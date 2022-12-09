ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Greatest Gift Catalog Ever adds 3 new nonprofits to lineup

With the season of giving already in full swing, The Greatest Gift Catalog Ever is celebrating its 15th year highlighting unique ways to support Tarrant County charities. This year’s catalog showcases 24 charities — its largest number yet — from well-known nonprofits like Meals on Wheels and Ronald McDonald House Charities to lesser-known charities like The Welman Project.
What’s next for Fort Worth City Council?Zoning, library sale and more

Fort Worth City Council will vote on several zoning cases and approve funding for several large infrastructure projects. Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at City Hall, 200 Texas St. Fort Worth City Council will vote on:. Amending a zoning for the Stockyards to prohibit multifamily housing...
Watchdog group offers candidate list for vacant Tarrant water district board seat

The Tarrant Regional Water District’s board of directors will consider filling a vacant seat following the death of longtime board member Jim Lane in late November. Lane’s seat is up for election in May. Texas Water Code, which governs the water district, states that the board must fill vacancies for the remainder of term before the 60th day after the vacancy occurs.
The unexpected mayor: Business leader’s career leads her to top spot in small town near Fort Worth

Crystal “Crys” Cardwell quickly became an involved community leader after coming to the Fort Worth area in 2008, but she never saw her latest challenge coming. The media and brand consultant’s career has seen the 39-year-old take on major roles at The Parenting Center, GCG Marketing (now Agency Habitat), TopGolf, RideTV and Studios 121, as well as her current role as a partner at Pugnacious, a branding, public relations and events agency.
East Fort Worth housing developer faces EPA warning, potential violations over flooding

In east Fort Worth’s John T. White neighborhood, flash floods have become a way of life for property owners like Dawn Dean and Mary Kelleher. Like many of their neighbors, the pair blame residential developers for increasing the amount of stormwater that flows onto roads and nearby homes, even during mild rainstorms. Rainwater often carries sediment – loose sand, clay, silt and other soil particles – with it, filling storm drains meant to carry water away from roads and homes, according to an Environmental Protection Agency infosheet.
Dallas Hospital Earns Advanced Certification

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas has become the first hospital in Texas to receive the American Heart Association’s “Heart-Check” mark for Comprehensive Heart Attack Center Certification and The Joint Commission’s “Gold Seal of Approval,” Star Local Media reported. It is the fourth facility in the nation to earn this certification.
Top DFW Employers Downplay ‘Preferred Pronouns’

The DFW metroplex is home to many leading businesses whose reach and influence extend nationally, even globally. In recent years, boardrooms, businesses, and their office policies have become another front in the conflict surrounding the concept of “preferred gender pronouns.”. Yet, it appears that amongst Dallas’ biggest employers, the...
New Garage-Themed Restaurant Touts How Sick It Is in Its name

A North Dakota-based garage-themed restaurant that boasts menu items like a glazed donut burger — that’s right, they use a glazed donut for the bun — will open in the north end of Fort Worth in March of 2023. The distinctively named Sickies Garage Burger and Brews...
Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo claims 2 prestigious PRCA honors

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, December 5, 2022 – Two of professional rodeo’s most prestigious awards were bestowed on the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo recently in Las Vegas, Nev. The membership of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) honored the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo (FWSSR) with the Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year award for 2022. The highly coveted accolade recognizes the tremendous effort put forward by the FWSSR’s volunteers, officers, staff and contractors to create a superior experience for contestants and fans alike. This is the FWSSR’s first time to receive the recognition.
Oak Cliff center renamed after Williams Chicken founder

DALLAS - The city of Dallas is honoring a man being described as a trailblazer in the community. A community center in Oak Cliff has been named after Hiawatha Williams, the founder of the Williams Chicken Franchise. This year marks the anniversary of opening his first Williams Chicken in Oak...
DISD Prioritizes Superintendent Pay over Students’ Education

Stephanie Elizalde, superintendent of the Dallas Independent School District (DISD), could be poised to cash in big through her contract’s incentive package if she can eke out modest increases in student performance. Per her contract with the district, Elizalde can receive $20,000 of taxpayer money each time DISD meets...
