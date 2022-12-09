"We’re lowering our inhibitions, trying different experiences, meeting new friends, and possibly having fun with new lovers." As a single Black woman who loves exploring, I’ve met many people worldwide who have become friends and lovers. I’ve traveled to over 50 cities across 15 different countries and have called New York, Rome, Playa del Carmen, and London “home” at some point. I used to travel primarily with friends, but with shifting priorities and growing responsibilities, I’ve found myself traveling alone more often—which means I meet men more often.

