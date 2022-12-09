ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

via.news

IBOVESPA Down By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 5.32% for the last 21 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Tuesday, 13 December, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $106,278.71. Regarding IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.56% up from its 52-week low and 12.62% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
via.news

StoneCo Stock Is 20% Down In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) dropped by a staggering 20.07% in 10 sessions from $11.91 at 2022-12-02, to $9.52 at 14:55 EST on Tuesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.8% to $11,232.85, following the last session’s upward trend. StoneCo’s...
via.news

USD/CNH Slides By 1% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 1.93% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:06 EST on Sunday, 11 December, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $6.96. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.009% up from its 52-week low and 0.006% down from its 52-week high. Previous days news...
via.news

Natural Gas Futures Up Momentum With A 9% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Natural Gas (NG) has been up by 9.37% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:06 EST on Sunday, 11 December, Natural Gas (NG) is $6.81. Today’s last reported volume for Natural Gas is 9016, 99.99% below its average volume of 5732249272.29. Volatility. Natural Gas’s last week,...
kitco.com

Back to the futures, gold and silver futures!

Precious metals traders flocked back into gold and silver futures today as the metals exhibited a stellar response to changes in the aggressiveness of the Fed's monetary policy.Market participants continue to react to Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Brookings Institution in Washington. Traders continue to focus on his remarks to slow the pace of upcoming rate hikes.
via.news

Platinum Futures Drops By 4% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 4.29% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:53 EST on Monday, 12 December, Platinum (PL) is $1,005.80. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 12078, 99.99% below its average volume of 12656579295.22. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

S&P 500 Rises By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 5.68% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Friday, 9 December, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $3,961.44. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 281262849, 87.45% below its average volume of 2241938695.24. About S&P 500’s yearly highs...
via.news

NASDAQ Composite Over 6% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 6.83% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:14 EST on Friday, 9 December, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,060.74. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 656652010, 89.67% below its average volume of 6360360965.19. Regarding NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
via.news

Copper Futures Is 7% Up In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 7.94% for the last 10 sessions. At 07:50 EST on Friday, 9 December, Copper (HG) is $3.88. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 20312, 99.99% below its average volume of 15642007051.09. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

CBOE Down Momentum With A 4% Drop In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 4.07% for the last session’s close. At 09:09 EST on Tuesday, 13 December, CBOE (VIX) is $21.90. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 9.43% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $24.18 and 12.57% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $25.05.
via.news

HANG SENG INDEX Is 19% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 19.74% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Thursday, 8 December, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $19,587.47. Investing in the Hang Seng Index isn’t for everyone. However, the index’s performance is an important barometer of the overall stock market in Hong Kong, which is one of the world’s largest equities markets. The index is the most widely quoted barometer of the Hong Kong economy and is closely followed by traders, investors and analysts.
via.news

Splunk Stock Jumps By 20% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) rose by a staggering 20.5% in 10 sessions from $76.48 at 2022-11-28, to $92.16 at 16:28 EST on Monday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 1.26% to $11,143.74, following the last session’s downward trend. Splunk’s...
via.news

NYSE FANG Went Down By Over 5% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 5.62% for the last 21 sessions. At 11:08 EST on Tuesday, 13 December, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $5,005.42. About NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 3.38% up from its 52-week low and 1.73% down from its 52-week high.
CNBC

Dow sheds nearly 500 points, stocks finish lower on worries of further Fed rate hikes

Stocks fell Monday on fears that the Federal Reserve may continue tightening until it tips the economy into a recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 482.78 points, or 1.4%, to finish at 33,947.10. The S&P 500 slumped 1.79% to settle at 3,998.84. The Nasdaq Composite slid 1.93% to end the session at 11,239.94.

