Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
Copper Futures Jumps By 6% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 6.24% for the last 10 sessions. At 16:50 EST on Sunday, 11 December, Copper (HG) is $3.86. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 50205, 99.99% below its average volume of 16216504165.02. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
msn.com
7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023
While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
via.news
USD/EUR Went Down By Over 3% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 3.12% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:10 EST on Monday, 12 December, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.95. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 9.253% up from its 52-week low and 9.321% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
via.news
GBP/EUR Up Momentum With A 1% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 1.91% for the last 21 sessions. At 01:06 EST on Tuesday, 13 December, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.16. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.648% up from its 52-week low and 4.496% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
via.news
USD/CNH Slides By 1% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 1.93% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:06 EST on Sunday, 11 December, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $6.96. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.009% up from its 52-week low and 0.006% down from its 52-week high. Previous days news...
kitco.com
Back to the futures, gold and silver futures!
Precious metals traders flocked back into gold and silver futures today as the metals exhibited a stellar response to changes in the aggressiveness of the Fed's monetary policy.Market participants continue to react to Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Brookings Institution in Washington. Traders continue to focus on his remarks to slow the pace of upcoming rate hikes.
via.news
NASDAQ Composite Over 6% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 6.83% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:14 EST on Friday, 9 December, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,060.74. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 656652010, 89.67% below its average volume of 6360360965.19. Regarding NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
via.news
S&P 500 Rises By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 5.68% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Friday, 9 December, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $3,961.44. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 281262849, 87.45% below its average volume of 2241938695.24. About S&P 500’s yearly highs...
via.news
Lumber Futures Down Momentum With A 3% Drop In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 3.62% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:54 EST on Tuesday, 13 December, Lumber (LBS) is $409.60. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 180, 99.99% below its average volume of 21814606.04. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
NYSE FANG Up By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 15.33% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Friday, 9 December, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,869.78. Regarding NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.33% up from its 52-week low and 0.77% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
StoneCo Stock Is 20% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) dropped by a staggering 20.07% in 10 sessions from $11.91 at 2022-12-02, to $9.52 at 14:55 EST on Tuesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.8% to $11,232.85, following the last session’s upward trend. StoneCo’s...
via.news
NRG Energy Stock Down Momentum With A 22% Slide In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) slid by a staggering 22.21% in 10 sessions from $41.25 to $32.09 at 12:51 EST on Monday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.46% to $15,362.13, following the last session’s downward trend. NRG Energy’s...
Wall Street’s top strategist Mike Wilson predicts a double-digit percentage drop to hit stocks in early 2023
Wall Street's top strategist Mike Wilson predicts the S&P 500 will shed a quarter of its value in early 2023.
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Is 19% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 19.74% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Thursday, 8 December, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $19,587.47. Investing in the Hang Seng Index isn’t for everyone. However, the index’s performance is an important barometer of the overall stock market in Hong Kong, which is one of the world’s largest equities markets. The index is the most widely quoted barometer of the Hong Kong economy and is closely followed by traders, investors and analysts.
msn.com
Dow falls 550 points, S&P 500 breaks below 4,000 as stocks head for worst day in nearly a month
U.S. stocks are on track for their worst daily pullback in nearly a month on Monday as the S&P 500 traded below 4,000. Equity prices have been rattled by stronger-than-expected economic data, which market strategists say could inspire the Federal Reserve to hike interest-rates more aggressively. The S&P 500 fell 82 points, or 2%, to 3,988. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 540 points, or 1.6%, to 33,889. The Nasdaq Composite fell 254 points, or 2.2%, to 11,206. All three indexes were on track for their worst day since at least Nov. 9, according to FactSet data. Meanwhile the Russell 2000 was down 55 points, or 2.9%, to 1,837, on track for its biggest drop since Nov. 2.
Fed slows interest rate increases with 50-basis-point hike, but signals more to come
The Federal Reserve enacted its seventh consecutive interest rate hike this year as it attempts to cool inflation without triggering an economic recession.
parktelegraph.com
The Street Is Finally Waking Up To Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL)
The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.0152, or 1.95%, to $0.795. The Muscle Maker Inc. has recorded 15,586 volume in the after hours trading session. Earlier, Yahoo Finance discussed this stock as it revealed Pokemoto Crosses Milestone of 50 Franchise Agreements Signed.
via.news
Crude Oil Futures Down By 6% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Crude Oil (CL) has been up by 6.14% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:50 EST on Wednesday, 14 December, Crude Oil (CL) is $75.41. Today’s last reported volume for Crude Oil is 27780, 99.99% below its average volume of 21361716918.55. Volatility. Crude Oil’s last week,...
Federal Reserve raises its key rate for 7th time this year
The Federal Reserve reinforced its inflation fight Wednesday by raising its key interest rate for the seventh time this year and signaling more hikes to come. But the Fed announced a smaller hike than it had in its past four meetings at a time when inflation is showing signs of easing.
Comments / 0