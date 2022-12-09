Read full article on original website
Related
41nbc.com
Shooting at Full House Tavern leaves man in critical condition
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A shooting incident at the Full House Tavern early Monday left a 42-year-old man in critical condition. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says just after 3 a.m., deputies received a call concerning a person shot in the parking lot at the Full House Tavern restaurant off Bloomfield Road. The man found with the gunshot wound was taken to Atrium Health Navicent where he is listed in critical condition.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia restaurant employee shoots and kills armed intruder after being pistol-whipped
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. - An employee at a restaurant in Georgia shot and killed an armed intruder in self-defense after being pistol-whipped during the attempted robbery. Police in Warner Robins, Georgia say an armed and masked intruder entered an American Philly N Wings restaurant last week and demanded money from an employee before jumping over the counter and pistol whipping the worker, according to a report from WMAZ.
41nbc.com
Victim of October shooting in Macon dies from injuries
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The victim of an October 2022 shooting in Macon has died in the hospital. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Craig Page died from his injuries at 3:09 Monday morning at the hospital. Page was the victim of a shooting that happened on...
wgxa.tv
Bibb Deputies asking for public help identifying shooting victim
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is reaching out to the public for help identifying a body that was found shot to death in a parking lot on Thomaston Road on Friday. Deputies describe the victim as being a male with brown skin and waist-length braided extensions....
WTVC
Deputies: Man shot to death in Macon Saturday evening, arrest made hours later
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A fatal shooting in Macon is under investigation. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the 2900 block of Gordon Street just after 8 p.m. Saturday about a shooting. When they arrived, deputies found 29-year-old Demonta Steve Clyde dead from a gunshot wound.
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Man shot outside Macon bar late Sunday night
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A shooting outside a Macon bar is under investigation. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says their deputies were called to Full House Tavern on Bloomfield Road just after 3 a.m. Monday. When deputies arrived, they found a 42-year-old man who had been shot. He's in critical condition.
Macon man dies from injuries in a Oct. 3 shooting on Rice Mill Road
MACON, Ga. — A man who was shot in Macon earlier this year, has died from his injuries, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. 48-year-old Craig Page was shot in the 3200 block of Rice Mill Road just after 1 a.m. on Oct. 3. He was shot in...
One injured in shooting in parking lot of Full House Tavern in Macon
MACON — A 42-year-old man was shot in the parking lot of Full House Tavern in Macon just after 3 a.m. Monday. Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies received a call of a person shot in the parking lot. Upon arrival deputies found a 42-year-old man with a single gunshot wound.
Man in critical condition after being shot in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A man is in critical condition after being shot at a Macon restaurant on Monday according to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. They say deputies received a call about a person shot at the Full House Tavern on Bloomfield Road just after 3 a.m.
Spalding County deputies searching for missing teenager
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A 14-year-old teenager is missing and Spalding County deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating her, Sheriff Darrell Dix said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Alexandria Elizabeth Nelson is 5-foot-7 feet tall with brown hair and green...
WMAZ
Milledgeville police unsure if 27-year-old man's 2015 death a murder or suicide
Douglas Cheek was only 27 when he was found shot in the neck on December 11 in 2015. The Milledgeville Police Department says that this unsolved case is different.
Motorcyclist killed in collision with drunk driver, deputies say
MONROE COUNTY, Ga — A motorcyclist is dead after being hit by a drunk driver on Saturday night, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said. At around 7:30 p.m., deputies arrived to a crash on state Route 75, finding 58-year-old Harold Turner dead on the scene. Authorities say a...
wgxa.tv
Woman wanted in Bibb County for fraud connected to brother's life insurance policies
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Georgia woman is wanted for charges in Bibb County connected to fraud involving her brother's life insurance policies. According to Georgia's Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King, 59-year-old Rachel Haynes convinced her terminally ill brother to sign two life insurance beneficiary change forms, that when completed, would remove his daughter and granddaughter from the policies. Haynes was able to convince her brother to list her as the new beneficiary of what she believed was a $30,000 life insurance policy. Haynes' brother passed away just six days after the forms were submitted. However, his doctors had previously determined Haynes' brother lacked decision-making capacity due to his medications.
wgxa.tv
Upson Co. man dead following wreck in Monroe Co., other driver arrested
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - An Upson County man is dead after a wreck in Monroe County involving a motorcycle. In a post on Facebook, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says the wreck happened Saturday on Highway 74 at Oxford Road just before 7:30 p.m. Investigators say a Ford F-150...
WMAZ
20-year-old man accused of shooting, killing cousin inside West Macon home
MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 20-year-old man for the fatal shooting of Demonta Steve Clyde inside his home. Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirmed 20-year-old Keondre Jonquez and Demonta Steve Clyde are cousins. They say patrol deputies found Keondre inside a home on Bailey Avenue...
Missing in Georgia | Deputies searching for 14-year-old girl in Spalding County
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Spalding County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen in Griffin. Alexandria Elizabeth Nelson was last seen in the Chester Woods Court area wearing gray sweat pants, a black jacket and black shoes, according to deputies. They did not specify which day she disappeared. Alexandria is 5-feet 7-inches tall and has brown hair and green eyes.
41nbc.com
1 dead, 1 in custody following Saturday night crash in Monroe County
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Thomaston man is dead and another man is in custody after a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck Saturday night. The crash happened just before 7:30 near the intersection of Georgia Highway 74 and Oxford Road, according to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Gwinnett County man sentenced to 17 years in prison for trafficking meth
A Duluth man was sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison for trafficking nearly one kilogram of methamphetamine through middle Georgia in 2019. According to the United States Department of Justice, on April 9, 2019, a Butts County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Wesley Bailey, Jr., 32, of Ellenwood and Duluth, after the deputy witnessed multiple traffic violations on I-75.
58-Year-Old Harold Turner Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Forsyth (Forsyth, GA)
The Forsyth Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Saturday night. The crash involved a pickup truck and a motorcycle. The accident happened close to the intersection of Georgia Highway 74 and Oxford Road at around 7:30 p.m.
fox5atlanta.com
'If it sounds too good to be true, it usually is!' Spalding County sheriff warns against fake checks
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - Spalding County residents may have a new scam afoot. Darrell Dix, the county sheriff, posted a photo of a fake check he received in the mail on Facebook. "Look what I got in the mail today!" his post read. "Instant Christmas money for no reason at...
Comments / 1