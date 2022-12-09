Read full article on original website
Video: Claudio wins the ROH world title from Chris Jericho at 2022 Final Battle PPV
In the main event of the 2022 Ring of Honor Final Battle PPV, Claudio defeated Chris Jericho to regain the ROH world title. Daddy Magic and Cool Hand interfered but were kicked out of the ringside area by the referee. For the finish, Claudio put Jericho in the big swing and Jericho tapped out after 33 rotations.
Shawn Michaels comments on the WWE NXT Iron Survivor Challenge matches and if there will be more
In a media call after the 2022 WWE NXT Deadline PLE, Shawn Michaels gave his thoughts on the Iron Survivor Challenge matches that took place…. “First of all, I thought it was executed phenomenally and one of the challenges with matches like this is making them different, and we did that. I will say that I had one person come up to me that was in the match and said, ‘Man, that is one of the coolest things I’ve ever been a part of. Don’t ever put me in one of those again.’ So look, it’s a lot mentally on the talent. There’s a lot that is required in those types of matches. From a developmental standpoint, one of the things back when I was coaching, one thing I would always try and tell talent is when you get up to the main roster, you’re in WrestleMania moments, you have a number of different things you have to remember out there. There’s the match that you got, there’s also the huge entrance for you that’s also probably going to be very overwhelming, you’re going to be dealing with the crowd, you got camera angles, and commercial breaks. I used to tell people that it’s like spinning plates and you have to keep all these things in your head while keeping in character and keeping the psychology of what you’re doing in the match. That’s one of the reasons we wanted to challenge them with this match because that’s sort of a developmental tool you could say that we can use this match for.”
Triple H and WWE reportedly happy over viral buzz for NXT superstar
Triple H wrote “Future is SO bright” on Twitter in response to a video clip of Sol Ruca hitting her finishing move during the latest edition NXT Level Up. The clip ended up going viral on social media with over a million views and Fightful Select noted the following about WWE’s reaction…
Video footage from Jamie Noble’s in-ring return and Sami Zayn comments on the match
WWE Producer and former superstar Jamie Noble came out of retirement for one night only at Saturday night’s live event in Charleston, West Virginia. Noble teamed up with Braun Strowman and the Brawling Brutes to defeat The Bloodline in the show’s main event. Sami Zayn tweeted the following about the match…
Behind the scenes details regarding Ricky Starks’ promo segment with MJF from AEW Dynamite
During an interview with Comicbook.com, Ricky Starks commented on his promo segment with MJF from the December 7th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite…. “I think you’ll hear a lot of wrestlers say, ‘Oh, I didn’t think of it. I didn’t plan it out, I didn’t write it out.’ And Cody [Rhodes] makes the same joke, but that’s bull. Even the best promos had to have some type of structure to them. And I am somewhat in the same way, admittedly. I’m not one to really pull back the curtain on anything here, but yesterday, earlier in the day, I had wrote out this whole thing, and in my head memorized it and did all this, and stressed myself out, and then had a match to do. Anything could have gone wrong where I just forget it in the match. I remember Max cutting that promo and saying these comments, and in that moment I was like, ‘I’ll just wing it. I’ll just wing it. I know where I want to go and what I want to get to, and I’ll just fill in the blanks.,’ So what you saw out there was me winging it. That’s how I operate. Yes, I can come up with some lines and think about it, but for the most part, whatever I feel, I just say, and it comes off in that moment.”
Sasha Banks is reportedly “done with WWE” as rumors spread about her wrestling future
As previously noted, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be in attendance for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and there is speculation about Sasha possibly being Saraya’s mystery partner on the January 11th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on...
Former WWE writer explains why he “wasn’t a big fan” of Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul
During an appearance on the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast, former Freddie Prinze Jr. commented on the Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul match from WWE Crown Jewel 2022…. “Look, I get why they’re doing it, I wasn’t a big fan of it. I will say this. He did his thing, like the dude can wrestle. He’s done I think three matches now, and I finally watched the Crown Jewel match. I was so proud of the fact that I didn’t watch it because I hate Crown Jewel. It’s just the goofiest. It’s a tricky thing. I get why they did it, right. I get why they brought Mr. T to WrestleMania. But I’m not a fan of it, like I would rather see wrestlers wrestle. I didn’t like that he videoed himself doing a Frog Splash. How serious are you, this is the old-school mentality, how serious are you about winning the WWE Championship if you’re going to hold a phone and video yourself doing a Frog Splash? It should be a singular [focus]. Again, it’s an old-school mentality, and I’m not saying it’s right. I’m just saying it’s mine. How serious are you about winning, if you don’t have a singular focus on winning. [Chris mentions Hulk Hogan flexing]. It’s not, the flex was to power him up. You know, like, show you how into it he is. Whereas this is like, ‘I’m gonna bring everyone into my social media page and get even more followers while I do this.'”
