Central Texas charity asking for volunteers to help deliver gifts to over 2,000 senior citizens who might not get any on Christmas Day
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Friends for Life, a charity in Waco, provides Christmas gifts to senior citizens who may not have anyone to give them gifts or a visit during the holiday season, and, with a growing number of elderly in need in the area, they need volunteers to help deliver.
Killeen veteran and business owner awarded Star Award
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen honored a special member of the community during its City Council meeting on Tuesday, Brandon Martin. Martin is a U.S. Army veteran and a small business owner, and is well known in the community for his charitable work. Martin created the Krab...
Family of Killeen woman killed by vehicle sets up memorial fund
KILLEEN, Texas — The family of Tatiana Monae Mathis has set up two different fundraisers to help with funeral expenses, as well as help Mathis' young daughter. A memorial fund has been set up at a local bank, and a GoFundMe is also up and running for those who would like to donate online.
Holiday traditions that light up your heart
TEMPLE, Texas — If you take a drive down West Downs Avenue in Temple, you're going to find Jason Christian's light display, but there's more to these lights than the eye can see. Christian has shared the tradition with his father who started it all, for decades. Together they'd...
Bailey Middle School student identified as teen who died from 'traumatic injury' on Nov. 23
AUSTIN, Texas — The 13-year-old that died in late November from a "traumatic injury" in South Austin was identified as a Bailey Middle School student. On Nov. 23 at 8:10 p.m. at the intersection of West Slaughter Lane and Wolftrap Drive, a teenager died after having CPR performed on them in the street by medics from the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS).
Free Family Fishing Event At Nolan Creek in Belton, Texas This Weekend
TIME: 2pm - 4pm. I have a confession: I've never been fishing, so this may just be the experience for us non-fishers to get our feet wet (not trying to get wet, lol). Two cool things about this event is, one, you don't even need a fishing license in order to attend or participate in this event. Two, you don't need experience (phew). Just bring your friends, your family and your poles to see if you can catch a bite.
Over 700 active duty, veteran families served at food distribution drive-through in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Hundreds of active duty military and veterans have full pantries tonight thanks to the Military Family Advisory Network. Dozens of cars lined up at the Killeen Food Care Center Saturday morning for the third annual food distribution drive-through to benefit military families. “We believe no military...
Belton ISD approves new courses for ’23-’24 school year
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Belton Independent School District students will have the opportunity to take nine new courses next school year – ranging from computer networking to new world languages and Advanced Placement and Special Education options. The Board of Trustees approved the courses at its regular...
This Popular Texas Restaurant Sign Shares Hilarious Holiday Messages
Have you seen this sign before? I'm sure most of us have. It's been a social media favorite for years. El Arroyo is an historic Mexican-food eatery in Austin, with an outdoor sign that's grabbed the attention of patrons and people worldwide. In business since 1975, the restaurant has plans...
Amazon education program opens door to McLennan Community College
Workers at Amazon’s Waco fulfillment center may find their employment opens doors for further education through McLennan Community College with Amazon picking up as much as $5,250 in annual fees and tuition. Amazon recently approved an agreement with MCC that recognizes the community college and, through its University Center,...
Student housing community at Baylor University trades to Waterway Family Funds
JLL Capital Markets announced that it has closed the sale of 11th Street Flats, a 134-bed / 45-unit student housing community adjacent to Baylor University in Waco, Texas. JLL represented the seller, Newsome Development and Investments. Waterway Family Funds acquired the asset. This transaction marks the first student housing acquisition for Waterway Family Funds since Jeremy Pemberton, formerly with Waypoint Residential, joined the company in 2022.
UPDATE: Missing Waco teen found
WACO, Texas — UPDATE: In a Facebook post, the police department announced the young girl was found and safely returned to her family around 9:00 p.m. The Waco Police Department is asking for the public's help finding Ja'nessa Weeks-Spears, a 13-year-old child. Waco PD describes Weeks-Spears as 5'3" in...
Wes's Burger Shack and More offers a unique opportunity
TEMPLE, Texas — One local restaurant in Temple is making a difference in the lives of individuals, one pancake order at a time. Wes's Burger Shack and More is full of great food and even better service. Saturday morning, waiters with different special needs were able to serve up...
H-E-B Feast of Sharing comes to Waco
Waco (FOX 44) — The H-E-B Feast of Sharing comes back to Waco on Tuesday, December 13th. This will be the 33rd year the popular grocery store chain has held the event in Waco. The event starts at 4 p.m. at the Waco Civic Center and ends at 8...
Waco police: Man dies trying to cross I-35 on foot
A 51-year-old man trying to cross Interstate 35 on foot Monday evening died after a vehicle hit him, according to police. Waco police detectives are investigating the collision that happened at about 6:45 p.m. on northbound I-35 near exit 337A, the exit for Business 77, according to police department press release.
Tesla gives Giga TX workers living in Killeen, TX a free ride to and from work
Tesla has begun providing free transportation to and from Gigafactory, Texas, for workers living in Killeen, Texas. This saves employees from having to spend a fortune on gas for the long commute. Killeen is 75 miles away from the factory with a total 150 miles for the commute to and from Giga Texas.
20 Best Restaurants in Killeen, TX
Whether you consider yourself a food connoisseur or not, you’ll find some of the best restaurants in Killeen in Bell County, Texas!. You’ll get to pick from various palate delights, from cuisines such as Mexican to American, Thai, Japanese, and more!. These restaurants spoil you with vegetarians, vegans,...
Waco man pleads guilty in 2015 teen indecency case
A Waco man pleaded guilty Monday to eight counts of indecency with a teenage girl in a case that has lingered in the court system seven years. Michael James Davis, 52, of Waco, entered guilty pleas Monday in the 19th State District Court to eight counts of second-degree felony indecency with a child under 17 by contact. The original incidents happened Feb. 15, 2014 and Oct. 15, 2014, court records show. Davis’ original indictment came Aug. 19, 2015.
About 9 million Texans expected to travel this holiday season, Killeen Fort Hood Regional Airport preparing for nearly pre-pandemic travel totals
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - AAA expects around 9 million Texans will travel by plane, vehicle, train, bus or cruise, reaching the third busiest travel season in Texas on record, and Killeen Fort Hood Regional Airport (GFK) prepares for a pre-pandemic crowd of passengers. AAA Texas Media Relations, Daniel Armbruster, said...
Temple home robbed while family was inside, says Temple Police
TEMPLE, Texas — A home in Temple was robbed on Sunday, Dec 11 while the family was still inside, says the Temple Police Department. According to the department, officers responded to a robbery call around 12:27 a.m. along the 5100 block of Davy Crockett St. Witnesses said four men...
