We, the undersigned citizens of Oakridge, are concerned of a perceived increase of property crimes within our area, and of how these property crimes are being currently addressed by the Lane County District Attorney. The following quotes are taken from an article by Chris M Letman, a reporter of KLCC, dated July 31, 2022. We welcome all those interested to read, in full, his article entitled: “Lane County DA’s office won’t prosecute certain crimes due to staffing shortage.” There are additional reports from a number of other news outlets in line with Mr. Letman’s article.

OAKRIDGE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO