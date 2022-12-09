ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taunton, MA

Attleboro Man Identified as Victim in Rehoboth Fatal Crash

REHOBOTH (1420 WBSM) — An Attleboro man has been identified as the person killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Rehoboth that involved a van transporting Department of Mental Health patients crashing into a parked truck. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, the victim was Steven Lacombe,...
REHOBOTH, MA
Taunton Murderer to Be Released on Parole

TAUNTON — A Taunton man convicted of murder after killing his friend by slashing his throat in 2006 is set to be released, after a unanimous vote from the Massachusetts Parole Board. On Dec. 5, the state parole board voted to approve the release of 59-year-old Elvis Sherwood, who...
TAUNTON, MA
Fall River Man Gets Prison Time for Setting Multiple Fires

BROCKTON – A serial arsonist from Fall River has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for setting fire to buildings and homes in Brockton, Hull, and Hanson while on probation for arson, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. Mark Sargent, 55, formerly of Middleboro, pleaded guilty...
BROCKTON, MA
Mashpee Wampanoag Tribal Chair Charged With Break-in, Theft

MASHPEE — The recently elected Tribal Chair of the Mashpee Wampanoag is facing charges for allegedly breaking into a Plymouth museum and stealing cultural objects. Brian Weeden, 30, is being charged with breaking and entering into a building during the nighttime for a felony and with larceny over $1,200.
PLYMOUTH, MA
North Attleboro Man Killed in Rhode Island Crash

SMITHFIELD, R.I. — A North Attleboro man has died in a crash on a highway in Smithfield, R.I., according to Rhode Island State Police. A state police spokesman said 56-year-old Anthony Manieri was killed at around 4:20 p.m. Sunday when his Ford Ranger pickup truck spun out on Rt. 295 southbound.
SMITHFIELD, RI
Fall River Man Charged With Breaking into Vehicles

FALL RIVER (1420 WBSM) — A Fall River man has been arrested in connection with allegedly breaking into motor vehicles after a recent rash of such incidents in the city. Fall River Police said that on December 9, detectives arrested Wilson Colon-Tirado, 30, in connection with a vehicle break-in that occurred on November 30. Police said two vehicles were broken into at a local business on that date, with items stolen from one of them.
FALL RIVER, MA
Dartmouth Man Arrested for OUI Drugs After Chase Road Crash

DARTMOUTH (1420 WBSM) — A Dartmouth man has been placed under arrest for driving under the influence of drugs following a crash on Chase Road Friday evening. On December 9 at about 5 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a reported head-on crash on Chase Road near Lucy Little Road. The crash involved a 2010 Ford Escape and a 2015 Nissan Altima.
DARTMOUTH, MA
Fall River Police Seek Info on 101 Tires Dumped in the City

FALL RIVER (1420 WBSM) — Fall River Police are once again seeking information about illegal dumping in the city. Just days after someone dumped a pile of over a dozen mattresses on Wilson Road in Fall River, now police are seeking information about a large group of tires that were dumped in the city earlier this week.
FALL RIVER, MA
Wareham Man Reacts After Remembrance Tree for Father Is Stolen

A Remembrance Tree for Hugh Harp's father was stolen from Besse Park in Wareham earlier this week, but what Harp wants from the thief is pretty simple. In the early hours of Tuesday morning, a Grinch crept into Besse Park in Wareham and stole a completely decorated tree that had been dedicated to a pair of Navy veterans. Certainly not the Christmas spirit the Remembrance Trees were created to spread, but the victim isn't letting the theft ruin his holiday plan.
WAREHAM, MA
Dartmouth Tavern Owners Told to Control the ‘Knuckleheads’

The Thirsty Whale Tavern on Cove Road in South Dartmouth recently won a license renewal. However, the license renewal came with a stern warning from selectmen to control the "knuckleheads" who have too much to drink while visiting the popular watering hole. Shawn Aubin, the tavern's co-owner, appeared for a...
DARTMOUTH, MA
An Odd Sight Is Turning Heads in Somerset & The Reason is Wholesome

A strange sculpture is starting to take shape in Somerset, leaving people with lots of questions about what it could be. The woman behind the sculpture is Somerset native Melissa Morgado. She is a wife and mother of two who decided to tackle an at-home project that is slowly becoming a 10-foot snowman made out of milk jugs.
SOMERSET, MA
New Bedford Lab Winning Over the Hearts of Everyone at the Shelter [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]

The love of an animal is the greatest blessing a family can have. If you are thinking about bringing a pet into your home, consider adoption. On Wet Nose Wednesday, we cater to the hundreds of beautiful animals up for adoption on the SouthCoast. With the help of local shelters, we share their stories, and this week, we head to New Bedford where a young lab is starting to come out of her shell.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts.

