Gov. Evers, PSC announce federal internet-for-all grant awards
Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC), announced the state will receive $5,952,197 to plan for the deployment and adoption of affordable, equitable, and reliable high-speed internet throughout the state. This investment, awarded by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), is part of the Internet for All initiative under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Biden in 2021.
Driftless Social opens in Mount Horeb
After 16 months of work, brothers Matt and Tim Schmock, are opening the bar at Driftless Social at 128 E. Main St. in Mount Horeb, but they won’t be able to serve food until the kitchen is complete in another couple months, according to a report from the Wisconsin State Journal.
