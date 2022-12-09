Read full article on original website
Attleboro Man Identified as Victim in Rehoboth Fatal Crash
REHOBOTH (1420 WBSM) — An Attleboro man has been identified as the person killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Rehoboth that involved a van transporting Department of Mental Health patients crashing into a parked truck. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, the victim was Steven Lacombe,...
Taunton Murderer to Be Released on Parole
TAUNTON — A Taunton man convicted of murder after killing his friend by slashing his throat in 2006 is set to be released, after a unanimous vote from the Massachusetts Parole Board. On Dec. 5, the state parole board voted to approve the release of 59-year-old Elvis Sherwood, who...
Fall River Man Gets Prison Time for Setting Multiple Fires
BROCKTON – A serial arsonist from Fall River has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for setting fire to buildings and homes in Brockton, Hull, and Hanson while on probation for arson, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. Mark Sargent, 55, formerly of Middleboro, pleaded guilty...
Mashpee Wampanoag Tribal Chair Charged With Break-in, Theft
MASHPEE — The recently elected Tribal Chair of the Mashpee Wampanoag is facing charges for allegedly breaking into a Plymouth museum and stealing cultural objects. Brian Weeden, 30, is being charged with breaking and entering into a building during the nighttime for a felony and with larceny over $1,200.
North Attleboro Man Killed in Rhode Island Crash
SMITHFIELD, R.I. — A North Attleboro man has died in a crash on a highway in Smithfield, R.I., according to Rhode Island State Police. A state police spokesman said 56-year-old Anthony Manieri was killed at around 4:20 p.m. Sunday when his Ford Ranger pickup truck spun out on Rt. 295 southbound.
Berkley PD Calls on The Grinch to Help with Their Holiday PSA
A sneaky individual with green fur wearing a Santa costume was spotted in Berkley on Monday attempting to break in to vehicles and steal packages from doorsteps, and it was all caught on camera. The antics lead to the arrest of the notorious Grinch by the Berkley Police Department. He...
Fall River Man Charged With Breaking into Vehicles
FALL RIVER (1420 WBSM) — A Fall River man has been arrested in connection with allegedly breaking into motor vehicles after a recent rash of such incidents in the city. Fall River Police said that on December 9, detectives arrested Wilson Colon-Tirado, 30, in connection with a vehicle break-in that occurred on November 30. Police said two vehicles were broken into at a local business on that date, with items stolen from one of them.
Dartmouth Man Arrested for OUI Drugs After Chase Road Crash
DARTMOUTH (1420 WBSM) — A Dartmouth man has been placed under arrest for driving under the influence of drugs following a crash on Chase Road Friday evening. On December 9 at about 5 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a reported head-on crash on Chase Road near Lucy Little Road. The crash involved a 2010 Ford Escape and a 2015 Nissan Altima.
Fall River Police Seek Info on 101 Tires Dumped in the City
FALL RIVER (1420 WBSM) — Fall River Police are once again seeking information about illegal dumping in the city. Just days after someone dumped a pile of over a dozen mattresses on Wilson Road in Fall River, now police are seeking information about a large group of tires that were dumped in the city earlier this week.
Neo-Nazis Protest at Fall River Library Drag Queen Story Time Amid Rise in Hate Crimes
FALL RIVER — A neo-Nazi protest outside the Fall River Public Library during a Drag Queen Story Time event on Saturday drew the ire of the city's mayor, amid a rise in hate crimes reported in Massachusetts. In what Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan called "a tense situation" in...
New Bedford Philanthropist and Businessman Ray Dellecese Passes Away
It seems like I'm losing friends at a faster rate than before. Sue Dellecese, co-owner of Cottage Street Motors, called me to say that her partner and loving husband, Raymond Dellecese, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 9 at the age of 71. I was caught completely off guard. It...
Clock Ticking on Massachusetts Bill to Curb Catalytic Converter Theft
A catalytic converter is a car part that, due to its relative ease of theft and high value on the market, has been a target for fences throughout Massachusetts and the country trying to make a quick buck. If car owners don't have comprehensive insurance to cover catalytic converter theft,...
Wareham Man Reacts After Remembrance Tree for Father Is Stolen
A Remembrance Tree for Hugh Harp's father was stolen from Besse Park in Wareham earlier this week, but what Harp wants from the thief is pretty simple. In the early hours of Tuesday morning, a Grinch crept into Besse Park in Wareham and stole a completely decorated tree that had been dedicated to a pair of Navy veterans. Certainly not the Christmas spirit the Remembrance Trees were created to spread, but the victim isn't letting the theft ruin his holiday plan.
Greater New Bedford Sees $2.3 Million in State Seaport Grants
NEW BEDFORD — The Greater New Bedford area — including the towns of Dartmouth and Fairhaven — is set to receive more than $2.3 million in state Seaport Economic Council grants for projects relating to coastal access and the maritime industry. According to an announcement from the...
Dartmouth Tavern Owners Told to Control the ‘Knuckleheads’
The Thirsty Whale Tavern on Cove Road in South Dartmouth recently won a license renewal. However, the license renewal came with a stern warning from selectmen to control the "knuckleheads" who have too much to drink while visiting the popular watering hole. Shawn Aubin, the tavern's co-owner, appeared for a...
Fall River Mayor Offers Reward for Information on Mattress Dumper
FALL RIVER — Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan is offering a reward for anyone with information leading to the person or people who dumped a pile of mattresses in the city over the weekend. In a Facebook post Sunday morning that included a photo of at least a dozen...
New Bedford Family Devastated By the Shocking Loss of Husband & Father [HOLIDAY WISH]
It's been an emotional week on Fun 107 for the eighth year of Holiday Wish, as Michael and Maddie and the United Way of Greater New Bedford continue to help local families in need. For the final family of the week, we share the heartbreaking story of the DiGregorio family...
An Odd Sight Is Turning Heads in Somerset & The Reason is Wholesome
A strange sculpture is starting to take shape in Somerset, leaving people with lots of questions about what it could be. The woman behind the sculpture is Somerset native Melissa Morgado. She is a wife and mother of two who decided to tackle an at-home project that is slowly becoming a 10-foot snowman made out of milk jugs.
New Bedford Lab Winning Over the Hearts of Everyone at the Shelter [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
The love of an animal is the greatest blessing a family can have. If you are thinking about bringing a pet into your home, consider adoption. On Wet Nose Wednesday, we cater to the hundreds of beautiful animals up for adoption on the SouthCoast. With the help of local shelters, we share their stories, and this week, we head to New Bedford where a young lab is starting to come out of her shell.
Break the Ice on Your First Date at a Raunchy and Fun Drag Queen Dinner
If you have never been to a drag queen show, you might be missing out. I say "might" only because it's not for everybody. I'll admit that I've been to multiple shows in my lifetime, and it's a good time, every time. My good friend Jackson, who does afternoons on...
