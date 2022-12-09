Read full article on original website
KY Court of Appeals Issues Stinging Rebuke: City of Bardstown Acted Improperly In Historic District MatterThe Kentucky News-SentinelBardstown, KY
BARDSTOWN JUSTICE WATCH: Speculation Charles Simms To Retire After John Kelly Re-Opens Law OfficeThe Kentucky News-SentinelBardstown, KY
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
This Kentucky Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenNew Haven, KY
lanereport.com
Publix announces fourth Kentucky location
— Publix Super Markets announced it had acquired the property for a fourth store in Kentucky. The store will be Publix’s third in Louisville, located at the northwest corner of Flat Rock Road and Shelbyville Road. Plans for the 48,387-square-foot store include a Publix Pharmacy and an adjacent Publix Liquors, offering beer, wine and spirits.
lanereport.com
VisitLEX president announced as Kentucky “Tourism Director of the Year”
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Janette Marson, 2022 President of the Kentucky Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus (KACVB), announced at the December KY state Tourism Director Meeting, that Mary Quinn Ramer, President of VisitLEX, was chosen as the Kentucky 2022 Tourism Director of the Year. “There were so many wonderful...
Wave 3
Publix announces third location coming to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Publix Super Markets announced Tuesday a fourth store is coming to Kentucky. This will be the third Publix coming to Louisville. The new location will be at the northwest corner of Flat Rock Road and Shelbyville Road. In a release, the plans for the 48,387-square-foot store...
wdrb.com
Louisville sweet shop on Frankfort Avenue closes after 35 years in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville sweet shop that has served patrons for 35 years is closing. Sweet Surrender Dessert Café on Frankfort Avenue opened for the final day of business as people lined up outside for one more taste. Some patrons went to Sweet Surrender searching for a...
wdrb.com
Hole Lotta Love Donuts in Elizabethtown closes after 10 months in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a bittersweet Sunday for a sweet spot in Elizabethtown. Hole Lotta Love Donuts closed its doors permanently on Sunday. The donut shop first opened in March 2022 and quickly became known as a location offering opportunities of employment to people of all abilities. Owners...
WKYT 27
New grocery store expected to have big impact on Lexington’s northside
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are learning more about development plans for an underdeveloped lot on Lexington’s northside. Last week, the Urban County Planning Commission gave final approval on a development plan for a more than 47,000-square-foot grocery store. The store would be at the corner of Citation Boulevard and Georgetown.
WLKY.com
Ethan Hawke is officially directing a movie in the Louisville area, and you can be an extra
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Do you know how Ethan Hawke has been scouting shooting locations in the Louisville area? (If you didn't,click here to catch up, and watch the video above.) We now officially know he's directing a movie in the region, and you have the chance to be in it.
WLKY.com
Last escaped bull captured near Cherokee Park has new home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You may remember the last lone bull being caught just a few weeks ago after a herd of cattle got loose in Cherokee Park. The red bull is now named Seth and he is slowly settling into his new home at the Tribe Animal Sanctuary in Louisville, a place for abused, abandoned, and neglected animals.
Indiana Woman Takes Chilling Photos During Tour of Kentucky’s Waverly Hills
Many times over the years, I have written about the notorious Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, KY. Most of the time, people have sent me videos or photos they have taken while visiting Waverly, and they want to see what you think,. Several of the photos have left me speechless....
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many drivers travel Dixie Highway every day and never think of the origin of the name. However, Gary noticed that Louisville is a long way from what is considered “Dixie.” He submitted the following question to Ask WAVE:. “Why is there a Dixie Highway...
theshelbyreport.com
Square Roots, Gordon Food Service Opens Facility In Kentucky
Square Roots and Gordon Food Service have announced the opening of a new climate-controlled, indoor farm in Shepherdsville, Kentucky. Since establishing their strategic partnership in 2019, Square Roots and Gordon Food Service have been building indoor farms together across the continent with the ultimate aim of bringing locally-grown food to customers at a global scale. In the past year alone, Square Roots has deployed co-located farms on Gordon Food Service distribution centers in Kenosha, Wisconsin; Springfield, Ohio; and now in Shepherdsville, Kentucky.
lanereport.com
UofL awarded $13 million to launch statewide manufacturing resource center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville has been awarded up to $13 million from the U.S. Department of Commerce (DOC) to launch a new statewide manufacturing resource center. The center, known as the Kentucky Manufacturing Extension Partnership (KMEP), will sit in the UofL Office of Research and Innovation...
Master P, Snoop Dogg appointed to Louisville non-profit organization board of directors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — 2X Game Changers, a Louisville-based non-profit organization supporting families impacted by violence, announced on Saturday the leadership appointments of Master P and Snoop Dogg to its board of directors. A spokesperson for 2X Game Changers says Master P, who previously served as 2X Game Changers' special...
wdrb.com
Confusion surrounds Kentucky utility tax changes for some homeowners that starts Jan. 1
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky homeowners will face higher utility bills after the first of the year. There is confusion around the new tax, because it will impact only additional properties you pay utilities on. But the tax does not apply to your primary residence. If you own one Kentucky home and live in it, you don't have to worry about the changes in residential utility sales taxes.
Wave 3
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 12/22
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Main focus this week is on the cold front moving in Wednesday with the risk for multiple rounds of rain. First in the morning, second in the afternoon. Severe risk is near zero but it looks windy and messy for travel. Rainfall totals could get into the 2-3″ rain if we indeed fast the two rounds of rain currently expected. Expect more adjustments on that.
WKYT 27
Two Kentucky higher education institutions merge to create new one
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Two higher education institutions have merged to form a new one in a southern Kentucky town. Campbellsville University and the University of Somerset are merging to create the Somerset Institute of Campbellsville University. A new four-year degree program will be offered in downtown Somerset in a...
