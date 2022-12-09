ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Daily Mail

Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest

The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
STANFORD, CA
Succex.O

"Opinion" America Really Is A Narcissist Country

The majority of respondents from across the globe believed that the United States was the biggest threat to world peace, far more so than countries like China or Iraq, in two global Pew Research Center surveys (conducted in 2002 and 2006). In addition, the United States has been cited as the prototypical narcissistic society by thinkers and academics as diverse as Christopher Lasch in "The Cultural Narcissist" and Theodore Millon in "Personality Disorders of Everyday Life."
The Providence Journal

Judge upholds Rhode Island's high-capacity gun magazine ban. Here's what he ruled

PROVIDENCE – As the deadline for gun owners to give up their high capacity firearm magazines or face legal consequences approaches, a federal judge on Wednesday upheld a newly enacted state law banning magazines that carry more than 10 rounds of ammunition. U.S. District Court Chief Judge John J. McConnell Jr.  refused to grant a request by a Chepachet gun store and several Rhode Island gun owners for a preliminary injunction blocking the law, which on Sunday...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Latinas in the US still face striking wage gap

Story at a glance Thursday, Dec. 8, is Latina Equal Pay Day, an annual reminder that Latinas in the United States are significantly underpaid.   Findings from a new report from the human and civil rights nonprofit Justice for Migrant Women show that last year, Latinas in the United States made 54 cents for every $1…
Walter Rhein

Opinion: Insurrectionist Candidates Threaten The American Way of Life

The 2020 midterms are approaching and it’s stunning to look out at the political landscape and see the low-quality candidates that are running for office. I thought this was a country that respected the Constitution. I thought this was a country that respected law and order. Why then are we allowing candidates to run who supported the January 6th insurrection?
Essence

3 Black Women Explorers Share Their Experiences On Hookup Culture While Traveling Abroad

"We’re lowering our inhibitions, trying different experiences, meeting new friends, and possibly having fun with new lovers." As a single Black woman who loves exploring, I’ve met many people worldwide who have become friends and lovers. I’ve traveled to over 50 cities across 15 different countries and have called New York, Rome, Playa del Carmen, and London “home” at some point. I used to travel primarily with friends, but with shifting priorities and growing responsibilities, I’ve found myself traveling alone more often—which means I meet men more often.
psychologytoday.com

The Science of Korean Beauty Products and Whiteness

Like beauty products that favor whiteness, images of White Jesus promote whiteness as the “standard” in Korean culture. Belief that Jesus was White has been shown to be associated with problematic psychological and cultural outcomes. Concrete action steps can be taken to counter this White narrative. What do...
myscience.org

Racism and discrimination are fundamental drivers of health disparities worldwide

Racism, xenophobia, and discrimination are important influences on health globally, but have so far been overlooked by health researchers, policymakers, and practitioners, finds new UCL-led research. The four-paper series, published in The Lancet, examines how prejudice impacts the health of minoritised people across the globe and outlines the diverse pathways...
The Hill

Report: Asian Americans underrepresented on local TV news

Story at a glance Asia American Pacific Islander (AAPI) journalists are underrepresented in local TV news across the country, according to findings of a new report from the Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA).  Researchers compared the demographics of the top 20 designated market areas (DMAs) in the country with the number of AAPI reporters, anchors,…
OHIO STATE
Retirement Daily

Survey Data from FreeWill: Younger Americans Plan to Get Financial Advisors When They Inherit, New Poll Finds

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – Despite having a growing number of choices relating to how they manage their money, Americans poised to inherit significantly in the $84 trillion “great wealth transfer” say working with a financial advisor will be a major priority upon receiving their inheritance – according to survey data from FreeWill, a social-good enterprise at the nexus of philanthropy and estate planning.
philanthropynewsdigest.org

High burnout rate among immigrant rights movement staff, report finds

Nonprofits working to address immigrant rights are stretched thin with high rates of staff attrition and staff experiencing high levels of burnout and lacking economic security, a report by the California Community Foundation and Weingart Foundation finds. The report, From Burnout to Wellbeing: Building a Sustainable Immigration Movement (64 pages...
CALIFORNIA STATE

