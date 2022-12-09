ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
People

Kim Kardashian Shows Off 'Magical' Bathroom with 8 Glowing Christmas Trees

On Tuesday, the mother-of-four shared a glimpse of her en suite bathroom — and an unexpected look into how she celebrates the festive season. Kim Kardashian is living in a winter wonderland! On Tuesday, the 42-year-old SKIMS founder shared a glimpse of her en suite bathroom — and an unexpected look into how she celebrates the festive season. "Walking into my bedroom, and look at how magical," the mother of four says over a video of the scene on her Instagram Stories, which featured a line of around a...
Family Handyman

What Kind of Christmas Cactus Is That?

There’s a classic Christmas movie from the 1970s that begins with a Great Depression-era mom marveling at her blooming Christmas cactus. Her daughter asks, “How can a plant know it’s Christmas?”. The Christmas cactus has long been a popular holiday plant and is still popular today. But...
Clayton News Daily

Alicia Keys Shares Her Morning Workout and Motivation Mantra in New Instagram Video

Alicia Keys starts her day by motivating herself—and she's sharing a message to others of how to do the same. The singer took to Instagram to provide a dose of inspiration, sharing a short clip of her morning routine which includes an upbeat fitness regimen. Appearing on camera in...
New Jersey 101.5

Most heart-warming Christmas songs chosen by NJ listeners

We had some fun with an Asbury Park Press piece by Chris Jordan their entertainment and features writer. He picked what he felt were the 12 most heart-warming Christmas songs of all time. Of course you know like pork roll vs. Taylor ham, like the existence of a Central Jersey, this automatically will lead to a debate.
Parents Magazine

Blake Lively’s Festive Holiday Pajamas Are on Major Sale Right Now

Some people make pregnancy look effortless and elegant, and Blake Lively is one of those people. ICYMI, Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, are expecting their fourth baby, and in a new photo, the entrepreneur and actress proves she can really work any look while pregnant—especially cozy Elf-themed holiday pjs, made by none other than one of our personal favorite brands for matching family pajamas: Hanna Andersson. Lucky for us, you don’t have to be a celeb to snag these comfy pj’s and to make things ever sweeter, they happen to also be on major sale right now.
SPY

The Best Tabletop Christmas Trees for Bringing Holiday Cheer To Small Spaces

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. It’s that time of year again. Christmas is right around the corner, so you know what that means. It’s officially okay to erect one of the best fake Christmas trees, cover your home in the best Christmas decorations, spread Christmas cheer and cover every available shelf, desk or countertop with some kind of small Christmas tree. And even if Christmas isn’t here quite yet, there’s no bad time for planning your decorations for the year. Comprehensive Christmas decorating includes everything from deciding on...
Clayton News Daily

Guy Frees Elephant After 50 Years In Chains | The Dodo Heroes

Guy rescues an elephant every year on his birthday — watch him free one who's been in chains for 50 years. Keep up with Planting Peace on Facebook: https://thedo.do/PlantingPeace and TikTok: https://thedo.do/Plantingpeace, and their website: https://thedo.do/plantingpeace. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet...
life.com

Miracle on 34th Street: The Perfect Christmas Movie

The following is from LIFE’s new special issue about Miracle on 34th Street, available at newsstands and online:. One of the defining moments of the 1947 film Miracle on 34th Street comes early on, after Kris Kringle has been hired by Macy’s to be the department store’s Santa. The Macy’s toy department manager doesn’t recognize Kris as the real thing, but he sees the potential to make money off him. “I just know with that man on the throne, my toy department will sell more toys than it ever has,” Julian Shellhammer says. “He’s a born salesman. I just feel it.”
Clayton News Daily

Ellen Pompeo Explains Why Now Is the Perfect Time to Leave ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Ellen Pompeo dropped by The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday to discuss her plans post Grey’s Anatomy. Host Drew Barrymore asked Pompeo how she felt about leaving the show, to which she joyfully replied, “I feel super happy — but, listen, the show has been incredible to me. I’ve loved a lot of the experience, but I gotta mix it up a little bit. I’m 53, my brain is like scrambled eggs. I gotta do something new… you can’t do The New York Times crossword puzzle every single day.
Apartment Therapy

Reese Witherspoon’s Frosted Christmas Tree Has a Classic Color Scheme, and It’s Anything But Boring

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Reese Witherspoon is all set up and ready to begin celebrating Christmas. The actress posted a photo to her Instagram on November 30 showing off her glittering Christmas tree and asked her followers, “Too soon?”

Comments / 0

Community Policy