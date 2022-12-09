ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Demanding mother criticizes daughter for being ‘too broke’ to please her

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was talking to a lady around Christmas time who told me she wasn’t sure if she would go home to see her mother. On going deeper into our discussion, she told me her mother is so demanding. Her business didn’t do well and therefore didn’t have enough money to “buy stuff that was enough to please” her mother. Imagine not going to see your mama coz you’re broke.
Gillian Sisley

'Bratty' 12-Year-Old Refuses to Share Room with 'Smelly' Grandma

Should kids ever be forced to share space with family members they’re not comfortable with?. Photo byPhoto by Eduardo Barrios on UnsplashonUnsplash. While the average person gets to go through life making conscious choices for themselves, there are certain things they won’t get any say in. One of the major ones is who they share DNA with.
Tracey Folly

Teen bride refuses to shower or comb her hair on her wedding day: 'I just didn't feel like it'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It was an uncommonly warm day in September, and it was my last day as a single woman. I was both an adult and a child, getting married at the age of nineteen. Legal to wed, just not advisable. It was one of the worst decisions of my life, but that's the subject of many other stories.
Alisha Starr

Man Gives One Grandchild a "Luxury Life" While Refusing to Help the Other Financially

It's estimated that 2.7 million grandparents in the US are taking the lead when it comes to raising their grandchildren. One man has two grandchildren, a boy, and a girl, but he's contributing to each of their lives very differently. Most of the 1,600+ comments are bashing him or someone else involved in the story, but you can hear the story and decide how you feel for yourself.
Tracey Folly

Woman wears long beige trench coat to conceal her body: 'I was a little chunky; what else could I wear to hide my fat?'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I'll never forget attending my first rock concert. I was in the seventh grade. While many of the girls in my class were permitted to attend shows with their friends, I went to the concert with my mother. That was fine by me. My mother is my best friend.
Upworthy

Woman refuses to move in with boyfriend until he learns some basic chores, asks if she's wrong

Editor's note: This article was originally published on November 29, 2021. It has since been updated. The decision to move in with someone is always a risky business as no matter how well you think you know them, you never really know what they're like at home until you actually start living with them. Would they keep things so neat that you could potentially eat off the floor or are they one of those people who might turn the premises into a biohazard? Will you be left handling all the chores yourself and will it be an absolute joy to even do the dishes with them? Of course, the stakes get much higher when it's a romantic partner you're planning to move in with as the answers to these questions could make or break the relationship.
Upworthy

Teen called 'selfish' for refusing to work overtime so coworkers with kids can have more time off

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 7, 2022. It has since been updated. As an employee, the very least you can expect from your workplace is a healthy and fair work environment. One Redditor revealed she was being ostracized for demanding to be treated equally as some of her colleagues. Her boss has been asking her to work overtime and she initially didn't mind. After a while, she requested others to share the workload but was told that she had to continue working because others had children while she didn't. She turned to Reddit and asked if she was wrong for "telling my boss that parents don’t have the first claim on time off and that everybody has a life outside of work?” She has since deleted her account, but the post went viral.
The Marshall Project

Between Addiction and Prison, I Left My Boy to Grow Up Without a Dad

Before I went to prison, I was a doting father in spite of my bitter divorce. I’d spend weekends with my boy, D., going to Philadelphia Eagles games and the Happy Tymes Family Fun Center in Warrington, Pennsylvania. We’d practice soccer in my backyard using a net I’d put up. I’d make him dribble around cones, taking shots while I stood in the goal. “Stick to the basics, son! Don’t show off until you’re good,” I’d call out. Then I’d purposely miss the ball, diving like Beckham himself had just gotten a zinger past me.
StaceyNHerrera

First-time Dad admits to being jealous of attention baby gets from wife

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a client who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. It’s not widely discussed, but it’s not uncommon for fathers to experience a certain degree of jealousy after the arrival of a new baby. That’s how my client felt for the first few months after his son was born.

