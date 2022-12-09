Read full article on original website
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
‘Inclusive’ restaurant turns away Christian group because of its beliefs. Who's the bigot?
The Metzger Bar and Butchery in Richmond, Virginia, canceled the Family Foundation's reservation because of the Christian group's religious beliefs.
Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest
The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
Gen Z’s voting habits are all the proof companies need to act on societal issues
Without the Gen Z vote, the results of the U.S. midterm elections would look very different.
Phys.org
Black and minoritized ethnic communities at disproportionate risk of homelessness in the UK
In the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement, there has been a heightened awareness of ethnic inequality in the UK. Despite some recent studies on housing conditions in the context of the pandemic, little attention has been paid to how racial inequality and homelessness intersect. Even before the current...
"Opinion" America Really Is A Narcissist Country
The majority of respondents from across the globe believed that the United States was the biggest threat to world peace, far more so than countries like China or Iraq, in two global Pew Research Center surveys (conducted in 2002 and 2006). In addition, the United States has been cited as the prototypical narcissistic society by thinkers and academics as diverse as Christopher Lasch in "The Cultural Narcissist" and Theodore Millon in "Personality Disorders of Everyday Life."
All South Koreans to become younger as traditional age system scrapped
South Korea is to scrap its traditional method of counting ages and adopt the international standard – a change that that will knock one or two years off people’s ages on official documents but could take time to seep into daily life. South Koreans are deemed to be...
Opinion: Religious Homophobia Is Dividing the Country
The United States of America is too divided and it’s making our country weak. One of the main problems facing our society is the open hostility the Christian community shows to the LGBTQ community.
Judge upholds Rhode Island's high-capacity gun magazine ban. Here's what he ruled
PROVIDENCE – As the deadline for gun owners to give up their high capacity firearm magazines or face legal consequences approaches, a federal judge on Wednesday upheld a newly enacted state law banning magazines that carry more than 10 rounds of ammunition. U.S. District Court Chief Judge John J. McConnell Jr. refused to grant a request by a Chepachet gun store and several Rhode Island gun owners for a preliminary injunction blocking the law, which on Sunday...
Latinas in the US still face striking wage gap
Story at a glance Thursday, Dec. 8, is Latina Equal Pay Day, an annual reminder that Latinas in the United States are significantly underpaid. Findings from a new report from the human and civil rights nonprofit Justice for Migrant Women show that last year, Latinas in the United States made 54 cents for every $1…
Opinion: Insurrectionist Candidates Threaten The American Way of Life
The 2020 midterms are approaching and it’s stunning to look out at the political landscape and see the low-quality candidates that are running for office. I thought this was a country that respected the Constitution. I thought this was a country that respected law and order. Why then are we allowing candidates to run who supported the January 6th insurrection?
Essence
3 Black Women Explorers Share Their Experiences On Hookup Culture While Traveling Abroad
"We’re lowering our inhibitions, trying different experiences, meeting new friends, and possibly having fun with new lovers." As a single Black woman who loves exploring, I’ve met many people worldwide who have become friends and lovers. I’ve traveled to over 50 cities across 15 different countries and have called New York, Rome, Playa del Carmen, and London “home” at some point. I used to travel primarily with friends, but with shifting priorities and growing responsibilities, I’ve found myself traveling alone more often—which means I meet men more often.
psychologytoday.com
The Science of Korean Beauty Products and Whiteness
Like beauty products that favor whiteness, images of White Jesus promote whiteness as the “standard” in Korean culture. Belief that Jesus was White has been shown to be associated with problematic psychological and cultural outcomes. Concrete action steps can be taken to counter this White narrative. What do...
myscience.org
Racism and discrimination are fundamental drivers of health disparities worldwide
Racism, xenophobia, and discrimination are important influences on health globally, but have so far been overlooked by health researchers, policymakers, and practitioners, finds new UCL-led research. The four-paper series, published in The Lancet, examines how prejudice impacts the health of minoritised people across the globe and outlines the diverse pathways...
'The world changed overnight': Zero-Covid overhaul brings joy — and fears — in China
Workers across China have dismantled some of the physical signs of the country's zero-Covid controls, peeling health code scanning signs off metro station walls and closing some checkpoints after the government unveiled an overhaul of its pandemic policy.
Report: Asian Americans underrepresented on local TV news
Story at a glance Asia American Pacific Islander (AAPI) journalists are underrepresented in local TV news across the country, according to findings of a new report from the Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA). Researchers compared the demographics of the top 20 designated market areas (DMAs) in the country with the number of AAPI reporters, anchors,…
How Wokeness Hurts Philanthropy | Opinion
Giving philanthropically is not just about economics. It stems from belief in the organization that you're giving to.
Survey Data from FreeWill: Younger Americans Plan to Get Financial Advisors When They Inherit, New Poll Finds
NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – Despite having a growing number of choices relating to how they manage their money, Americans poised to inherit significantly in the $84 trillion “great wealth transfer” say working with a financial advisor will be a major priority upon receiving their inheritance – according to survey data from FreeWill, a social-good enterprise at the nexus of philanthropy and estate planning.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
High burnout rate among immigrant rights movement staff, report finds
Nonprofits working to address immigrant rights are stretched thin with high rates of staff attrition and staff experiencing high levels of burnout and lacking economic security, a report by the California Community Foundation and Weingart Foundation finds. The report, From Burnout to Wellbeing: Building a Sustainable Immigration Movement (64 pages...
