Popculture
Dog Food Recalled
Health officials are urging dog owners to be a little extra cautious before their furbaby's next feeding. Nestlé Purina PetCare Company has voluntarily recalled Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EN Gastroenteric Low Fat (PPVD EN Low Fat) prescription wet dog food due to a labeling error that resulted in the wrong dog food being presented as the prescription diet, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) shared in a notice on Dec. 2.
Phys.org
Pets study: Feeding your furred friends dry food reduces their environmental impact
Cat and dog owners could significantly reduce the environmental impact of their pets' diets by feeding them dry food (consisting of kibble or biscuits) rather than wet food with higher water content, suggests a study of Brazilian pets published in Scientific Reports. The findings highlight how pet owners can feed their animals more sustainably while still providing them with sufficient nutrients and calories.
22 dogs taken in by Animal Humane Society from shuttered breeder
The Animal Humane Society has taken in 22 dogs from a rural Minnesota breeder. The breeder has since had their license revoked by the Board of Animal Health, as a report was filed stating there were too many dogs at the premises. According to the AHS, the breeds include St....
NBC Los Angeles
Can Dogs Eat Bananas? See What Human Food Is Safe for Your Pets and What Isn't
You’re in the kitchen making food and your pet is looking at you longingly for a bite. Most pet owners have been there. If you frequently fall for those puppy dog eyes, it’s a good idea to know what is safe and unsafe for your dog (or cat) to eat.
Meet Dwarf Donkeys, The Adorable Animals Can Be Great Pets
Donkeys are adorable but dwarf donkeys are cuter. Dwarf donkeys are sweet little creatures that can even be kept as pets because they are friendly. These donkeys are actually referred to as miniature donkeys.
Is It Illegal To Drive With Your Dome Light On In Wisconsin?
Did your parents tell you to turn off the dome light when you were riding in the car as a kid? I remember trying to have it on when I was reading a book in the back seat when it would get dark out on those long drives. My parents would always tell me it was illegal to have it on. Now as an adult with kids, I actually wondered if it really is illegal, after I found myself telling my kids the same thing my parents did.
Why pet parents are moving to home-cooked dog food
Since 1860, dog food has been commercially available for those who wished to have others take the time necessary to cook food for their canine companions. Beginning as a mix of wheat meals, vegetables, beetroot, and beef blood, the recipe started a trend that would see various companies develop recipes known as biscuits or kibble for dogs. In the first quarter of the 20th Century, canned dog food made its entry into this market.
Best dry dog food 2022: top kibble options to nourish your canine
Feeding the best dry dog food to your pooch will satisfy their hunger and fill them up with the right ingredients
11 things to check when your dog is not eating, according to a trained vet
A vet’s guide on things to check when your dog is not eating. If something is up with your pup this information might help you identify an issue quicker
The 6 best flea and tick medicines for dogs, with tips from veterinarians
Flea and tick treatments for dogs include spot-ons, pills, collars, and shampoos. We did the research to find the best medications.
Dogs Trust reports big rise in number of people trying to rehome their pets
The number of pet owners attempting to rehome their dogs has risen sharply this year, according to figures from the Dogs Trust, with shelters facing long waiting lists and many setting up pet food banks. Between 1 January and 31 October, the animal charity received 42,000 inquiries from dog owners...
Minnesotan’s Warned About Advent Calendar Recall Due To Salmonella
Just in time for the Christmas season comes this news from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. A popular brand of advent calendars is being recalled. Lidl US has issued the voluntary recall for their Favorina branded Advent Calendar. The candy is sold in an 8.4 ounce package, containing "premium chocolate with a creamy filling".
Heart Attack Snow Coming To Minnesota & Wisconsin
When we think of the danger caused by a blizzard in the Midwest, we usually associate it with driving on snowy and icy roads. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety actually reports that from 2015-2020 over 79,000 winter driving crashes occurred. Nearly 20,000 people were injured in those crashes, and 181 people tragically lost their lives. There's also a danger that has killed thousands of people across the country that we often don't think about.
Somebody Converted A Geo Tracker Into A Fish House In Minnesota & It’s For Sale
Honestly, I'm kind of impressed. Somebody converted a 2000 Geo Tracker into a fully functional fish house. It can be yours now at a reduced price!. It was listed 3 weeks ago in Alexandria Minnesota on Facebook Marketplace for $20,000. Recently the price has dropped to $16,200. The seller claims that it has low miles and is in great shape. The photos seem to suggest that it has indeed been taken care of.
Is Chewy.com Really Cheaper for Pet Owners?
Nobody does picky eating like a spoiled pet. Chewy, Petco, and Walmart are very similar in prices on common pet supplies. When prices differed, Chewy was usually cheaper. Sales and shipping charges can push other retailers ahead, so comparison shop for the best deals. Tightening the belt for yourself is...
The 5 largest dog breeds in the world
From gentle giants to courageous canines, the largest dog breeds have something for everyone
Missouri Woman Pets a Kitten That’s Actually a Fierce Bobcat
When you see an animal that isn't yours, you have to be careful before you try and pet it. A Missouri woman found this out the hard way when she thought she was petting a kitten which was actually a bobcat in a bad mood. An outdoor website called Advnture...
cohaitungchi.com
Regular vs. Grain-Free Dog Food: Which is Right for Your Dog?
As people have begun questioning the role grains play in their own diets, they’ve started to question their purpose in their dog’s food, too. Many dog owners want to know what purpose grains serve in dog food and whether Fido really needs them. Understanding the difference between regular and grain-free dog food and the role those ingredients play can help you choose which option is right for your dog.
petpress.net
5 Types of Poodle breed: A Guide To Curly-Haired Pets
Poodles have always been a favorite breed among canine lovers. There are a lot of types of poodle breed that make great family pets. With their distinctive curly coat and dignified demeanor, they make an excellent addition to any household. But did you know that poodles are the second most...
Wisconsin Resident Nails Midwest Winters In Hilarious TikTok
If you need a good laugh, I have you covered. I came across the best TikTok video ever over the weekend and I just have to share it because it was taken by a Wisconsin resident and has to do with Wisconsin winters. I just got TikTok the other day...
