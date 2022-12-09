Read full article on original website
via.news
NRG Energy Stock Down Momentum With A 22% Slide In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) slid by a staggering 22.21% in 10 sessions from $41.25 to $32.09 at 12:51 EST on Monday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.46% to $15,362.13, following the last session’s downward trend. NRG Energy’s...
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
Good News Network
Two Swiss Reservoirs Turned into World’s Largest ‘Water Battery’ to Power Southern Europe
Next week a revolutionary new form of energy storage will debut in Switzerland after 14 years of engineering and installation. With a storage capacity of 20 million kilowatt hours, enough to store the energy from wind, solar, nuclear or hydro and channel it to nearly 1 million homes, the Nant de Drance hydro-electric plant is ready to change the energy picture for Southern Europe.
CNBC
Renault wants to use water from depths of 4,000 meters to supply heat to an old production plant
The Renault Group's CEO, Luca de Meo, describes plans for company's Douai plant as "one of the most ambitious decarbonisation projects on a European industrial site." The U.S. Department of Energy says geothermal energy "supplies renewable power around the clock and emits little or no greenhouse gases." Renault says it's...
ScienceBlog.com
New battery tech could massively cut energy storage costs
An international team of researchers are hoping that a new, low-cost battery which holds four times the energy capacity of lithium-ion batteries and is far cheaper to produce will significantly reduce the cost of transitioning to a decarbonised economy. Led by Dr Shenlong Zhao from the University’s School of Chemical...
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S.-based battery manufacturer announces solid-state energy storage systems
Amptricity announced what it says is the first solid-state battery for home energy storage. The company plans to deliver its first solid-state energy storage systems of up to 4 GWh or up to 400,000 homes within the next 30 months. The company, which was founded in 2020 and based in...
via.news
Canopy Growth Stock Down By 20% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) fell by a staggering 20.5% in 10 sessions from $3.64 at 2022-12-06, to $2.89 at 15:41 EST on Tuesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 0.58% to $11,208.52, following the last session’s upward trend.
via.news
Clean Energy Fuels Already 4% Up, Almost One Hour Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and Clean Energy Fuels‘s pre-market value is already 4.55% up. Clean Energy Fuels’s last close was $5.50, 36.42% under its 52-week high of $8.65. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) falling 3.34% to...
via.news
Splunk Stock Jumps By 20% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) rose by a staggering 20.5% in 10 sessions from $76.48 at 2022-11-28, to $92.16 at 16:28 EST on Monday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 1.26% to $11,143.74, following the last session’s downward trend. Splunk’s...
US News and World Report
BP Doubles Down on Hydrogen as Fuel of the Future
LONDON (Reuters) - BP chief executive Bernard Looney is betting on hydrogen to power future low-carbon businesses as the governments of major economies stump up cash to develop the fuel to decarbonise. Low-carbon hydrogen already has a big fan-base and is forecast to play a major role in reducing greenhouse...
via.news
Natural Gas Futures Up Momentum With A 9% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Natural Gas (NG) has been up by 9.37% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:06 EST on Sunday, 11 December, Natural Gas (NG) is $6.81. Today’s last reported volume for Natural Gas is 9016, 99.99% below its average volume of 5732249272.29. Volatility. Natural Gas’s last week,...
Jalopnik
Rolls-Royce Performs Successful Test of World's First Jet Engine Fueled by Green Hydrogen
Air travel is a dirty business. To clean things up, engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce partnered with European airline EasyJet to test a jet engine designed to run entirely on renewably manufacturer hydrogen fuel this week. The test was a hopeful success, but there are still many hurdles to fly over before green air travel becomes a reality.
via.news
Quidel Stock Went Down By Over 14% On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Quidel (NASDAQ: QDEL) dropped by a staggering 14.88% to $82.99 at 16:11 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 0.58% to $11,208.52, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat positive trend exchanging session today.
Solar power will beat out coal globally in 3 years: International Energy Agency
In just three years' time, the world will get more power from wind and solar sources than from coal, according to the International Energy Agency. The IEA predicts in a report that, over the next five years, the world will increase its renewable power capacity by 75% — an amount equivalent to the entire installed power capacity of China today. By 2027, the biggest source of the world's electricity will be solar power, followed by coal, natural gas and wind, the group said.
via.news
Crude Oil Futures Down By 6% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Crude Oil (CL) has been up by 6.14% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:50 EST on Wednesday, 14 December, Crude Oil (CL) is $75.41. Today’s last reported volume for Crude Oil is 27780, 99.99% below its average volume of 21361716918.55. Volatility. Crude Oil’s last week,...
via.news
Chesapeake Energy Corporation And 5 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK), First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC), PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on...
via.news
USD/CNH Slides By 1% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 1.93% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:06 EST on Sunday, 11 December, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $6.96. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.009% up from its 52-week low and 0.006% down from its 52-week high. Previous days news...
via.news
Lumber Futures Went Up By Over 4% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 4.33% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:55 EST on Monday, 12 December, Lumber (LBS) is $409.30. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 13, 99.99% below its average volume of 22000261.94. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
DocuSign Stock Up Momentum With A 9.17% Jump Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with DocuSign jumping 9.17% to $53.67 on Monday, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ jumped 1.26% to $11,143.74, following the last session’s downward trend on what was an all-around positive trend trading session today. DocuSign’s last close...
Gizmodo
Renewable Energy Set to Overtake Coal Power Globally by 2025
On this fine Wednesday, may I present you with a rare bit of positive climate news: Sustainable energy is on the rise. Globally, the amount of renewable energy from sources like wind and solar is set to increase as much in the next five years as it did over the past 20, according to a new report from the International Energy Agency. And, in that doubling, renewable power will overtake coal by 2025, accounting for more than 90% of all electricity expansion between now and 2027, the IEA forecasted.
