Kim Kardashian Shows Off 'Magical' Bathroom with 8 Glowing Christmas Trees
On Tuesday, the mother-of-four shared a glimpse of her en suite bathroom — and an unexpected look into how she celebrates the festive season. Kim Kardashian is living in a winter wonderland! On Tuesday, the 42-year-old SKIMS founder shared a glimpse of her en suite bathroom — and an unexpected look into how she celebrates the festive season. "Walking into my bedroom, and look at how magical," the mother of four says over a video of the scene on her Instagram Stories, which featured a line of around a...
Margaret Josephs' Black-and-White Themed Christmas Tree Is as Fabulous as You'd Expect
Naturally, the holiday décor at The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member's home has a stylish twist. When it comes to decorating for the holidays, some Housewives opt for red and green while others go for silver and gold. For Margaret Josephs? The category is ... black and white.
The Exterior of Teresa Giudice’s House Is Glowing for Christmas: “Look How Pretty”
The outside of the RHONJ cast member’s home, which she shares with her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, is ready for the 2022 holiday season. As Teresa Giudice declared in a December 4 Instagram Story video, “It’s starting to look a lot like Christmas” at her New Jersey home.
Fit For Christmas Star Amanda Kloots Shares How The Loss Of Husband Nick Cordero Inspired Her To Create A Christmas Movie
Amanda Kloots stars in the CBS holiday movie Fit for Christmas, and has opened up about how the loss of her husband inspired her.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, dancer, DJ for ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ dead at 40
LOS ANGELES — Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, known for his work on “So You Think You Can Dance” and the “Ellen DeGeneres Show” has died. A report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner indicated Boss died at a hotel, but did not indicate a cause of death, pending an exam.
Woman says people who decorate early for Christmas are ‘attention seekers’
How early is too early to decorate for Christmas? Since Halloween has come and gone, and Thanksgiving is right around the corner, many people are already thinking about decorating their homes for Christmas. On Mumsnet, one woman complained that her neighbor has already decorated her home for the holidays, slamming...
What Kind of Christmas Cactus Is That?
There’s a classic Christmas movie from the 1970s that begins with a Great Depression-era mom marveling at her blooming Christmas cactus. Her daughter asks, “How can a plant know it’s Christmas?”. The Christmas cactus has long been a popular holiday plant and is still popular today. But...
Alicia Keys Shares Her Morning Workout and Motivation Mantra in New Instagram Video
Alicia Keys starts her day by motivating herself—and she's sharing a message to others of how to do the same. The singer took to Instagram to provide a dose of inspiration, sharing a short clip of her morning routine which includes an upbeat fitness regimen. Appearing on camera in...
Most heart-warming Christmas songs chosen by NJ listeners
We had some fun with an Asbury Park Press piece by Chris Jordan their entertainment and features writer. He picked what he felt were the 12 most heart-warming Christmas songs of all time. Of course you know like pork roll vs. Taylor ham, like the existence of a Central Jersey, this automatically will lead to a debate.
Blake Lively’s Festive Holiday Pajamas Are on Major Sale Right Now
Some people make pregnancy look effortless and elegant, and Blake Lively is one of those people. ICYMI, Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, are expecting their fourth baby, and in a new photo, the entrepreneur and actress proves she can really work any look while pregnant—especially cozy Elf-themed holiday pjs, made by none other than one of our personal favorite brands for matching family pajamas: Hanna Andersson. Lucky for us, you don’t have to be a celeb to snag these comfy pj’s and to make things ever sweeter, they happen to also be on major sale right now.
The Best Tabletop Christmas Trees for Bringing Holiday Cheer To Small Spaces
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. It’s that time of year again. Christmas is right around the corner, so you know what that means. It’s officially okay to erect one of the best fake Christmas trees, cover your home in the best Christmas decorations, spread Christmas cheer and cover every available shelf, desk or countertop with some kind of small Christmas tree. And even if Christmas isn’t here quite yet, there’s no bad time for planning your decorations for the year. Comprehensive Christmas decorating includes everything from deciding on...
21 Christmas tree themes, from 'Nightmare Before Christmas' to gnomes
Choosing a Christmas tree theme can help you narrow down which ornaments and topper to buy. Here are 21 fun options, from gnomes to food.
Live Like Blake Shelton and Shop His Lands' End Holiday Gift Guide — Where Comfort Meets Fashion
From classic flannels to hunting binoculars, check out Blake Shelton's favorite items from his Lands' End collection — which will make the perfect gift this holiday season. More often than not, you can find me wearing a flannel. This one from my line with Lands' End is super light and can be worn everywhere.
Guy Frees Elephant After 50 Years In Chains | The Dodo Heroes
Guy rescues an elephant every year on his birthday — watch him free one who's been in chains for 50 years. Keep up with Planting Peace on Facebook: https://thedo.do/PlantingPeace and TikTok: https://thedo.do/Plantingpeace, and their website: https://thedo.do/plantingpeace. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet...
Miracle on 34th Street: The Perfect Christmas Movie
The following is from LIFE’s new special issue about Miracle on 34th Street, available at newsstands and online:. One of the defining moments of the 1947 film Miracle on 34th Street comes early on, after Kris Kringle has been hired by Macy’s to be the department store’s Santa. The Macy’s toy department manager doesn’t recognize Kris as the real thing, but he sees the potential to make money off him. “I just know with that man on the throne, my toy department will sell more toys than it ever has,” Julian Shellhammer says. “He’s a born salesman. I just feel it.”
Ellen Pompeo Explains Why Now Is the Perfect Time to Leave ‘Grey’s Anatomy’
Ellen Pompeo dropped by The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday to discuss her plans post Grey’s Anatomy. Host Drew Barrymore asked Pompeo how she felt about leaving the show, to which she joyfully replied, “I feel super happy — but, listen, the show has been incredible to me. I’ve loved a lot of the experience, but I gotta mix it up a little bit. I’m 53, my brain is like scrambled eggs. I gotta do something new… you can’t do The New York Times crossword puzzle every single day.
Reese Witherspoon’s Frosted Christmas Tree Has a Classic Color Scheme, and It’s Anything But Boring
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Reese Witherspoon is all set up and ready to begin celebrating Christmas. The actress posted a photo to her Instagram on November 30 showing off her glittering Christmas tree and asked her followers, “Too soon?”
