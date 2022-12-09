ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

captimes.com

A vision for Voit: 1,500 homes and green space on Madison's east side

The future of 65 acres of Voit Farm on Madison’s east side could include a pedestrian/bike path connecting nearby green spaces, streets that lay flush with the curb, a dog park, a community garden and some 1,500 to 1,700 units of housing. At a neighborhood meeting on Thursday night,...
MADISON, WI
hotelnewsresource.com

The House on the Rock Inn in Dodgeville, Wisconsin For Sale

CBRE exclusively presents for sale The House on the Rock Inn in Dodgeville, Wisconsin. This is an excellent opportunity to acquire a premium non-branded hotel with indoor waterpark and additional land for development. One of the primary functions of the hotel has been to support the famous House on the...
DODGEVILLE, WI
ibmadison.com

Funk Factory taproom closing in January, but will reopen under new owner and name

Beginning in January, Funk Factory Geuzeria, at 1602 Gilson St. in Madison, will begin its transition into Black Rose Blending Company, according to a report in Isthmus. Owner Levi Funk, who opened the Funk Factory taproom in 2015, is selling the bar and brewing equipment to long-time employee Kyle Metz. The Gilson Street taproom is expected to close for at least two months at the start of the new year for renovations. When the taproom reopens, Metz intends to have an expanded line of beers, although Funk Factory beers will still be produced and sold by Black Rose.
MADISON, WI
Q985

Small WI Bar Filled With Thousands Of Vintage Christmas Ornaments

A bar in Wisconsin knows how to get into the Christmas spirit every year. When it comes to the type of bar I like to hang out at, it's definitely a small-town tavern-style joint. You know the kind with good burgers, cheap drinks, and an old-school jukebox. Nothing fancy, just fun. The place to find one is in the middle of nowhere in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where To Find The Best Pizza in Wisconsin?

Located in the old Transfer Pharmacy building, this restaurant has an ambiance to match the food. The woodwork is still present, and the stained glass has been preserved. The menu features a variety of pizza options and gluten-free choices. Drinks include draft beer and tasty wine. The atmosphere is casual and comfortable. The Transfer Pizzeria Cafe is a popular restaurant renowned for its creative pizza combinations. It has been an excellent food source for Milwaukee residents since its opening in 2008. It is a family-friendly restaurant, and they welcome kids of all ages. They serve supper and AM meals; you can order take-out and delivery.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fire at Waukesha Texas Roadhouse, restaurant evacuated

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Firefighters responded to Waukesha's Texas Roadhouse Sunday night, Dec. 11. The restaurant is located near Barker and Bluemound. The fire was called in by a passerby. Firefighters found smoke coming from the roof. Waukesha Fire Department Battalion Chief Jim Haakenson said the "very busy" restaurant was evacuated,...
WAUKESHA, WI
nbc15.com

A world of flavor: Eat your way through Madison’s international culinary scene!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s the holiday season, and it’s also the time when many of us spend more time sitting around the table — eating, that is. If you’re looking to expand your palette of flavors, you won’t have to travel far, though. Luckily, Madison is rich with many ethnic food restaurants with origins all over the world!
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

District: 3 found dead in Watertown house fire were all students

Our Share Your Holidays campaign would not be possible without a countless number of dedicated volunteers. That includes a mother-son duo in Baraboo. They are helping their community all while building a stronger bond together. A strong flu season causing medication supply problems for local pharmacies. The flu season is...
WATERTOWN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Hartland board to discuss plans for multi-use building and Kwik Trip

HARTLAND — The Village Board will discuss a conceptual plan for the development of the proposed multi-use building at 221 Cottonwood Ave. and a conceptual plan for a Kwik Trip on Hwy 83 on Monday. After months of discussion and facing a previous rejection on Oct.17, applicants James Kupfer...
HARTLAND, WI
WausauPilot

Police: 3 dead in southeast Wisconsin house fire

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Three people died in a house fire in the southeastern Wisconsin city of Watertown early Friday morning, the fire department said. When police and firefighters responded to a fire shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Friday, they were told that residents were still trapped inside the house, according to a news release from the Watertown Fire Department. Firefighters attempted to enter the building but were pushed back by the smoke and flames engulfing the home.
WATERTOWN, WI
nbc15.com

Search continues for Madison man last seen three weeks ago

We learned it was a community request after the mass shooting in Colorado Springs. Less than 36 hours after three people were found dead following a house fire in Watertown, the community had already started rallying together. Loved ones continue search for Chris Miller. Updated: 8 hours ago. More than...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Watertown community coming together after deadly fire

WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - Less than 36 hours after three people were found dead following a house fire in Watertown, the community had already started rallying together to show their support for the victims. At this point, neither the city’s police department nor fire department have released the names or...
WATERTOWN, WI
nbc15.com

Monona PD: Man dies after being struck by his vehicle

MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - A 73-year-old man died Friday after he was struck by his own vehicle while clearing snow from his windshield, Monona Police Department reported. In a Facebook post Monday, officials said the man was clearing off of his vehicle in a parking lot on the 3700 block of Monona Drive. He walked around his vehicle to wipe the other side of his windshield when the vehicle moved forward and hit him.
MONONA, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI need your help

Washington Co., Wi – Neighbors across Washington County, Wi are being asked to step up to the plate and help one of their neighbors in need. The Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI were hit with some difficult news this past November as Rachel was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 35.
HARTFORD, WI
nbc15.com

Snowy roads cause Madison parent to question why school wasn’t canceled

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison mother wondered why Madison Metropolitan School District didn’t cancel school after saying her child endured a tumultuous bus ride during the heavy snowfall on Friday. Spring Harbor Middle School parent Jennifer Talbot said Friday’s weather conditions caused her son’s bus to be 40...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police recover several bullet casings in east side neighborhood

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police recovered several shell casings Thursday morning in a neighborhood near East Towne Mall. Someone in the area called police after finding multiple shell casings in the 2000 block of Portage Road around 10:15 a.m. ﻿ When officers arrived, they found around 10 more shell casings. No injuries were reported and no property was damaged. Authorities...
MADISON, WI

