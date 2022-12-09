ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

csuohio.edu

World-Renowned Composer Celebrates 25 Years at CSU with Faculty Recital Featuring String Faculty, Special Guests

Andrew Rindfleisch, Ph.D. celebrates 25 years at CSU with Faculty Recital, Featuring Renowned String Faculty, Special Guests. His music has been hailed by The Boston Globe for “drama, intensity and variety.” His musical career (and the praise earned for it) is nothing short of extraordinary—spanning professional facets as conductor, pianist, vocalist, record producer, radio show host, educator, concert organizer and more.
CLEVELAND, OH
police1.com

Cleveland police create relocation program for homicide witnesses

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Division of Police is working to establish its first-ever formal witness-protection program in hopes of solving more homicides. Roughly $13,000 out of a $17,000 state grant from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services will be used by Cleveland police to temporarily re-locate homicide witnesses at risk of retaliation, during the course of a one-year pilot program.
CLEVELAND, OH
27 First News

Earl G. Hudson, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Earl G. Hudson, Sr. of Warren passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 7:07 p.m. in Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was 61 years old. Mr. Hudson was born in Warren on August 25, 1961, the son of Moses Reid and Lula Hines Hudson.
WARREN, OH
whbc.com

Five Shot in Akron Over 15 Hours, One Dead

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Five people were shot in Akron over a 15-hour period from Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning. The last police call on Monday was the worst though, with a 19-year-old man dropped off at Summa Health – Barberton. He was dead...
AKRON, OH

