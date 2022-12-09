ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Funk Factory taproom closing in January, but will reopen under new owner and name

Beginning in January, Funk Factory Geuzeria, at 1602 Gilson St. in Madison, will begin its transition into Black Rose Blending Company, according to a report in Isthmus. Owner Levi Funk, who opened the Funk Factory taproom in 2015, is selling the bar and brewing equipment to long-time employee Kyle Metz. The Gilson Street taproom is expected to close for at least two months at the start of the new year for renovations. When the taproom reopens, Metz intends to have an expanded line of beers, although Funk Factory beers will still be produced and sold by Black Rose.
UW testing new security screening technology at sporting events

Liberty Defense Holdings Limited, a Massachusetts-based technology provider of concealed weapons and threat detection solutions, is beta testing its Hexwave screening system on the University of Wisconsin–Madison campus. Hexwave is being deployed as primary security screening solution for major sporting events on the university’s main campus. The system...
