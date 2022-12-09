Read full article on original website
Related
Why Rivian, Lucid, and Blink Charging Stocks Plunged Today
When investors are in "risk-off" mode, unprofitable EV companies are often the first to be sold.
NASDAQ
Qualys and International Flavor and Fragrances have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
Chicago, IL – December 9, 2022 – Zacks Equity Research shares Qualys QLYS as the Bull of the Day and International Flavor and Fragrances IFF as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Occidental Petroleum OXY, Hess Corp. HES and Marathon Petroleum MPC.
msn.com
Tesla, Apple, GameStop, Prometheus Biosciences, Cassava Sciences: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
U.S. markets continued their weak trend on Wednesday, with next week’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting beginning to weigh on investors’ minds. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 closed marginally in the red, while the Dow ended the session flat. Here are five stocks that are drawing retail investors’ attention:
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 5 Years
Fast-growing end markets should help these companies sustain their impressive momentum.
NASDAQ
U.S. Bancorp (USB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
U.S. Bancorp (USB) closed the most recent trading day at $44.25, moving +1.82% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had...
Longstanding Marshalls Location to Permanently Close
The reason behind the closing is said to be strategic in nature. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and BizJournals.com.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2022 Ends
The passive income that dividend stocks generate can add up to a lot of money in the long run. The best income stocks are those where management is committed to increasing the payout regularly, and where the dividends are backed by cash-flow growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Coca-Cola deserves its reputation as one of the best dividend stocks. Costco sometimes issues a special dividend that makes its dividend stand out. Home Depot continues to increase sales and profits despite the tough economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
NASDAQ
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) closed at $21.52 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.33% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.73% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
NASDAQ
Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) closed the most recent trading day at $39.26, moving +0.98% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.73% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.16%. Heading into today, shares of the mining company...
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Buy First BanCorp. (FBP) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
NASDAQ
Dow Analyst Moves: MCD
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, McDonald's is the #17 analyst pick. Despite being ranked lower than the median among analyst picks of the Dow, McDonald's ranks better than the median among analyst picks for the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #191 spot out of 500.
NASDAQ
Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SNN
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Smith & Nephew plc (Symbol: SNN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.93, changing hands as high as $28.26 per share. Smith & Nephew plc shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Nike (NKE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Nike (NKE) closed at $112.85 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.7% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%. Coming into today, shares of the athletic apparel maker had gained...
NASDAQ
Bears are Losing Control Over Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT), Here's Why It's a 'Buy' Now
A downtrend has been apparent in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT) lately. While the stock has lost 10.5% over the past two weeks, it could witness a trend reversal as a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session. This could mean that the bulls have been able to counteract the bears to help the stock find support.
NASDAQ
Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Constellation Brands (STZ) closed at $240.86 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.89% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the wine, liquor and...
NASDAQ
PYPL or BL: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in Internet - Software stocks are likely familiar with Paypal (PYPL) and BlackLine (BL). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong...
NASDAQ
Abbott (ABT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Abbott (ABT) closed at $111.53, marking a +1.86% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of infant formula,...
NASDAQ
General Dynamics (GD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, General Dynamics (GD) closed at $248.73, marking a -0.36% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%. Coming into today, shares of the defense contractor had gained...
NASDAQ
Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IFV
The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 359,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 66,000. Shares of IFV were up about 0.3% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on...
Comments / 0