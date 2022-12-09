The Wing appears to be collecting lawsuits. The twee co-working space, which closed up shop in August, was sued in October for $1.7 million in back rent on its 52 Mercer location. Thor Equities filed a suit last week seeking $133,000 in back rent and fees for its Bryant Park spot, and Crain’s is now reporting that the Wing’s Flatiron landlord, the place where this whole thing started, is preparing to sue. That’s three out of five of its New York landlords.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO