Women Found Strangled In Texas: Is A Serial Killer Attacking Black Women In Fort Worth?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Worth, TX
The Fed Ex Driver Who Killed 7-year-old Athena Strand, Accidentally Ran Over Her, Before Strangling Her, Allegedlyjustpene50Boyd, TX
NFL owners will vote on $295 million renovations to AT&T Stadium next week in IrvingJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Dallas Fort Worth airport has more complaints than any other US airport. What's your experience at DFW?Ash JurbergFort Worth, TX
Spiral Diner & Bakery Brings Vegan Cuisine Home for the Holidays This November & DecemberSteven DoyleFort Worth, TX
fortworthreport.org
The Greatest Gift Catalog Ever adds 3 new nonprofits to lineup
With the season of giving already in full swing, The Greatest Gift Catalog Ever is celebrating its 15th year highlighting unique ways to support Tarrant County charities. This year’s catalog showcases 24 charities — its largest number yet — from well-known nonprofits like Meals on Wheels and Ronald McDonald House Charities to lesser-known charities like The Welman Project.
fortworthreport.org
What’s next for Fort Worth City Council?Zoning, library sale and more
Fort Worth City Council will vote on several zoning cases and approve funding for several large infrastructure projects. Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at City Hall, 200 Texas St. Fort Worth City Council will vote on:. Amending a zoning for the Stockyards to prohibit multifamily housing...
fortworthreport.org
Through partnership with First Tee golf, Fort Worth ISD aims to teach leadership skills.
Joshua Connally, 12, wants to play in the NBA one day. His favorite team is the Golden State Warriors and he gets to practice every day after school. “It’s always been my dream to be on the court,” he said. “And look at all those people. And I can just look back and see how I started and then how I am now.”
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth housing isn’t a buyers’ market yet, but some normalcy returning
Change is in the air in the Tarrant County home-buying market. “It’s been quite a change,” said Shelby Kimball, a broker at Kimball Real Estate. He says he first noticed it in July. “That’s kind of when I felt it myself,” he said. “Just seeing the days on...
fortworthreport.org
Made in Tarrant: Trippy Outdoor co-owner finds inspiration in South Africa
What: Portable outdoor chairs made from maplewood. Company founded: Jan. 27, 2022, by Kyle Rose and Dony Dawson. Fort Worth Report spoke with Kyle Rose about the business. This interview has been edited for content, grammar and clarity. Seth Bodine: How did you come up with the idea for your...
Three North Texas Cities Are Ideal For Remote Workers, Study Finds
A recent study by RentCafé lists Plano, Dallas, and Fort Worth in its top 50 cities for remote workers. That’s cool. You’d expect it. Plano ranks 23rd. Dallas comes in at 42nd and Fort Worth at 46th. Other Texas cities rank higher. College Station is in the...
fortworthreport.org
Watchdog group offers candidate list for vacant Tarrant water district board seat
The Tarrant Regional Water District’s board of directors will consider filling a vacant seat following the death of longtime board member Jim Lane in late November. Lane’s seat is up for election in May. Texas Water Code, which governs the water district, states that the board must fill vacancies for the remainder of term before the 60th day after the vacancy occurs.
fortworthreport.org
The unexpected mayor: Business leader’s career leads her to top spot in small town near Fort Worth
Crystal “Crys” Cardwell quickly became an involved community leader after coming to the Fort Worth area in 2008, but she never saw her latest challenge coming. The media and brand consultant’s career has seen the 39-year-old take on major roles at The Parenting Center, GCG Marketing (now Agency Habitat), TopGolf, RideTV and Studios 121, as well as her current role as a partner at Pugnacious, a branding, public relations and events agency.
fortworthreport.org
East Fort Worth housing developer faces EPA warning, potential violations over flooding
In east Fort Worth’s John T. White neighborhood, flash floods have become a way of life for property owners like Dawn Dean and Mary Kelleher. Like many of their neighbors, the pair blame residential developers for increasing the amount of stormwater that flows onto roads and nearby homes, even during mild rainstorms. Rainwater often carries sediment – loose sand, clay, silt and other soil particles – with it, filling storm drains meant to carry water away from roads and homes, according to an Environmental Protection Agency infosheet.
