Read full article on original website
Related
kclu.org
How wet was it? Some parts of the Tri-Counties topped 7" of rain from weekend storm!
The Tri-Counties had some major rainfall over the weekend, and we’re seeing more Monday.. Some mountain and foothill areas received five to seven inches of rain. Some of the rainfall totals are impressive. Nordhoff Ridge in Ventura County had 7.3” inches of rain, while San Marcos Pass in Santa Barbara County had 6.9”.
kclu.org
Ventura City Manager resigns, but no one is talking about why
A South Coast city has announced the resignation of its city manager, as well as a settlement agreement over his departure. The Ventura City Council approved the deal with Alex McIntyre Monday night. But in a written statement, the city didn’t say anything about what led to it. He was placed on paid administrative leave November 14.
Comments / 0