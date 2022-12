Ara Chalian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and relative passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 15, 10 a.m. at St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic church, located at 58 S. Sierra Madre Blvd., Pasadena. Interment will follow at Glendale Forest Lawn Memorial Park, located at 1712 S. Glendale Ave., Glendale.

