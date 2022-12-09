Read full article on original website
Nearly 1 out of 4 Texas employees left their State job within the last year
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Auditor reported turnover at 22.7% of classified, regular full- and part-time employees for fiscal year 2022. Exit survey resources reported, for the first time since 2008, people quit their State job usually for better pay and benefits (28.8%). Retirement (18.7%) and poor working conditions/environment (14.2%) rounded out the top three reasons. But only 5,057 of the 26,281 people completed the State employee online exit survey, the audit report shows.
Trial starts for Bruceville-Eddy man charged in Capitol riot
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A Bruceville-Eddy man charged in connection to last year's Jan. 6 Capitol riot pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges prior to his federal trial that started in Washington, D.C. Monday. Christopher Grider is charged with three felonies and six misdemeanors for his alleged role in...
DeSantis seeks grand jury investigation of COVID-19 vaccines
MIAMI — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that he plans to petition the state's Supreme Court to convene a grand jury to investigate “any and all wrongdoing” with respect to the COVID-19 vaccines. The Republican governor, who is often mentioned as a possible presidential candidate in...
Two unclaimed $1M Mega Millions bought in Texas will soon expire
DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when the winning tickets were drawn. A pair of $1 million-winning tickets from the July 29 drawing remain unclaimed, according to the Texas Lottery. The two tickets were bought in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas.
Here's why colon cancer screenings are important
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Ohio Valley has a higher rate of colon cancer per capita than anywhere else in the U.S., according to UofL Health. UofL said the importance of colon cancer screenings, and catching the disease early, cannot be understated. The CDC states that colon cancer is the...
Mental health doctor shares how to tackle holiday stress
AUSTIN, Texas — Holidays can be the happiest times of the year, but it's no secret that many may feel overwhelmed as the holiday season approaches, whether from financial stress to loneliness or dreading a certain conversation with family. Crisis Text Line, a national nonprofit that provides free 24/7...