DFW Airport most complained about among country’s largest airports by travelers: study
DALLAS (KDAF) — We all know that traveling can be stressful and everyone has different factors that stress them out when going to the airport, but have you wondered what airport is the most complained about in the country?. Well, according to a study conducted by Upgraded Points, among...
fox4news.com
Liquidation warehouse offers deep discounts for North Texans ahead of the holidays
DALLAS - In the holiday home stretch when store inventory can be low, there's a North Texas-based warehouse where the shelves are stocked to the ceiling, and the prices are slashed. Paul Stansbury is the CEO of lotsofauctions.com, the online savings site where consumers set the price when they bid...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Hospital Earns Advanced Certification
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas has become the first hospital in Texas to receive the American Heart Association’s “Heart-Check” mark for Comprehensive Heart Attack Center Certification and The Joint Commission’s “Gold Seal of Approval,” Star Local Media reported. It is the fourth facility in the nation to earn this certification.
dmagazine.com
Remembering Dr. George Keaton, Who Made Sure the History of Black Dallas Wasn’t Forgotten
Wednesday morning, dozens of people gathered at Communities Foundation of Texas to watch the dedication of a historical marker honoring Dr. Marcellus Cooper, the first Black dentist in Texas. But the day was also poignant because the man who had a hand in making sure Cooper got his due wasn’t there.
What to expect from incoming cold front & storms in North Texas on Tuesday
DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas is in store for a cold front on Tuesday and along with it some storms that could produce some damaging winds, we checked out the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth’s forecast for Monday moving into Tuesday to ensure you’re up to speed.
dallasexpress.com
Top DFW Employers Downplay ‘Preferred Pronouns’
The DFW metroplex is home to many leading businesses whose reach and influence extend nationally, even globally. In recent years, boardrooms, businesses, and their office policies have become another front in the conflict surrounding the concept of “preferred gender pronouns.”. Yet, it appears that amongst Dallas’ biggest employers, the...
fwtx.com
New Garage-Themed Restaurant Touts How Sick It Is in Its name
A North Dakota-based garage-themed restaurant that boasts menu items like a glazed donut burger — that’s right, they use a glazed donut for the bun — will open in the north end of Fort Worth in March of 2023. The distinctively named Sickies Garage Burger and Brews...
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo claims 2 prestigious PRCA honors
FORT WORTH, TEXAS, December 5, 2022 – Two of professional rodeo’s most prestigious awards were bestowed on the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo recently in Las Vegas, Nev. The membership of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) honored the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo (FWSSR) with the Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year award for 2022. The highly coveted accolade recognizes the tremendous effort put forward by the FWSSR’s volunteers, officers, staff and contractors to create a superior experience for contestants and fans alike. This is the FWSSR’s first time to receive the recognition.
fox4news.com
Oak Cliff center renamed after Williams Chicken founder
DALLAS - The city of Dallas is honoring a man being described as a trailblazer in the community. A community center in Oak Cliff has been named after Hiawatha Williams, the founder of the Williams Chicken Franchise. This year marks the anniversary of opening his first Williams Chicken in Oak...
dallasexpress.com
DISD Prioritizes Superintendent Pay over Students’ Education
Stephanie Elizalde, superintendent of the Dallas Independent School District (DISD), could be poised to cash in big through her contract’s incentive package if she can eke out modest increases in student performance. Per her contract with the district, Elizalde can receive $20,000 of taxpayer money each time DISD meets...
Parents Raising Money For Allen ISD Teachers Affected By School Closings
Allen ISD parents are raising funds to support teachers that work in the two schools to be shut down. An Allen ISD parent with children who attend the closing school created a GoFundMe that aims to raise $5,000. According to The Dallas Morning News, Holly Barnard created the GoFundMe. Her...
