Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bay News 9
DeSantis seeks Florida grand jury investigation of COVID-19 vaccines
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that he plans to petition the state's Supreme Court to convene a grand jury to investigate “any and all wrongdoing” with respect to the COVID-19 vaccines. What You Need To Know. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he'll seek probe on "wrongdoing" with...
Bay News 9
Michigan, native tribes reach new Great Lakes fishing deal
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Four Native American tribes have agreed with Michigan and federal officials on a revised fishing policy for parts of three of the Great Lakes, officials said Monday. The tentative deal involves contentious issues for groups wanting shares of a valuable resource as populations of...
Bay News 9
3 sue to strike Georgia ban on transgender care for workers
ATLANTA (AP) — Two state employees and a public school media clerk are suing the state of Georgia, saying state health insurance illegally discriminates by refusing to pay for gender-transition health care. The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Atlanta on Wednesday by Micha Rich, Benjamin Johnson and...
Bay News 9
Two dead in Pasco murder-suicide, Bay area businesses brace for another Fed rate hike and former Lakeland church gets a bar makeover
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Expect some patchy fog in the morning on Wednesday with skies becoming mostly sunny. Highs will top off near 80 in the afternoon. Lows Wednesday night stay mild, in the upper 60s, with a southeast breeze. Check your hour-by-hour...
Bay News 9
Indiana Lt. Gov. Crouch joins Sen. Braun in governor's race
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch formally started her 2024 campaign for governor Monday and said she would not shy away from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb's record despite discontent among many conservatives over his COVID-19 policies and other actions. Crouch, who was Holcomb’s running mate in 2016...
Bay News 9
Couple celebrates wedding as 'Respect For Marriage Act' becomes law
TAMPA, Fla — Many Tampa Bay residents are celebrating after President Biden signed into law the 'Respect For Marriage Act' which protects same sex and interracial marriages. A local newly-wed couple is celebrating the 'Respect For Marriage Act' being signed into law. They met a year ago and said...
Bay News 9
New Florida insurance bill would stop recouped attorney fees over wrongfully denied claims
ORLANDO, Fla. — Lawmakers in Tallahassee are looking at a new insurance bill aimed at keeping insurance companies in the Sunshine State. This year, multiple agencies have left the market in Florida. Meanwhile, premiums for Floridians are sky high, and three times the national average according to the Insurance...
Bay News 9
Ten years after Sandy Hook, Biden says U.S. has ‘moral obligation’ to prevent gun violence
President Joe Biden on Wednesday marked the 10th anniversary of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., which saw a gunman kill 26 people, including 20 children between six and seven years old. “Today, those first-graders should be sitting in eleventh-grade classrooms, planning for their high...
Bay News 9
Youngkin sets special election to fill Rep. McEachin's seat
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin set a special election for Feb. 21 to fill the 4th Congressional District seat of the late Democratic Rep. A. Donald McEachin, as the field of candidates seeking the post grew on Monday. An experienced state lawmaker was among those launching...
Bay News 9
Florida lawmakers hoping to aid ailing property insurance market
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers agree the state is in crisis over the ballooning price of homeowners insurance. But there's a big divide on how to fix it. Lawmakers are in the second day of a special session aimed at shoring up the state’s struggling home insurance market.
Bay News 9
Cannabis industry continues to face questions in New York
New York's retail cannabis industry is still in its infancy, but regulators are already making changes that are meant to enable home delivery. At the same time, lawmakers are worried the current penalties for selling cannabis without a license will undermine the burgeoning marketplace, which is expected to be a multibillion-dollar sector of the economy.
Bay News 9
Pasco sheriff: Two dead in murder-suicide, child hospitalized
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder-suicide that left a man and woman dead Tuesday night. According to Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco, the couple’s 5-year-old daughter is recovering after also being shot. Deputies responded to calls about a shooting at...
Bay News 9
Revitalization efforts continue in downtown St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Road work on Pennsylvania Avenue is slated to wrap up by the end of the week, bringing excitement to shopkeepers who hope the new streets will bring more foot traffic to their businesses. The repaving of roads and expansion of sidewalks are part of a...
Bay News 9
Tampa public adjuster weighs-in on property insurance special session
TAMPA, Fla. — Public Adjuster Rick Tutwiler said he has been working nearly 200 Hurricane Ian claims and hopes lawmakers make some changes to improve Florida's property insurance crisis during this week's special session. "At the end of the day, it should be about the policyholder. What is in...
Bay News 9
Tampa's coldest temperature on record: 60 years ago
An Arctic blast brought temperature to the teens in many Tampa Bay area communities on this day, Dec. 13, 60 years ago. Temperatures in Tampa dropped to 18 degrees on Dec. 13, 1962. This remains the coldest temperature recorded in Tampa. Temperatures stayed below 70 for 11 straight days. Saint...
Bay News 9
Events, cross promotion key to small town Main Street success
MT. HOREB, Wis. — Many small towns across Wisconsin count on holiday shoppers coming from larger cities nearby. In the case of Mt. Horeb, that means getting Madison-area residents to make the 25 minute drive down Highway 18 to shop in town. Rachel Lacasse-Ford serves as the executive director...
Comments / 0