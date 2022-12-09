To thwart hoarders, the brand won’t even tell you where to buy the precious $1,300 bottle. In September, Blade & Bow, the cult bourbon brand produced at the original site of the historic Stitzel-Weller Distillery in Louisville, Kentucky, released some of its ultra-precious 22-Year-Old whiskey—without telling anyone where they could buy the $1,300-per-bottle tipple. That’s to thwart hoarders, scalpers and other shady characters who know they can resell the rare elixir for much more on the secondary market, thereby depriving honest bourbon enthusiasts of enjoying the stuff on their own terms.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO