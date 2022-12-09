Sabrent's 1TB Gen 4 Rocket SSD is Only $89: Real Deals

You can never have enough storage, especially when it comes to fast SSDs for your games collection. If like me you don't have the most blisteringly-fast internet connection then it's often better to store your downloaded games rather than uninstall/install them when needed.

For $89 you can grab a Gen 4 1TB Sabrent Rocket M.2 SSD , with read/write speeds of 5000/4400MBps, perfect for loading your games nice and fast, without draining your bank account.

If you happen to live near a Micro Center then this bundle offer of an Intel Core i7-12700K CPU and Asus Z690 motherboard for only $322 could be of interest. It's an in-store pick-up-only offer, unfortunately, so if there isn't a store near you then you won't be able to take up this offer.

Antonline has the Legion 5 Pro 16 Gaming Laptop for $1,499 via their eBay store. This is a decent price for this high-spec gaming laptop, which includes a powerful AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, along with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

1TB Sabrent Rocket PCIe 4.0 SSD: now $89, was $119 at Newegg

If you're looking for a great deal on a drive with PCIe 4.0 speeds, the Rocket is for you. It promises sequential reads and writes of 5,000 and 4,400 MBps respectively. Use coupon code FTSBUAA642 to get it at this price. View Deal

Intel Core i7-12700K Asus Z690 CPU/Motherboard Combo: was $582, now $322 at Micro Center

This combo deal from Micro Center contains an Intel Core i7-12700K and an Asus Z690 Plus TUF Gaming WiFi DDR4 motherboard. This is a great price for these two products, but unfortunately, this deal is for in-store pickup only - so unless you live within a reasonable distance from a local Micro Center store, this deal may be out of reach for you. View Deal

Legion 5 Pro 16 Gaming Laptop: was $2,199, now $1,499 at eBay via Antonline

The Legion 5 Pro 16 from Lenovo sports a powerful AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, along with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. These juicy components power the 165Hz QHD panel for some impressive gaming potential. View Deal

ASRock Radeon RX 6600 8GB GDDR6 Graphics Card: now $215 at Newegg

With 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM and 1792 stream processors that are able to get a Boost Clock of 2491MHz, this budget GPU from ASRock also comes with two free games thanks to this current promotion. View Deal

Samsung 32-inch M70B 4K USB-C Smart Monitor: was $399, now $269 at Amazon

A best-of-both-worlds scenario describes this monitor/smart TV as it not only offers a 4ms response time, 60Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 for the PC experience - but also a built-in camera, Alexa, and a host of pre-installed apps. View Deal

