Garden City, NY

osoblanco.org

Pat-Med District Grieves Over Suicide Death Of A Student

Officials from the Patchogue-Medford School District say that students and staff are saddened by the death of a student who took his or her own life on Sunday. In a letter to parents sent on Tuesday, Superintendent Donna Jones called the death of Medford Elementary School student Anders Hart “a heartbreaking passing.”
MEDFORD, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Nassau County celebrates Hanukkah

Nassau County will celebrate Hanukkah on the front steps of the Theodore Roosevelt Executive and Legislative Building at 1550 Franklin Ave., in Mineola on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 5 p.m. County Executive Bruce Blakeman will mark the eight-day Jewish Fesitval of Lights during the event being called Latkes and Lights....
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

What’s News, Breaking: Monday, December 12, 2022

FAITH LEADERS MEET WITH ORTHODOX UNION ON RELIGIOUS HATE CRIMES AND SECURITY. CITYWIDE — Another event taking place on Tuesday, December 13 with the Orthodox Union will bring in prominent faith leaders and public officials on a range of issues, including the spike in religious-based hate crimes. Pastor Gilford Monrose, Executive Director, Mayor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Partnerships, and spiritual leader of Mount Zion Church of God (7th Day) in East Flatbush; and Pastor Rick Sawyer, Special Counsel, Hate Crimes, New York State Office of the Attorney General, Civil Rights Bureau will be among the participants at this “Building Bridges” event that City & State magazine is holding, at which Ingrid Lewis-Martin, Chief Advisor to Mayor Eric Adams, will be the keynote Speaker.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HuntingtonNow

State DOT Opens New Facility in Huntington

New York State officially opened its a maintenance facilty on East Jericho Turnpike Monday, shortly after the overnight sprinkling of a snow served as a reminder of the work to come. Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez and Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy cut Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
manhattanda.org

D.A. Bragg Announces Indictment of Two Individuals Who Fraudulently Obtained More Than $1.6M Through Pandemic Program Loans

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. today announced the indictment of WILLIAM FELCON, THOMAS A. FELCON and their companies for stealing more than $1.6 million from pandemic relief programs. The defendants are charged in a New York Supreme Court indictment with Conspiracy, Scheme to Defraud, Grand Larceny and Falsifying Business Records. [1]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
sccclighthousenews.org

Book Bans at an All-Time High

Book challenges and bans in school and public libraries nationwide are at an all-time high. Conservative politicians and activists have curated and disseminated lists of books they consider harmful to children. These books include those about the LGBTQ+ community, comprehensive sex education, and race/racism. According to an American Library Association...
SMITHTOWN, NY
PIX11

NYC health officials issue health advisory for tridemic

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Covid, RSV, and the flu has been circulating around New York City, prompting city health officials to issue a health advisory for the tridemic. The tridemic has caused a medicine shortage nationwide, likely due to the surging demand for ibuprofen and acetaminophen for kids. Parents of small children have had difficulty […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iheart.com

New Legislation in Effect For Gift Cards, Gift Certificates

The New York State Division of Consumer Protection is giving people a heads up that there is new legislation in effect related to gift cards and gift certificates. The agency says that gift cards or gift certificates purchased on or after December 10th will remain valid for at least nine years. And, should the remaining balance of a gift card or gift certificate fall below $5.00 , folks can opt to receive cash for the balance. All fees are also prohibited, which will prevent gift cards and gift certificates from declining in value.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Even as the wealthy flee NY, progressives push to punish them more

A new city analysis shows that a huge chunk of high-income earners fled in 2020. Yet progressives refuse to hear the alarm bell: They’re pushing to “tax the rich” yet again instead. The study by the city’s Independent Budget Office shows a 10% plunge in taxpayers who made over $750,000, and 6% of those with incomes between $150,000 and $750,000. These now-former New Yorkers will no longer pay hefty taxes to the city or state, leaving significantly less revenue to fund progressives’ pet projects. Kathryn Wylde of the Partnership for New York City calls the trend “ominous.” Clearly, many taxpayers fled to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Long Island College Flip Flops Mask Mandate as CDC Urges Indoor Protection

A Long Island college worried about rising COVID-19 cases reinstalled an indoor campus mask mandate then reversed the policy hours later following intervention from county officials. Nassau Community College leaders on Friday announced the return to indoor masking for all, regardless of vaccination status, citing an uptick in cases. But...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY

