Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC), announced the state will receive $5,952,197 to plan for the deployment and adoption of affordable, equitable, and reliable high-speed internet throughout the state. This investment, awarded by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), is part of the Internet for All initiative under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Biden in 2021.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO