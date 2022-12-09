ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 reasons to be excited about the 2023 Seattle Mariners

It’s that time of year where many people start creating wish lists and hoping a jolly person in a suit will bring them the gift they want most. I’m not talking about the holidays, I’m talking about the baseball off-season, where that jolly person is a baseball executive and the gift is a free agent signing or trade for a player that makes next year’s team immediately better. Of course, just like on holidays, some people end up with a bounty of gifts (Aaron Judge), while others are left to merely attempt to appreciate what they already have.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

