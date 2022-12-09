ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

Social Security Strategies to Help Widows Replace Lost Income

Many women face financial difficulties after the death of a spouse, but there are Social Security claim strategies for widows that can help them be less financially vulnerable. Should I Hire an Estate Planning Attorney Now That I Am a Widow?. After losing your spouse, dealing with the sorrow alone...
GOBankingRates

8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret

Many people reach their peak net worth right when they retire. This also happens to coincide with the feeling that it's time to spend some of that net worth after working so hard to accumulate it over...
outsidetheboxmom.com

Saving For Retirement at 50

Whether you’re trying to save for retirement at age 50 or have already reached that stage, there are several things you can do to get on the right track. These tips will show you how to get a grip on your finances and make your money work for you in retirement.
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Money Sense: Women and retirement — Keep your retirement savings on track

Women’s increasing longevity highlights the importance of preparing financially for those extra years. “We tend to prioritize our families’ financial needs,” says Marci McGregor, senior investment strategist, Chief Investment Office, Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank. “In the process, we can sometimes lose sight of our own financial future, and with our increasing longevity, that can put us at risk of outliving our assets,” she adds.
KTEN.com

What You Need to Know About Retirement Income Replacement Rate

Ensuring you have enough money socked away for retirement is a difficult task. Calculating exactly how much you’ll need in the future — with the moving target of unexpected healthcare costs and the uncertainty of your life expectancy — can be tricky. It can all quickly devolve into a game of guestimation.
Kiplinger

4 Ways Taxes Could Burst Your Retirement Bubble (and What to Do About Them)

When people think about retirement planning, they tend to put their focus on saving and investing so they have a nice nest egg when they quit working. And that’s a great place to start. But it’s also important to pay attention to how taxes affect your retirement savings and any other sources of income you’ll tap into once you reach retirement.
KXLY

Social Security: 3 Ways to Pay Less Income Tax on Your Benefits

Most people collecting Social Security rely on the program for a big part of their retirement income. So it’s not surprising that when many hear that the IRS might be in line to take back a portion of their monthly Social Security checks, they’re pretty unhappy and ready to do just about anything they can to avoid it.
Retirement Daily

How to Tax Plan During Retirement

Tax planning throughout the entirety of your retirement can lead to different conclusions compared to tax planning for one year at a time. Instead of asking “how can we lower taxes today,” we ask, “how can we minimize taxes throughout the next 20-30 years?”. Five to Ten...
Retirement Daily

Take Advantage of Social Security's Delayed Retirement Credits

After years of paying the federal payroll tax that funds Social Security, individuals are understandably itching to claim their benefits. That may partly explain why in a recent survey, only 11% of nonretired Americans age 45 and older said they intended to delay Social Security benefits until age 70. But...

Comments / 0

Community Policy