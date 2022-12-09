ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Baltimore

Handcuffs in Hallways: Mother of Handcuffed 5-year-old speaks as WJZ looks at child arrests in Maryland schools

BALTIMORE -- Each year hundreds of students nationwide are handcuffed at school for minor disciplinary actions with an outsize impact on Black and Hispanic children and kids with disabilities, according to an analysis of data by CBS News' Investigations. That data showed Maryland had one of the highest school arrest rates in the country.WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren takes you inside a disturbing case where a 5-year-old child was handcuffed and interviewed his mother for the first time, as part of the nationwide 'Handcuffs In Hallways' investigation. The Montgomery County case recently settled and dates to January 2020. The release of body-camera video led...
MARYLAND STATE
NBC News

Woman who helped hide Vanessa Guillén’s body pleads guilty

A Texas woman who helped mutilate and conceal the body of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillén pleaded guilty to federal charges Tuesday, prosecutors said. Cecily Aguilar, 24, helped the man who killed Guillén dispose of her body and lied to investigators, the U.S. attorney’s office for Western Texas said in a statement.
FORT HOOD, TX
The Independent

Former councilman calls police on Black girl, 9, who was spraying against lanternflies

A Black mother says that her daughter has been left traumatised after her neighbour, a white man, called police on the 9-year-old because he says he was “scared” after seeing her spray the grass to protect against an invasive species.The 22 October incident has come back into the public discourse after body camera footage and a recording of the 911 call was released by the Caldwell Police Department in New Jersey earlier this month.In the 911 call, Gordon Lawshe, a former co-chair and treasurer of the Caldwell Republican Party, can be heard flagging the 9-year-old Black girl’s presence to...
CALDWELL, NJ
Bossip

F12: 5 Corrections Cops Caught On Camera Brutally Beating 41-Year-Old Black Man Jarrett Hobbs At Georgia Jail

Not surprised but very disgusted. Another egregious abuse of power by the police has surfaced and the whole thing is captured on video. According to CNN, a 41-year-old North Carolina man named Jarrett Hobbs was beaten within an inch of his life and essentially left for dead by a group of corrections officers at the Camden Detention Center in Camden, Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Witness Saw Gunman in Bullet-Proof Vest Shut Down Courthouse

A man has described the moments he witnessed a gunman during a showdown at a county courthouse which saw an hours-long barricaded standoff with the suspect and police. The Snohomish County Courthouse was put on lockdown shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said. The witness, who said he was standing at the metal detector at the time, told FOX13 that the man walked through the door wearing what appeared to be a bullet-proof vest, holding a gun, rifle, and another firearm in his backpack. Authorities have not confirmed how many guns the man was carrying, and...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Daily Mail

Does this white Hyundai Elantra hold the key to the gruesome Idaho quadruple student slayings? Cops search for vehicle 'that was in immediate area of the off-campus home' on morning of murders

Idaho police are asking for information regarding a white Hyundai Elantra that was in the 'immediate area' of the Moscow home where four students were found dead. The car was found near King Road in the 'early morning hours' of November 13, the same morning Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Maddie Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found dead inside their off-campus home.
MOSCOW, ID
Washington Examiner

Polygamous cult leader had multiple wives who were minors, FBI says

A cult leader and self-proclaimed prophet had 20 wives, most of whom were minors, the FBI revealed. Samuel Bateman, 46, is facing charges of child abuse and destruction of evidence, with the FBI hinting that further charges are on the way. Bateman broke with the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in order to establish his own polygamous cult, the Associated Press reported. His male followers allegedly gave him their wives and daughters to take as his own wives, and they were abused if they didn't obey him fully.

