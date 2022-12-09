ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
archpaper.com

Parallel Rules showcases work by six architects that expands ideas of what a drawing can be

In Signal. Image. Architecture., John May effectively proclaimed that “drawing”—the mechanically constructed medium of applying a physical material onto a physical substrate—is dead. We instead live within the regime of the “image,” in which everything is pixels. While May is mostly right, the current show at a83, an architecture gallery based in Soho, provides a counterpoint—or at least an interesting caveat—to this obituary. The gallery is housed in the former home of John Nichols Printmakers, a prominent woodblock, screenprinting, and lithograph shop in the 1980s that reproduced works by heavyweights like Michael Graves, Thom Mayne, and Peter Eisenman.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
archpaper.com

Mayor Eric Adams wants to build 500,000 apartments in New York City

Last week New York City Mayor Eric Adams debuted a housing plan with over 100 reforms intended to make it easier to build homes throughout the five boroughs. “Get Stuff Built” has an extremely ambitious, “moonshot” goal to build half a million new homes in the next decade to ameliorate a housing shortage that’s reached crisis proportions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
studyfinds.org

Best Hotels In Midtown NYC: 5 Most Recommended Places To Stay In Manhattan Per Travel Experts

New York City is one of the world’s top travel destinations, offering everything from exceptional views and impressive entertainment to Michelin-star restaurants, and so much more. In 2019 alone, New York City hosted 66.6 million visitors, a tenth-consecutive annual record. And as anyone who has visited the city knows, there’s a lot of choice when it comes to just about everything, particularly accommodations. NYC boasts over 600 registered hotels and has the third-largest hotel market in the nation after Las Vegas and Orlando. Midtown Manhattan is particularly infiltrated with options due to its close proximity to top attractions, making finding the best hotels in midtown quite the task.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
amny.com

Former Queens legislator Mark Weprin gets new role with Invenergy

One of the country’s leading developers for sustainable energy Invenergy, has named former City Council and Assembly Member Mark S. Weprin as its new vice president of New York governmental affairs. At Invenergy, Weprin will lead the company’s engagement with New York State’s elected officials, governmental agencies and other...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

What’s the most snow NYC has ever gotten in 1 storm?

NEW YORK (PIX11) – You don’t have to look back far in the record books to find the biggest snowstorm in New York City’s history. It dumped more snow in one storm than the city typically gets all winter. The all-time snowfall record in New York City was set on Jan. 22-23 in 2016. Central […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theeastcountygazette.com

Shocking! New York City Police Are Leaving

This is the most considerable mass departure of New York City police in history. For better pay and working conditions, thousands of police personnel are leaving the largest police force in the country. Some of the city’s 34,000 police officers have been lured away by Florida and Colorado police departments...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYC hospital group hit with cyber attack

NEW YORK -- A New York City hospital group has been battling a cyber attack that forced critical services to go offline. The New York Times reports One Brooklyn Health was hit by the attack in late November. Several major hospitals were affected, including Interfaith Medical Center, Brookdale Hospital and Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center. Work stations used to access medical records, order prescriptions and fill in patient charts were shut down at one point, forcing doctors and nurses to use pen and paper. The FBI is investigating. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bridget Mulroy

Minimum Wage Increase in NY

Wage increase in NY only certain employees will see.Photo by(@CiydemImages/iStock) The minimum wage in New York is expected to increase from $13.20 per hour to $14.20 per hour. The change is expected to take effect on the last day of December 2022 and will be implemented going forward from the first day of January 2023, and beyond until the next rate change.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PLANetizen

New York Mayor Announces ‘Get Stuff Built’ Housing Plan

A new strategy titled “Get Stuff Built,” announced by New York City Mayor Eric Adams on December 8, takes aim at the city’s housing affordability crisis and pledges to streamline the building process to accelerate housing construction. Maria Torres-Springer, the deputy mayor for economic and work force development, says that enacting all 111 proposed reforms could pave the way for 50,000 new homes in the next ten years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC Councilman Ari Kagan switches parties over public safety concerns

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City Councilman Ari Kagan said he has been thinking about becoming a Republican for several years before making the move this year. Kagan, who represents Bensonhurst, Coney Island other Brooklyn neighborhoods, cited public safety as his motivation to leave the Democratic party. Kagan talked about the switch on PIX […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy