ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
kclu.org

Ventura City Manager resigns, but no one is talking about why

A South Coast city has announced the resignation of its city manager, as well as a settlement agreement over his departure. The Ventura City Council approved the deal with Alex McIntyre Monday night. But in a written statement, the city didn’t say anything about what led to it. He was placed on paid administrative leave November 14.
VENTURA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy