Read full article on original website
Related
Kroger Unexpectedly Closing Stores in December
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
The Two Largest US Grocery Stores Are Set to Merge. Will Grocery Prices Creep Up?
Higher prices along grocery store aisles have become impossible to ignore. Whether it’s dairy (15.5% more expensive than last year) or cereal and bakery products (up nearly 16%), food prices across the board have skyrocketed, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ October consumer price index. Now government officials are worried that groceries will get even more expensive, as the two largest supermarket chains in the US plan a historic merger.
If the Biden administration doesn't step in to block the $25 billion Kroger-Albertsons merger, it will be devastating for shoppers and grocery-store workers — while the rich shareholders will get richer
History has shown that prices rise and workers lose their jobs when big grocery chains merge. Meanwhile, shareholders pocket the profits.
There's a big problem with the Kroger-Albertsons supermarket merger
When Christine Martinez found out last month that Kroger and Albertsons planned to merge in a deal worth nearly $25 billion, she thought, "here we go again."
dallasexpress.com
Kroger-Albertsons Merger Raises Concern
A proposed merger between retail giants Kroger Co. and Albertsons Cos. Inc. has sparked scrutiny by congressional leaders over the potential for anticompetitive behavior. The Senate Judiciary Committee’s Antitrust panel recently questioned the heads of Kroger and Albertsons about whether a union between the two could result in potential price abuses.
McDonald's, Walmart, And Taco Bell Found To Be Sourcing Meat With Harmful Antibiotics
The use of antibiotics is nothing new in the production of meat in the United States, according to the National Library of Medicine. These compounds help manage the health of livestock in farm settings. They also can make livestock grow bigger and lead to longer survival, per Piedmont. But experts...
Former Dollar General Employee Warns Customers
Photo byBy Michael Rivera - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
Family Dollar is Closing Stores This Month
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WFMY and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Washington Examiner
Convenience store chain to offer gas for $1.99 a gallon
Travelers planning to hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday may be able to fill up their tanks for less. Sheetz, a family-owned convenience store chain, will be selling unleaded gasoline at $1.99 a gallon. The special price will be available Nov. 21-28 at stores that offer Unleaded 88. Headquartered...
TikTok User Warns of Walmart Receipt Scam — Shoppers Beware!
In an age of increasing popularity of self-checkout kiosks and avoidance of in-person interactions, plenty of people ring themselves up at Walmart and other retailers. While some people resent having to do the work of checking out their items because fewer cashiers are available, you may want to watch out for the Walmart receipt scam.
Big Lots! Closing Multiple Locations
Whereas earlier note of multiple closings were dismissed by the company, Big Lots! recently announced a spate of permanent shutterings. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, SeekingAlpha.com, CNN.com, and BigLots.com.
Why McDonald's And Walmart's Beef Suppliers Are Coming Under Fire
The meat used in your McDonald's Big Mac has been recently called into question, with unpublished United States government records falling into the hands of the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, according to The Guardian. This isn't the first time that the fast food chain's handling of its livestock items have been called into question. There was the time that some diners claimed that its nuggets are made with pink goop, and another time the chain was accused of serving its customers human meat, both claims that were quickly proven false (via USA Today).
You'll Never Guess Which Grocery Store Is Most Popular Among Millennials
The most popular grocery store among millennials probably isn't the store you'd think.
Oscar Mayer Recalls Over a Ton of Meat Sliced With Dirty Equipment
It is currently unknown how many stores the products ended up in, but it is known that they were shipped to two states in particular.
10 Costco Food Items to Stock Up for Winter
Millions of people worldwide flock to Costco every year to buy their most needed and wanted items in bulk. Costco has a lot of it, whether it be meats and cheeses or your favorite sweets. See Our...
A Lone Walmart Shopper Recently Sued The Company And Won
A lawyer announced via TikTok that he won a case against the company for his client. Most people think they need a case-action suit. But this legal defendant claims this is not true.
$750 Payments coming to many residents this holiday season
Money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Mackenzie Marco (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Would a payment of $750 or even $1,500 help you out this holiday season? Well, millions of residents will be receiving just that from the state of Colorado. There is a law in the state of Colorado which requires that revenue collected above the limit for a given fiscal year be refunded in the following fiscal year. It's called TABOR, which stands for the Colorado Taxpayor's Bill Of Rights. (source)
Dollar General Stores Operating With One Employee Due to Staff Shortages
In one instance, the employee is splitting his time between two stores, the first of which closes at 2PM daily and has been beset by staff issues. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:DailyTrib.com, TikTok.com, NYTimes.com, and DailyDot.com.
5 Food Shortages That Will Impact Your Wallet This Holiday Season
It's time to stock up on staple holiday grocery items. The U.S. is facing a shortage of several food products -- wheat, lettuce, butter, eggs and turkey -- which could affect the price and...
ATTENTION!!! Wal-Mart shoppers...
You are almost exclusively self-checkout now. The last time I was there the lady checking receipts at the exit was stopping everyone. I chose not to participate in that foolishness, so I just skipped the exit line and left.
MarketRealist
Los Angeles, CA
72K+
Followers
10K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.https://marketrealist.com/
Comments / 5