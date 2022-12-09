Read full article on original website
wgxa.tv
18 Middle Georgia schools identified by state leaders as needing additional support
ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA) - Georgia's Department of Education announced Monday a list of 18 Middle Georgia schools that have been identified as needing additional support. Under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), states are required to identify schools in need of additional support. In Georgia, the schools are identified using the categories of Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) and Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI). This year, 116 schools were identified for Comprehensive Support & Improvement and 59 were identified for Targeted Support & Improvement. Schools were last assessed for CSI and TSI in 2019 after Georgia received a waiver of school identification requirements due to data limitations resulting from the pandemic.
Dougherty County manager's reappointment proves contentious at Monday commission meeting
ALBANY — Moments after extolling fellow Dougherty County Commission members for coming together following four horrendous natural disasters and a pandemic during his eight years in office, what could be Chairman Chris Cohilas’ final vote on the board was a 4-3 split. The issue was the annual renewal...
State DOT awards $152 million in October construction contracts
ATLANTA – During the October 2022 State Transportation Board meeting, the Georgia Department of Transportation announced it awarded 25 projects valued at approximately $152,464,122. The largest single investment, worth approximately $9 million, was awarded to The Scruggs Company. This resurfacing project consists of 10.33 miles of milling and plant...
Betriva Pickett earns Albany Tech GOAL honor
ALBANY — Betreva Pickett, who is working toward an associate of science in Nursing degree at Albany Technical College, was named the college’s Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) winner for 2022 during a ceremony at ATC’s Kirkland Conference Center. Nursing was a big hit at the...
Firefighters Wanted: Albany Fire Department seeks applicants for career in firefighting
ALBANY — The Albany Fire Department is looking for a few good men and women to embark on a 16-week training course and earn the uniform for what could be a career in community service. The department, which offers fire protection and emergency medical services throughout the city and...
WALB 10
Drowning death at Flint River raises safety concerns
The trails would go across the Broad Street bridge, loop under Oglethorpe bridge and then go on to Flint River to the back of Albany State. Toys For Tots has last push for toys at Pretoria Fields. Updated: Dec. 11, 2022 at 10:08 PM EST. Toys For Tots has last...
Charity League hosts new members luncheon
ALBANY — The Charity League of Albany held its new members luncheon Wednesday at Doublegate Country Club. Members of the Class of 2022 were introduced. For many years the Charity League organization has had a rich history of promoting volunteerism in Albany. The organization has assisted different nonprofit organizations throughout the years.
Albany, December 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Albany. The Spencer High School basketball team will have a game with Dougherty Comprehensive High School on December 12, 2022, 13:30:00. The Spencer High School basketball team will have a game with Dougherty Comprehensive High School on December 12, 2022, 15:00:00.
WALB 10
'Night to Shine' prom event comes to Albany
The historic hotel is a staple in Americus. Americus’ historic Windsor Hotel sold to new management. Americus’ historic Windsor Hotel sold to new management. Thomasville’s Victorian Christmas back for another year. Updated: 24 hours ago. Thomasville’s Victorian Christmas back for another year.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Cypress Swamp, Irwin County
One of my favorite things about riding dirt roads is encountering little swamps and wetlands. In fall and winter, they are at their most colorful. ← Richard Woods and The Woods of Fannin County Shotgun Store, 1910s, Cusseta →. 6 thoughts on “Cypress Swamp, Irwin County”. The light and...
WALB 10
Ashburn Christmas parade returns after 2021 rainout
ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - The streets of Ashburn were festive Saturday morning during their annual Christmas Parade. This year’s theme was Elf on the Float. “The kids are enjoying it. We are throwing out candy and everything. They love it,” a paradegoer said. Richard Purvis, Chief of Police...
WALB 10
‘I just started embodying beauty’: Tifton woman using pageant title, platform to promote self-love
WALB 10
USPS van involved in Lee Co. crash
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Two drivers, one a USPS driver, were taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after a crash in Lee County, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). It happened in the 1000 block of Philema Road. A USPS van was hit by another vehicle while delivering packages.
herecomestheguide.com
8 of the Best Wedding Venues in Albany, GA
From its sweet southern hospitality to the perfectly picturesque views, Albany is home to a fabulous mix of breathtaking wedding venues. Whether your hopes are set on a private estate on 100 beautiful rolling acres, a unique and historic former museum, or a serene banquet facility set on a 15-acre Pecan orchard, we've hand-picked the best venues in Albany, Georgia to make your dream wedding a reality.
wfxl.com
Police: Child drowns during fishing trip with family on Flint River in Albany
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. - A child is dead in Albany after falling in the Flint River Sunday. In a post on Facebook, the Albany Police Department says a 4-year-old boy was fishing with his family when he fell in the water just before 2:45 p.m. Within a few minutes of...
WALB 10
4-year-old boy dead after falling into Flint River
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A 4-year-old boy is dead after he fell into the Flint River Sunday afternoon, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler identified the boy as Daniel Kennedy James Cunningham. He said Daniel fell into the Flint River near Veterans Park and...
'I finally get to physically walk across the stage': Fort Valley State University student shares story of resilience
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — One Fort Valley State University student is getting ready to walk across the stage. But the road to get there came with some unique challenges. It's just about time for winter break at Kaye Road Elementary School in Peach County. As the students get ready...
wgxa.tv
Woman wanted in Bibb County for fraud connected to brother's life insurance policies
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Georgia woman is wanted for charges in Bibb County connected to fraud involving her brother's life insurance policies. According to Georgia's Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King, 59-year-old Rachel Haynes convinced her terminally ill brother to sign two life insurance beneficiary change forms, that when completed, would remove his daughter and granddaughter from the policies. Haynes was able to convince her brother to list her as the new beneficiary of what she believed was a $30,000 life insurance policy. Haynes' brother passed away just six days after the forms were submitted. However, his doctors had previously determined Haynes' brother lacked decision-making capacity due to his medications.
41nbc.com
Deputies investigating Macon church break-ins
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two break-ins at two Macon churches. The most recent break-in happened just before 3:00 Wednesday morning at the Bloomfield United Methodist Church at 5511 Bloomfield Road. Deputies say the two men entered from the Bonnie Avenue side...
41nbc.com
Bibb deputies: 1 dead after Gordon Street shooting
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead after being shot in the 2900 block of Gordon Street Saturday night. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says 29-year-old Demonta Steve Clyde was pronounced dead on scene by deputy coroner Luanne Stone. Deputies responded to the address and...
