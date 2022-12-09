Read full article on original website
How the Magic and Wonder of Nela Park's Christmas Lights Stirs Fond Childhood MemoriesTMannCleveland, OH
Minor Temperature Changes in Cleveland, Ohio; Weather Stays WarmerBryan DijkhuizenCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
Looking for Pies in Ohio? You Should Check Out the Pies from This Bakery in AmherstIsla ChiuAmherst, OH
csuohio.edu
World-Renowned Composer Celebrates 25 Years at CSU with Faculty Recital Featuring String Faculty, Special Guests
Andrew Rindfleisch, Ph.D. celebrates 25 years at CSU with Faculty Recital, Featuring Renowned String Faculty, Special Guests. His music has been hailed by The Boston Globe for “drama, intensity and variety.” His musical career (and the praise earned for it) is nothing short of extraordinary—spanning professional facets as conductor, pianist, vocalist, record producer, radio show host, educator, concert organizer and more.
cleveland19.com
Stark County teacher says she was forced to resign for ‘declining to put religious beliefs aside’
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A former teacher is now suing the Jackson Local School District after she said district officials forced her to resign when she refused to participate in the “social transition” of students. According to a federal lawsuit filed by the attorneys for Vivian Geraghty,...
Ashley Stewart relocates to Shaker Heights
Ashley Stewart has announced its relocation from the Lee Harvard Shopping Center to Shaker Heights.
East Cleveland native hosts community event on human-trafficking
As the event’s organizer and an East Cleveland native, Curtis Freed says he wants his community to be informed to save people from experiencing what Socorro did just five years ago.
Two students found with guns; district responds
Akron Public Schools has released a statement after a 17-year-old student was arrested Friday evening after he brought a gun to Firestone Community Learning Center.
How teen got gun past school metal detectors
Police dogs search Akron schools after the second incident in a week in which a student was armed on campus.
police1.com
Cleveland police create relocation program for homicide witnesses
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Division of Police is working to establish its first-ever formal witness-protection program in hopes of solving more homicides. Roughly $13,000 out of a $17,000 state grant from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services will be used by Cleveland police to temporarily re-locate homicide witnesses at risk of retaliation, during the course of a one-year pilot program.
It’s a bobcat! Cuyahoga County sighting first since 1850
A bobcat was spotted in Cuyahoga County for the first time in well over a century, the Cleveland Metroparks revealed Tuesday.
Lakeview High School teacher on paid leave pending investigation
A Lakeview High School teacher is on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation.
For first time, bobcat caught on video in Summit Metro Parks conservation area
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio – Northfield resident Corey Dearth was bow hunting in a Summit Metro Parks conservation area in northern Summit County on Nov. 1 when he spotted something unusual: a bobcat. Dearth shared a video of his encounter with the big cat with Summit Metro Parks. Though animal...
You’ve seen FOX-8′s Wayne Dawson for 40 years, but do you really know him? – Terry Pluto’s Faith & You
CLEVELAND, Ohio – You’re Wayne Dawson. Sometimes you walk away from the FOX-8 cameras and think, “How did this ever happen to me?”. It’s been like that for more than 40 years at the same Cleveland television station. You started as a part-timer; now you are in the prime morning news spot.
The Best Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’ In Ohio
Welcome to Flavortown.
Gov. Mike DeWine announces millions in tax credits for capital projects, including 4 in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced the approval Wednesday of millions of dollars in tax credits for capital projects across the state, including four combined in the Cleveland and Canton areas. A total of $100 million in investments from the state government will...
Two Ohio Cities Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
End of an era: Giant Eagle will stop mailing weekly ads in January
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Father time is undefeated, and it will win another round against tradition in 2023. Giant Eagle will no longer be mailing its weekly ad out in the Cleveland market. Instead, it will start emailing the ad to customers. It’s a change from tradition for some, who...
Ohio student taken into custody after threat, including list of names
The statement said the student was taken into custody by the Broadview Heights Police Department before the start of the school day.
27 First News
Earl G. Hudson, Sr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Earl G. Hudson, Sr. of Warren passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 7:07 p.m. in Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was 61 years old. Mr. Hudson was born in Warren on August 25, 1961, the son of Moses Reid and Lula Hines Hudson.
sfrichmondreview.com
‘Captures from Cleveland’: Photos Found in Ohio Believed to be Scenes of Old SF
Mark, a collector from Cleveland, Ohio, found old photographs at a yard sale that he believes to be pictures of San Francisco from long ago. These photos have not been expertly verified. If any of our readers have information about the pictures, please leave a comment below. The first two...
Kayak of missing Lake Erie kayaker found in Canada
The kayak that belonged to a missing man believed to have capsized on Lake Erie in early November has been found in Ontario, Canada.
whbc.com
Five Shot in Akron Over 15 Hours, One Dead
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Five people were shot in Akron over a 15-hour period from Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning. The last police call on Monday was the worst though, with a 19-year-old man dropped off at Summa Health – Barberton. He was dead...
