks can opt to receive cash for the balance. All fees are also prohibited, which will prevent gift cards and gift certificates from declining in value.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO