20 Downright Fascinating Things I Learned This Week, From Details About John Lennon's Death To The Fact That Wine That Sunk With The Titanic Might Still Be Drinkable
It comes as no surprise to me that Dolly Parton is so talented that she can use her nails as an instrument. During a 2019 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Parton revealed that a sound effect on her hit song "9 to 5" was achieved by tapping her signature acrylic nails together. "They make noise that kind of sounds like a typewriter," she told Fallon.
People Are Sharing The Most Profound Change They Made That Drastically Improved Their Mental State, And This Is Important
"It was perfect, and I was able to recharge and relax. Turns out I didn't really hate them — I was just exhausted and overstimulated."
19 Times People Were Passive Aggressive As Hell, And Were Pretty Darn Creative In The Process
Sure it's easier to talk things out, but these folks are straight-up geniuses.
sneakernews.com
The Vans x Sci-Fi Fantasy Collection Invokes 90’s Nostalgia
Two years removed from their last collaborative effort, Sci-Fi Fantasy owner and renowned skateboarder Jerry Hsu has teamed up with the California-based action sports brand for a second coming of his obscure nostalgic imprint onto the board riding sneaker community. Commemorating the storied 30th anniversary of the iconic Half Cab,...