Contracted WWE star set to perform at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event
As previously noted, Karl Anderson commented on his status with New Japan Pro Wrestling as the NEVER Openweight champion now that he has returned to WWE by saying “I’m keeping this title and never giving it back.”. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, it’s believed that WWE and...
Becky Lynch comments on a WWE star that she feels is the “future of the business”
During an interview with Verge Magazine, Becky Lynch gave praise to her WWE RAW rival Rhea Ripley…. “I think Rhea is one of the greatest female athletes that we’ve ever seen. I think she’s incredible. She is so young, so full of potential. I look at her and I go ‘well, that’s the future of the business and the business is in good hands.’ She’s the future but I’m still the present. There can only be one Man around the place. If I have to put her in her place then I’ll put her in her place.”
Update on the report that Sasha Banks will be in attendance for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
As previously noted, it was reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com that Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) is expected to be in attendance for NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event. In an update, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com was able to confirm Johnson’s report. A fan asked Meltzer about Sasha’s contractual status with WWE and here was Meltzer’s response…
The latest details regarding William Regal making his return to WWE
It was recently reported that William Regal was finalizing a new deal to make his WWE return. In an update, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com wrote the following…. “WWE sources have confirmed William Regal has officially come to terms on his new position with the company and will start the first week of January. We are told Regal will have a Vice President position in the company when he returns, but we have not heard what his official title/role will be.”
Update on Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green amidst rumors of them returning to WWE
It was previously reported that Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green could return to WWE together in similar fashion to Mike and Maria Kanellis in 2017. In an update, Dave Meltzer noted the following in regards to one way that WWE could utilize Cardona and Green…. “There are talks with E!...
Matt Riddle allegedly written off WWE television due to a failed drug test
As previously noted, an injury angle with Matt Riddle took place during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW which ended with Riddle being taken out of the arena on a stretcher. According to Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net, sources told him that Riddle was suspended for a drug test...
Shawn Michaels comments on a Wrestlemania match that he came up with in the middle of the night
During an interview with Sam Roberts, Shawn Michaels talked about his WWE Wrestlemania 24 match against Ric Flair in 2008…. “That particular match was something that came to me in the middle of the night. I woke up out of sleep. I think it was like two o’clock in the morning, [I] got up out of bed, and then just went to the table and started writing. Then I’m coming down to the end of it. Those thoughts that are in my head and of course, like a movie [I get] a little teardrop. I’m like ‘Oh my goodness. Is this too like namby pamby?’
William Regal issues public statement amidst reports of him returning to WWE
It was previously reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com that William Regal has officially come to terms on his new position with WWE and will start the first week of January. On Monday night Regal issued a public statement via Twitter…. “There’s seems to be a lot of news about...
Details regarding Tony Khan’s plans for Ring of Honor heading into 2023
While speaking to media after the 2022 ROH Final Battle PPV, AEW President Tony Khan revealed that there are plans for weekly ROH shows to take place on the new HonorClub streaming service which costs $9.99 per month. Khan said the following in regards to 2023 ROH plans…. “So we...
Results of Pretty Deadly vs. The New Day at WWE NXT Deadline 2022
Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) for the NXT tag team titles took place during the WWE NXT Deadline 2022 PLE. Here were the highlights…. * The crowd started a “heyyy we want the New Day” chant and Xavier got...
Claudio gives his thoughts on William Regal leaving AEW
During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Claudio gave his thoughts on William Regal leaving AEW…. “I will never say goodbye to William Regal because I know I can always see him or talk to him at any point. His Lordship, as we call him in the Blackpool Combat Club, he’s one of the smartest men in professional wrestling and that’s why he left the way he did, to give us that last lesson, that extra edge, that little bit more. It’s what you need sometimes to succeed and I really appreciate that because I was kind of conflicted going into the match after Full Gear. ‘Why can’t I beat Chris Jericho when the title is on the line?’ After the message on Wednesday, my confidence went up again. That’s what a mentor like William Regal does. He takes one for the team, literally, to make his team better. To me, he’s always around. I ended the man’s career, that puts you on a different respect level and a different level all together with him. The bond we have, he’s BCC for life and so am I.” (quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)
Results of Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn at WWE NXT Deadline 2022
Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn took place during the WWE NXT Deadline 2022 PLE. Here were the highlights…. * Fyre went right after Dawn and took her to the outside of the ring. Back in the ring, Dawn took control and exposed one of the middle turnbuckles. Dawn worked over Fyre and got a nearfall after hitting double knees off the top rope. Fyre started to build momentum after coming off the top with a dive to Dawn on the outside. Fyre hit a gory bomb on the floor and then sent Dawn back into the ring.
Scarlett has her first WWE match since returning to the company with Karrion Kross
During WWE’s Saturday night live event in Wheeling, WV, Scarlett wrestled in her first WWE match since returning to the company with Karrion Kross. Scarlett and Kross picked up a victory over Madcap Moss and Emma in a mixed tag team match. Scarlett has only wrestled a few times in WWE up to this point with her last in-ring action prior to this weekend being a dark match against Shotzi on June 25th 2021.
