Funk Factory taproom closing in January, but will reopen under new owner and name
Beginning in January, Funk Factory Geuzeria, at 1602 Gilson St. in Madison, will begin its transition into Black Rose Blending Company, according to a report in Isthmus. Owner Levi Funk, who opened the Funk Factory taproom in 2015, is selling the bar and brewing equipment to long-time employee Kyle Metz. The Gilson Street taproom is expected to close for at least two months at the start of the new year for renovations. When the taproom reopens, Metz intends to have an expanded line of beers, although Funk Factory beers will still be produced and sold by Black Rose.
Nonstop flights from MKE to Sarasota begin this spring
Southwest Airlines is adding Sarasota, Florida to its growing list of cities served nonstop from Milwaukee this spring, according to a press release. Southwest will offer daily nonstop service between Milwaukee Mitchell International (MKE) Airport and Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) from March 9–April 10, 2023 for the busy spring break travel season.
