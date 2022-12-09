ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Christmas for Kids supported by community charity

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local organization will help hundreds of kids receive toys this holiday season. Families who signed up for the Christmas for Kids program in Sullivan County got to shop for Christmas presents at the Dugger Community Center. Sunday they started setting up the workshop....
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
Martin Co. commercial farm depopulated

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Another 27,000 birds have been culled to prevent the possible spread of bird flu among commercial turkey populations in the Wabash Valley. According to the Indiana State Board of Animal Health, the flock was determined to be at high risk for exposure to Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (H5N1), commonly called bird flu.
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
Senator Deery visits Rosedale Elem. to meet new robot

ROSEDALE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Indiana state senator visited a local elementary school Wednesday to see how technology is helping children with communication skills. Rosedale Elementary School has a robot called “Milo” from Robokind. Milo was designed to interact with children on the autism spectrum, but can help any child who needs assistance with communication.
ROSEDALE, IN
Avian flu detected in Daviess County

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – According to the Indiana State Board of Animal Health, a commercial flock of turkeys in Daviess County tested presumptive-positive for avian flu. The site impacted has 11,394 turkeys and will be placed in quarantine. Samples will be tested at the national USDA laboratory in...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
3 Indiana counties can expect a change in income tax rates

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to the Department of Revenue, starting Jan. 1, 2023, three counties in Indiana can expect changes to their income tax rates. Greene County: 0.0215 (increased from 0.0195) Montgomery County: 0.0265 (increased from 0.023) Perry County: 0.014 (decreased from 0.0181) The elected county officials...
INDIANA STATE
Clay Community Schools hires police chief

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Clay Community Schools hired a police chief last week for its own police department. The Board of Trustees voted to hire Josh Clarke to lead the school corporation’s department. Josh Clarke started the new position Monday and previously ran for Clay County Sheriff in...
CLAY COUNTY, IN

