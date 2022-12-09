Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wibqam.com
Christmas for Kids supported by community charity
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local organization will help hundreds of kids receive toys this holiday season. Families who signed up for the Christmas for Kids program in Sullivan County got to shop for Christmas presents at the Dugger Community Center. Sunday they started setting up the workshop....
wibqam.com
Martin Co. commercial farm depopulated
MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Another 27,000 birds have been culled to prevent the possible spread of bird flu among commercial turkey populations in the Wabash Valley. According to the Indiana State Board of Animal Health, the flock was determined to be at high risk for exposure to Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (H5N1), commonly called bird flu.
wibqam.com
Senator Deery visits Rosedale Elem. to meet new robot
ROSEDALE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Indiana state senator visited a local elementary school Wednesday to see how technology is helping children with communication skills. Rosedale Elementary School has a robot called “Milo” from Robokind. Milo was designed to interact with children on the autism spectrum, but can help any child who needs assistance with communication.
wibqam.com
Avian flu detected in Daviess County
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – According to the Indiana State Board of Animal Health, a commercial flock of turkeys in Daviess County tested presumptive-positive for avian flu. The site impacted has 11,394 turkeys and will be placed in quarantine. Samples will be tested at the national USDA laboratory in...
wibqam.com
3 Indiana counties can expect a change in income tax rates
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to the Department of Revenue, starting Jan. 1, 2023, three counties in Indiana can expect changes to their income tax rates. Greene County: 0.0215 (increased from 0.0195) Montgomery County: 0.0265 (increased from 0.023) Perry County: 0.014 (decreased from 0.0181) The elected county officials...
wibqam.com
State police arrest accountant, accomplice who stole over $500K from Indiana company
FOUNTAIN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A 5-month investigation by Indiana State Police uncovered a money laundering scheme at an Indiana company. Now, two suspects- one being the office manager and accountant- are accused of stealing more than $500,000 over the course of five years. In July, state police began...
wibqam.com
Clay Community Schools hires police chief
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Clay Community Schools hired a police chief last week for its own police department. The Board of Trustees voted to hire Josh Clarke to lead the school corporation’s department. Josh Clarke started the new position Monday and previously ran for Clay County Sheriff in...
Comments / 0