TAMPA — If Wednesday’s practice is any sign, the Bucs might get some desperately needed secondary reinforcements Sunday afternoon when they host the Bengals. Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadriceps), and starting safeties Mike Edwards (hamstring) and Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) — all of whom have missed the last two games — practiced to varying extents Wednesday and could return to action Sunday.

TAMPA, FL ・ 20 MINUTES AGO