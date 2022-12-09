Read full article on original website
'Seusspicious-looking' passenger causes HOV driver to be cited
AVONDALE, Ariz. - A "Seusspicious-looking" passenger was caught in the HOV lane on I-10 in the Phoenix area end authorities are warning inflatable holiday decorations don't count as another person in your car. The driver was on I-10 near Avondale Boulevard for an early morning commute with an inflatable Grinch...
Sandy Hook 10 years later: Legacies and activism sparked by tragedy
It’s been 10 years since the tragic mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Twenty-six lives were lost, some of whom were as young as 6 years old. People visit the newly-opened Sandy Hook Permanent Memorial on Nov. 20, 2022, in Newtown, Connecticut with an inlaid image of a makeshift memorial set up for the victims of Sandy Hook in 2012.CREDIT: Getty Images.
Spectacular wave-like clouds form over Wyoming mountains
BIG HORN, Wyoming - Some spectacular cloud formations in Wyoming were so inviting you could almost surf them. In Big Horn earlier this month, Rachel Gordon captured photos of the breaking ocean waves known as Kelvin-Helmholtz clouds. The rare phenomenon results from air moving in the same direction at two...
CPS, Illinois Board of Education awarded $2.9B to help provide trauma-informed care in schools
CHICAGO - New federal grants were announced Friday to help provide trauma-informed care in schools. Chicago Public Schools and the Illinois State Board of Education have been awarded $2.9 billion. The money comes from a federal trauma support in schools grant program created by Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin and Illinois...
Illinois could ban sale of semi-automatic weapons next year, state rep says
Illinois could ban the sale of semi-automatic weapons early next year. State Rep. Bob Morgan of Deerfield says he expects his bill to pass when lawmakers return for the lame duck session on Jan. 4.
Chicagoland forecast for Saturday night, December 10
FOX 32 Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl says we probably won't see any more precipitation until Wednesday.
