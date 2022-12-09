Read full article on original website
Demanding mother criticizes daughter for being ‘too broke’ to please her
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was talking to a lady around Christmas time who told me she wasn’t sure if she would go home to see her mother. On going deeper into our discussion, she told me her mother is so demanding. Her business didn’t do well and therefore didn’t have enough money to “buy stuff that was enough to please” her mother. Imagine not going to see your mama coz you’re broke.
'Bratty' 12-Year-Old Refuses to Share Room with 'Smelly' Grandma
Should kids ever be forced to share space with family members they’re not comfortable with?. Photo byPhoto by Eduardo Barrios on UnsplashonUnsplash. While the average person gets to go through life making conscious choices for themselves, there are certain things they won’t get any say in. One of the major ones is who they share DNA with.
Mom urges 9-year-old daughter to undergo plastic surgery on her eyes to look ‘beautiful’
A mother is urging her 9-year-old daughter to undergo plastic surgery to look ‘beautiful’. A Japanese woman has persuaded her young daughter to undergo a double eyelid procedure to make her beautiful. The woman, Ruchi, who was also born with a single eyelid like many other Asians, said that a double eyelid is the ‘beauty standard’.
Boyfriend is looking to grant girlfriend's last wish after she was tragically given 'week to live'
Aidan Solan described his late girlfriend Alex Halley as a 'caricature of a nice person,' so consistently compassionate that when she was diagnosed with cervical cancer, she immediately thought of a friend whose mother had recently died of cancer, so she wouldn't hurt them with the news.
Teen bride refuses to shower or comb her hair on her wedding day: 'I just didn't feel like it'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It was an uncommonly warm day in September, and it was my last day as a single woman. I was both an adult and a child, getting married at the age of nineteen. Legal to wed, just not advisable. It was one of the worst decisions of my life, but that's the subject of many other stories.
A Woman, 23, Wants To Marry Her Boyfriend, 71, But Is Afraid He Will Need Her To Care For Him
A 23-year-old woman who is considering marrying her 71-year-old boyfriend and is afraid she will spend most of the marriage caring for him. The dilemma began when her much older partner brought up the topic of marriage, casually. According to the 23-year-old woman, she has been with her 'wonderful' 71-year-old boyfriend for two years. She loves him very much.
Man Gives One Grandchild a "Luxury Life" While Refusing to Help the Other Financially
It's estimated that 2.7 million grandparents in the US are taking the lead when it comes to raising their grandchildren. One man has two grandchildren, a boy, and a girl, but he's contributing to each of their lives very differently. Most of the 1,600+ comments are bashing him or someone else involved in the story, but you can hear the story and decide how you feel for yourself.
Dad wants to control his adult daughter and her husband while on his property
Couple in lovePhoto byJLC IMAGERY/UnsplashonUnsplash. Parenting is a complicated business, and it doesn’t get any less so when your kids are grown. From the time kids hit puberty, many parents struggle with their children’s changing hormones.
Woman Backed for Refusing to Take Teen Nephew on a Family Break
"My sister seems to think that because I am his aunt I have to pay for everything," she wrote on Mumsnet.
Woman wears long beige trench coat to conceal her body: 'I was a little chunky; what else could I wear to hide my fat?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I'll never forget attending my first rock concert. I was in the seventh grade. While many of the girls in my class were permitted to attend shows with their friends, I went to the concert with my mother. That was fine by me. My mother is my best friend.
Husband Dragged for the 'Creepy' Way He Addresses Wife in Front of Kids
Newsweek reached out to a parenting expert, who said: "The kids may also find it a bit uncomfortable."
I’m raising a ‘free range family’ — my kids can do whatever they want
A mom of four lets her kids shave their hair, drink coffee, eat whatever they want and says they don’t have to share — and insists it makes her a better parent. Mara Doemland, 29, has enrolled in the “free range family” school of parenting, which involves giving her children the option to do whatever they want to do.
Upworthy
Woman refuses to move in with boyfriend until he learns some basic chores, asks if she's wrong
Editor's note: This article was originally published on November 29, 2021. It has since been updated. The decision to move in with someone is always a risky business as no matter how well you think you know them, you never really know what they're like at home until you actually start living with them. Would they keep things so neat that you could potentially eat off the floor or are they one of those people who might turn the premises into a biohazard? Will you be left handling all the chores yourself and will it be an absolute joy to even do the dishes with them? Of course, the stakes get much higher when it's a romantic partner you're planning to move in with as the answers to these questions could make or break the relationship.
Upworthy
Teen called 'selfish' for refusing to work overtime so coworkers with kids can have more time off
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 7, 2022. It has since been updated. As an employee, the very least you can expect from your workplace is a healthy and fair work environment. One Redditor revealed she was being ostracized for demanding to be treated equally as some of her colleagues. Her boss has been asking her to work overtime and she initially didn't mind. After a while, she requested others to share the workload but was told that she had to continue working because others had children while she didn't. She turned to Reddit and asked if she was wrong for "telling my boss that parents don’t have the first claim on time off and that everybody has a life outside of work?” She has since deleted her account, but the post went viral.
Man refuses to stop drinking around his pregnant wife
Pregnancy is a beautiful time in a couple's life. It is full of hope and anticipation for the future. But sometimes there are hiccups. One such hurdle for many couples is alcohol.
Angel's gift on film a reminder of God's gift on earth
My favorite story about angels was first told in 1947 on the silver screen. The movie was called “The Bishop’s Wife” with Cary Grant. It was released just before Christmas in 1947. And ever since I was a young man, I have endeavored to see the movie at Christmas time as a gift to myself. ...
Between Addiction and Prison, I Left My Boy to Grow Up Without a Dad
Before I went to prison, I was a doting father in spite of my bitter divorce. I’d spend weekends with my boy, D., going to Philadelphia Eagles games and the Happy Tymes Family Fun Center in Warrington, Pennsylvania. We’d practice soccer in my backyard using a net I’d put up. I’d make him dribble around cones, taking shots while I stood in the goal. “Stick to the basics, son! Don’t show off until you’re good,” I’d call out. Then I’d purposely miss the ball, diving like Beckham himself had just gotten a zinger past me.
First-time Dad admits to being jealous of attention baby gets from wife
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a client who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. It’s not widely discussed, but it’s not uncommon for fathers to experience a certain degree of jealousy after the arrival of a new baby. That’s how my client felt for the first few months after his son was born.
