Bardstown, KY

Travel Maven

Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Kentucky

From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Kentucky. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas attraction. Keep reading to learn more.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Maxim

Why Blade and Bow’s 22-Year-Old Bourbon Is Even Better Than Pappy Van Winkle

To thwart hoarders, the brand won’t even tell you where to buy the precious $1,300 bottle. In September, Blade & Bow, the cult bourbon brand produced at the original site of the historic Stitzel-Weller Distillery in Louisville, Kentucky, released some of its ultra-precious 22-Year-Old whiskey—without telling anyone where they could buy the $1,300-per-bottle tipple. That’s to thwart hoarders, scalpers and other shady characters who know they can resell the rare elixir for much more on the secondary market, thereby depriving honest bourbon enthusiasts of enjoying the stuff on their own terms.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKR

Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?

Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
KENTUCKY STATE
lanereport.com

Publix announces fourth Kentucky location

— Publix Super Markets announced it had acquired the property for a fourth store in Kentucky. The store will be Publix’s third in Louisville, located at the northwest corner of Flat Rock Road and Shelbyville Road. Plans for the 48,387-square-foot store include a Publix Pharmacy and an adjacent Publix Liquors, offering beer, wine and spirits.
LOUISVILLE, KY
lanereport.com

VisitLEX president announced as Kentucky “Tourism Director of the Year”

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Janette Marson, 2022 President of the Kentucky Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus (KACVB), announced at the December KY state Tourism Director Meeting, that Mary Quinn Ramer, President of VisitLEX, was chosen as the Kentucky 2022 Tourism Director of the Year. “There were so many wonderful...
FRANKFORT, KY
Wave 3

Publix announces third location coming to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Publix Super Markets announced Tuesday a fourth store is coming to Kentucky. This will be the third Publix coming to Louisville. The new location will be at the northwest corner of Flat Rock Road and Shelbyville Road. In a release, the plans for the 48,387-square-foot store...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

New grocery store expected to have big impact on Lexington’s northside

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are learning more about development plans for an underdeveloped lot on Lexington’s northside. Last week, the Urban County Planning Commission gave final approval on a development plan for a more than 47,000-square-foot grocery store. The store would be at the corner of Citation Boulevard and Georgetown.
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

Last escaped bull captured near Cherokee Park has new home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You may remember the last lone bull being caught just a few weeks ago after a herd of cattle got loose in Cherokee Park. The red bull is now named Seth and he is slowly settling into his new home at the Tribe Animal Sanctuary in Louisville, a place for abused, abandoned, and neglected animals.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many drivers travel Dixie Highway every day and never think of the origin of the name. However, Gary noticed that Louisville is a long way from what is considered “Dixie.” He submitted the following question to Ask WAVE:. “Why is there a Dixie Highway...
LOUISVILLE, KY
theshelbyreport.com

Square Roots, Gordon Food Service Opens Facility In Kentucky

Square Roots and Gordon Food Service have announced the opening of a new climate-controlled, indoor farm in Shepherdsville, Kentucky. Since establishing their strategic partnership in 2019, Square Roots and Gordon Food Service have been building indoor farms together across the continent with the ultimate aim of bringing locally-grown food to customers at a global scale. In the past year alone, Square Roots has deployed co-located farms on Gordon Food Service distribution centers in Kenosha, Wisconsin; Springfield, Ohio; and now in Shepherdsville, Kentucky.
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
lanereport.com

UofL awarded $13 million to launch statewide manufacturing resource center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville has been awarded up to $13 million from the U.S. Department of Commerce (DOC) to launch a new statewide manufacturing resource center. The center, known as the Kentucky Manufacturing Extension Partnership (KMEP), will sit in the UofL Office of Research and Innovation...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Confusion surrounds Kentucky utility tax changes for some homeowners that starts Jan. 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky homeowners will face higher utility bills after the first of the year. There is confusion around the new tax, because it will impact only additional properties you pay utilities on. But the tax does not apply to your primary residence. If you own one Kentucky home and live in it, you don't have to worry about the changes in residential utility sales taxes.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

SnowTALK! Weather Blog 12/22

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Main focus this week is on the cold front moving in Wednesday with the risk for multiple rounds of rain. First in the morning, second in the afternoon. Severe risk is near zero but it looks windy and messy for travel. Rainfall totals could get into the 2-3″ rain if we indeed fast the two rounds of rain currently expected. Expect more adjustments on that.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Two Kentucky higher education institutions merge to create new one

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Two higher education institutions have merged to form a new one in a southern Kentucky town. Campbellsville University and the University of Somerset are merging to create the Somerset Institute of Campbellsville University. A new four-year degree program will be offered in downtown Somerset in a...
SOMERSET, KY

