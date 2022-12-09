Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Major grocery store chain closing another New York locationKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWest Orange, NJ
1 in 10 New Jerseyans Have Unclaimed Property of Value, Here’s How To Find YoursMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
archpaper.com
Parallel Rules showcases work by six architects that expands ideas of what a drawing can be
In Signal. Image. Architecture., John May effectively proclaimed that “drawing”—the mechanically constructed medium of applying a physical material onto a physical substrate—is dead. We instead live within the regime of the “image,” in which everything is pixels. While May is mostly right, the current show at a83, an architecture gallery based in Soho, provides a counterpoint—or at least an interesting caveat—to this obituary. The gallery is housed in the former home of John Nichols Printmakers, a prominent woodblock, screenprinting, and lithograph shop in the 1980s that reproduced works by heavyweights like Michael Graves, Thom Mayne, and Peter Eisenman.
archpaper.com
Mayor Eric Adams wants to build 500,000 apartments in New York City
Last week New York City Mayor Eric Adams debuted a housing plan with over 100 reforms intended to make it easier to build homes throughout the five boroughs. “Get Stuff Built” has an extremely ambitious, “moonshot” goal to build half a million new homes in the next decade to ameliorate a housing shortage that’s reached crisis proportions.
studyfinds.org
Best Hotels In Midtown NYC: 5 Most Recommended Places To Stay In Manhattan Per Travel Experts
New York City is one of the world’s top travel destinations, offering everything from exceptional views and impressive entertainment to Michelin-star restaurants, and so much more. In 2019 alone, New York City hosted 66.6 million visitors, a tenth-consecutive annual record. And as anyone who has visited the city knows, there’s a lot of choice when it comes to just about everything, particularly accommodations. NYC boasts over 600 registered hotels and has the third-largest hotel market in the nation after Las Vegas and Orlando. Midtown Manhattan is particularly infiltrated with options due to its close proximity to top attractions, making finding the best hotels in midtown quite the task.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams's terrible plan to forcibly hospitalize homeless people with mental illness
On Nov. 29, New York City Mayor Eric Adams declared at a press conference that his "compassion" driven response to the city's homeless crisis would be to enhance the state's existing authority to involuntary commit the mentally ill in their ranks to ensure people "in desperate need" were no longer allowed "to slip through the cracks."
amny.com
Former Queens legislator Mark Weprin gets new role with Invenergy
One of the country’s leading developers for sustainable energy Invenergy, has named former City Council and Assembly Member Mark S. Weprin as its new vice president of New York governmental affairs. At Invenergy, Weprin will lead the company’s engagement with New York State’s elected officials, governmental agencies and other...
bkreader.com
A Battle Brews in the City and State Around Raising NYC’s Minimum Wage to $21.25 by 2026
The New York City Council has joined a chorus of voices calling on state lawmakers to increase the stagnant hourly minimum wage, as New York’s $15 minimum continues to lag behind other states and the cost of living continues to go up. However, attempts to raise the minimum wage...
New York elected leaders call for passage of 'Fair Pay for Home Care' bill
New York elected leaders launched a campaign to raise home care wages to 150% of the minimum wage.
Central Park entrance renamed to honor 5 teens falsely convicted of rape in 1989
"The Gate of the Exonerated" honors the teenagers known as the Central Park Five who were wrongfully convicted in a 1989 attack and rape.
Where NY, NJ rental markets rank among most competitive of 2022
It's hard to sum up a year in just a word, but for many around the country, 2022 was simply: expensive. Inflation and the bounce back from COVID-19 sent the cost of housing through the roof.
What’s the most snow NYC has ever gotten in 1 storm?
NEW YORK (PIX11) – You don’t have to look back far in the record books to find the biggest snowstorm in New York City’s history. It dumped more snow in one storm than the city typically gets all winter. The all-time snowfall record in New York City was set on Jan. 22-23 in 2016. Central […]
theeastcountygazette.com
Shocking! New York City Police Are Leaving
This is the most considerable mass departure of New York City police in history. For better pay and working conditions, thousands of police personnel are leaving the largest police force in the country. Some of the city’s 34,000 police officers have been lured away by Florida and Colorado police departments...
The Top 10 Neighborhoods For Singles In New York City
For singles living in, or moving to, the City That Never Sleeps, we have some picks for the best neighborhoods — taking into account location, vibe, and rent.
SILive.com
Weird NY laws: Cheating on your spouse is illegal in New York; so is ‘direct contact’ with big cats
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The law can be a strange institution, but certain New York statues will certainly make you scratch your head. From the outdated to the absurd, here’s a look at five of the weirdest laws in the state and city:. SELLING CAT OR DOG HAIR.
NYC hospital group hit with cyber attack
NEW YORK -- A New York City hospital group has been battling a cyber attack that forced critical services to go offline. The New York Times reports One Brooklyn Health was hit by the attack in late November. Several major hospitals were affected, including Interfaith Medical Center, Brookdale Hospital and Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center. Work stations used to access medical records, order prescriptions and fill in patient charts were shut down at one point, forcing doctors and nurses to use pen and paper. The FBI is investigating.
Jersey City Medical Center Announces New Specialists to its Team
Jersey City Medical Center, a facility of RWJBarnabas Health hospital affiliations, has announced the addition of eight new physicians to its roster. These new medical staff members will support the Medical Center’s continued delivery of top-quality healthcare services in Hudson County. The newest additions to the medical staff at...
Minimum Wage Increase in NY
Wage increase in NY only certain employees will see.Photo by(@CiydemImages/iStock) The minimum wage in New York is expected to increase from $13.20 per hour to $14.20 per hour. The change is expected to take effect on the last day of December 2022 and will be implemented going forward from the first day of January 2023, and beyond until the next rate change.
NJ’s Freed Slave House is up for sale, raising fears its history won’t be honored
This home on Claremont Avenue in Montclair was formerly owned by James Howe. It was bequeathed to Howe by his former enslaver, Maj. Nathaniel Crane The home was bequeathed to James Howe by Maj. Nathanial Crane, his former enslaver and a member of Montclair, N.J.'s founding family. [ more › ]
PLANetizen
New York Mayor Announces ‘Get Stuff Built’ Housing Plan
A new strategy titled “Get Stuff Built,” announced by New York City Mayor Eric Adams on December 8, takes aim at the city’s housing affordability crisis and pledges to streamline the building process to accelerate housing construction. Maria Torres-Springer, the deputy mayor for economic and work force development, says that enacting all 111 proposed reforms could pave the way for 50,000 new homes in the next ten years.
pix11.com
LI man dead in snowboarding fall at American Dream’s Big SNOW: report
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (PIX11) — A Long Island man died after a fall at American Dream Mall’s Big SNOW on Thursday, Newsday reported. Peter Mathews, 24, fell while snowboarding at the indoor facility, his family told Newsday. Matthews served in the Maryland Air National Guard. Big SNOW confirmed...
NYC Councilman Ari Kagan switches parties over public safety concerns
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City Councilman Ari Kagan said he has been thinking about becoming a Republican for several years before making the move this year. Kagan, who represents Bensonhurst, Coney Island other Brooklyn neighborhoods, cited public safety as his motivation to leave the Democratic party. Kagan talked about the switch on PIX […]
Comments / 0