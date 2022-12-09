Read full article on original website
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
captimes.com
A vision for Voit: 1,500 homes and green space on Madison's east side
The future of 65 acres of Voit Farm on Madison’s east side could include a pedestrian/bike path connecting nearby green spaces, streets that lay flush with the curb, a dog park, a community garden and some 1,500 to 1,700 units of housing. At a neighborhood meeting on Thursday night,...
hotelnewsresource.com
The House on the Rock Inn in Dodgeville, Wisconsin For Sale
CBRE exclusively presents for sale The House on the Rock Inn in Dodgeville, Wisconsin. This is an excellent opportunity to acquire a premium non-branded hotel with indoor waterpark and additional land for development. One of the primary functions of the hotel has been to support the famous House on the...
ibmadison.com
Funk Factory taproom closing in January, but will reopen under new owner and name
Beginning in January, Funk Factory Geuzeria, at 1602 Gilson St. in Madison, will begin its transition into Black Rose Blending Company, according to a report in Isthmus. Owner Levi Funk, who opened the Funk Factory taproom in 2015, is selling the bar and brewing equipment to long-time employee Kyle Metz. The Gilson Street taproom is expected to close for at least two months at the start of the new year for renovations. When the taproom reopens, Metz intends to have an expanded line of beers, although Funk Factory beers will still be produced and sold by Black Rose.
Small WI Bar Filled With Thousands Of Vintage Christmas Ornaments
A bar in Wisconsin knows how to get into the Christmas spirit every year. When it comes to the type of bar I like to hang out at, it's definitely a small-town tavern-style joint. You know the kind with good burgers, cheap drinks, and an old-school jukebox. Nothing fancy, just fun. The place to find one is in the middle of nowhere in Wisconsin.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where To Find The Best Pizza in Wisconsin?
Located in the old Transfer Pharmacy building, this restaurant has an ambiance to match the food. The woodwork is still present, and the stained glass has been preserved. The menu features a variety of pizza options and gluten-free choices. Drinks include draft beer and tasty wine. The atmosphere is casual and comfortable. The Transfer Pizzeria Cafe is a popular restaurant renowned for its creative pizza combinations. It has been an excellent food source for Milwaukee residents since its opening in 2008. It is a family-friendly restaurant, and they welcome kids of all ages. They serve supper and AM meals; you can order take-out and delivery.
36-year-old man shot, injured Friday at north Madison apartment
MADISON, Wis. — A man was shot and injured Friday afternoon at an apartment on Madison’s north side, police said. Officers were sent to an apartment in the 2500 block of Calypso Road just after 5:30 p.m. Friday. Police said a 36-year-old man was shot in the hallway of the building. He was taken to a local hospital after officers...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fire at Waukesha Texas Roadhouse, restaurant evacuated
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Firefighters responded to Waukesha's Texas Roadhouse Sunday night, Dec. 11. The restaurant is located near Barker and Bluemound. The fire was called in by a passerby. Firefighters found smoke coming from the roof. Waukesha Fire Department Battalion Chief Jim Haakenson said the "very busy" restaurant was evacuated,...
nbc15.com
A world of flavor: Eat your way through Madison’s international culinary scene!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s the holiday season, and it’s also the time when many of us spend more time sitting around the table — eating, that is. If you’re looking to expand your palette of flavors, you won’t have to travel far, though. Luckily, Madison is rich with many ethnic food restaurants with origins all over the world!
nbc15.com
District: 3 found dead in Watertown house fire were all students
Our Share Your Holidays campaign would not be possible without a countless number of dedicated volunteers. That includes a mother-son duo in Baraboo. They are helping their community all while building a stronger bond together. A strong flu season causing medication supply problems for local pharmacies. The flu season is...
wpr.org
What an Amtrak station in Madison would mean for passenger rail in Wisconsin
Amtrak is considering expanding passenger rail in Wisconsin with a new station in Madison. We explore what the project could mean for transportation in the state.
At peak, roughly 20 Metro buses stuck on snowy Madison roads Friday
MADISON, Wis. — Public transportation riders had to deal with their share of delays Friday as Madison’s Metro Transit reported 20 buses stuck on area roads at one point due to the snow. “And that doesn’t even count the one stuck in traffic, just traffic jams,” said Metro Transit marketing and customer service manager Jessy Stammer. According to Stammer, most...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Hartland board to discuss plans for multi-use building and Kwik Trip
HARTLAND — The Village Board will discuss a conceptual plan for the development of the proposed multi-use building at 221 Cottonwood Ave. and a conceptual plan for a Kwik Trip on Hwy 83 on Monday. After months of discussion and facing a previous rejection on Oct.17, applicants James Kupfer...
Police: 3 dead in southeast Wisconsin house fire
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Three people died in a house fire in the southeastern Wisconsin city of Watertown early Friday morning, the fire department said. When police and firefighters responded to a fire shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Friday, they were told that residents were still trapped inside the house, according to a news release from the Watertown Fire Department. Firefighters attempted to enter the building but were pushed back by the smoke and flames engulfing the home.
nbc15.com
Search continues for Madison man last seen three weeks ago
We learned it was a community request after the mass shooting in Colorado Springs. Less than 36 hours after three people were found dead following a house fire in Watertown, the community had already started rallying together. Loved ones continue search for Chris Miller. Updated: 8 hours ago. More than...
nbc15.com
Watertown community coming together after deadly fire
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - Less than 36 hours after three people were found dead following a house fire in Watertown, the community had already started rallying together to show their support for the victims. At this point, neither the city’s police department nor fire department have released the names or...
Missing 85-year-old woman found safe, Beloit police say
BELOIT, Wis. — An 85-year-old woman who had last been heard from Monday afternoon has been found safe, police in Beloit said. Helyn Everson had last been heard from around 12:45 p.m., police said in a Facebook post. She was supposed to pick up her daughter in South Beloit, Illinois, but never arrived. Monday night, police said she had...
nbc15.com
Monona PD: Man dies after being struck by his vehicle
MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - A 73-year-old man died Friday after he was struck by his own vehicle while clearing snow from his windshield, Monona Police Department reported. In a Facebook post Monday, officials said the man was clearing off of his vehicle in a parking lot on the 3700 block of Monona Drive. He walked around his vehicle to wipe the other side of his windshield when the vehicle moved forward and hit him.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI need your help
Washington Co., Wi – Neighbors across Washington County, Wi are being asked to step up to the plate and help one of their neighbors in need. The Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI were hit with some difficult news this past November as Rachel was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 35.
nbc15.com
Snowy roads cause Madison parent to question why school wasn’t canceled
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison mother wondered why Madison Metropolitan School District didn’t cancel school after saying her child endured a tumultuous bus ride during the heavy snowfall on Friday. Spring Harbor Middle School parent Jennifer Talbot said Friday’s weather conditions caused her son’s bus to be 40...
Police recover several bullet casings in east side neighborhood
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police recovered several shell casings Thursday morning in a neighborhood near East Towne Mall. Someone in the area called police after finding multiple shell casings in the 2000 block of Portage Road around 10:15 a.m. When officers arrived, they found around 10 more shell casings. No injuries were reported and no property was damaged. Authorities...
