ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried plans to testify before Congress

By CBS Miami
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cRrsc_0jdQNpmr00

The former CEO of the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX said in a tweet Friday that he is willing to testify to Congress next week, but that he will be limited in what he can say and that he "won't be as helpful" as he'd like to be.

The tweet came in response to several tweets earlier this month from House Financial Services Committee Chair Maxine Waters, who had requested that Sam Bankman-Fried attend next week's hearings over the collapse of FTX.

Waters, a California Democrat, said in a series of tweets to Bankman-Fried that based on multiple media interviews since FTX collapsed, it was "clear to us that the information you have thus far is sufficient for testimony."

The onetime crypto wunderkind spoke with The New York Times at a Dealbook event on Nov. 30. A live audience sat quietly as Bankman-Fried, speaking via video from his home in the Bahamas, stumbled through the causes of FTX's meltdown.

FTX failed last month in what was essentially a cryptocurrency version of a bank run. Users withdrew about $5 billion worth of crypto assets in a single day amid rising concerns about FTX's solvency. Since its collapse, FTX's new management has called the cryptocurrency exchange's management a " complete failure of corporate controls. "

In tweets responding to Waters, Bankman-Fried listed specific issues he would be able to discuss with the committee, including the solvency of FTX's U.S. business, its American customers and possible solutions for returning assets to international clients. He also said he could talk about what he thinks led to the crash and "my own failings."

Bankman-Fried has said that he takes responsibility for FTX's collapse and that he failed to grasp the amount of risk Bermuda-based FTX and Alameda Research, the trading arm of FTX, were taking on across both businesses. Bankman-Fried has said in public interviews that he did not "knowingly" co-mingle customers' assets with Alameda.

Bankman-Fried's name was listed as a defendant in a class-action lawsuit filed Friday, accusing him and several celebrities of deceptive marketing. It marks the third class-action suit customers have filed against celebrities who promoted FTX Trading. Tom Brady and Larry David are are among those accused of defrauding investors in FTX's collapse.

According to the lawsuit, celebrities touted FTX "in order to induce confidence and to drive consumers to invest in what was ultimately a Ponzi scheme, misleading customers and prospective customers with the false impression that any cryptocurrency assets held on the deceptive FTX platform were safe and were not being invested in unregistered securities."

Bankman-Fried has said he believes the U.S. affiliate of FTX is entirely solvent and could start processing withdrawals at once. As for the rest of FTX, which was significantly larger than the U.S. division, he said the fate of customers' funds were largely out of his control.

Waters has said FTX's collapse had "harmed over one million people," and had threatened to subpoena the 30-year-old if he was not willing to testify. "A subpoena is definitely on the table," she tweeted on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Sam Bankman-Fried said parents’ $16.4M Bahamas house was meant for FTX staff

Sam Bankman-Fried claimed he didn’t know how a $16.4 million Bahamas mansion got listed under his parents’ names, insisting that it was meant to house staffers at his now-defunct FTX cryptocurrency exchange. “I don’t know the details of the house for my parents,” Bankman-Fried told the New York Times’ Andrew Ross Sorkin via Zoom at the newspaper’s DealBook summit event in New York City on Wednesday. “I know it was not intended to be their long-term property. It was intended to be the company’s property. I don’t know how that was papered in.” Bankman-Fried’s parents, Stanford University law professors Joseph Bankman and...
POLITICO

Maxine Waters says a subpoena is "definitely on the table" for Sam Bankman-Fried if he does not testify before Congress.

In announcing his appointment, McCarthy called the Chinese Communist Party the "greatest geopolitical threat of our lifetime." "As a Member who served in uniform as a Marine Counterintelligence officer and has dedicated his time in Congress to understanding, educating, and defending America from the threat the CCP poses, Mike Gallagher is exceptionally qualified and is the right person to lead and advance this important agenda at this vital moment.”
The Hill

Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan

Former President Trump on Sunday said he turned down a deal to release former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who’s been detained by Moscow since 2018, in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout during his time in the White House. “I turned down a deal with Russia for a one on one swap of the…
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump fails in key Mar-a-Lago lawsuit as Schiff confirms evidence of Jan 6 criminality

Donald Trump has failed in his latest effort to thwart the Department of Justice investigation into his retention of government documents at Mar-a-Lago, with a judge he himself appointed dismissing a lawsuit brought by his team.The news is the latest blow to the former president’s multi-pronged but largely unsuccessful effort to slow down or end the probe, which he claims is a political witchhunt.Meanwhile, as the January 6 select committee prepares to release its final report next week, Congressman Adam Schiff, a panel member, yesterday confirmed that he and his colleagues on the panel are in agreement that they...
NEW YORK STATE
cryptopotato.com

Maxine Waters Is Not Playing With SBF. Says It Is Imperative That He Attends Their Hearing

Maxine Waters asked SBF nicely to attend a hearing on December 13. SBF refused. Now she insisted —using a less friendly tone. Following the controversial interview between Sam Bankman-Fried and journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin at the New York Times DealBook Summit, SBF received a cordial invitation on December 13 from Congresswoman Waters to understand what happened during the FTX collapse.
The Hill

FTX founder Bankman-Fried agrees to testify at House hearing on collapse

The founder and former CEO of bankrupt cryptocurrency platform FTX on Friday said he will testify before a House committee next week despite his initial reluctance. In a Friday tweet, Sam Bankman-Fried announced he would testify before the House Financial Services Committee at its Tuesday hearing on the collapse of FTX.  “I still do not…
PYMNTS

Federal Prosecutors Meet With FTX Bankruptcy Team

FTX’s new CEO has reportedly met with federal prosecutors. John J. Ray III — who was appointed FTX’s CEO last month — and bankruptcy lawyers met with prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, Bloomberg reported Thursday (Dec. 8).
crowdfundinsider.com

US Senators Send Letter to Silvergate CEO Demanding Answers on FTX Collapse, Alameda Involvement

This past Mondy, Silvergate (NYSE:SI) CEO Alan Lane took the extraordinary measure of posting a public letter defending his bank’s handling of the accounts of now bankrupt FTX and affiliated hedge fund Alameda Research. Silvergate is a regulated bank that has been a leader in working with digital asset firms providing key banking services. Lane stated that they had conducted “extensive due diligence” on both FTX and Alameda before allowing them to utilize Silvergate’s services. At the same time, he sought to assure customers that the bank remains sound.
bitcoinist.com

Federal Prosecutors Investigate FTX Founder Bankman-Fried Over UST/Luna Collapse

While the crypto market still hasn’t fully digested the insolvency of FTX, U.S. federal prosecutors are investigating whether FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried played a role in the collapse of TerraUSD (UST) and Luna. The stablecoin UST lost its peg to $1 in May 2022, triggering the collapse of the...
The Independent

Impeachment talk at Trump Org. trial: Did witness misspeak?

There was talk of impeachment Monday at the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial — not former President Donald Trump's, which happened twice — but whether lawyers for his company were angling to impeach their own witness, longtime Trump accountant Donald Bender.Defense lawyer Susan Necheles said Bender, a partner at Mazars USA LLP who spent years overseeing tax returns for Trump’s hundreds of entities, “surprised” her when he testified that he didn’t actually do much work on the company’s tax returns.Bender indicated he delegated some work to other firm employees. “That answer surprised me because it’s just not true,”...
CNBC

What the pro-business tax agenda is chasing in a changing Congress

Corporate tax measures related to research and development expenses, business interest, and accounting for physical purchases including equipment, are high on a wish-list in what is going to be a tough legislative environment to preserve 2017 Tax Act measures. Business taxes in the Trump legislation that Republicans want to extend...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
126K+
Followers
22K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy