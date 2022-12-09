Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
IBOVESPA Down By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 5.32% for the last 21 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Tuesday, 13 December, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $106,278.71. Regarding IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.56% up from its 52-week low and 12.62% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
via.news
StoneCo Stock Is 20% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) dropped by a staggering 20.07% in 10 sessions from $11.91 at 2022-12-02, to $9.52 at 14:55 EST on Tuesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.8% to $11,232.85, following the last session’s upward trend. StoneCo’s...
The stock market just flashed an extremely rare signal that has a solid track record for strong gains ahead, Fundstrat says
An extremely rare signal flashed in the stock market on Tuesday, suggesting big gains ahead. That's according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee, who highlighted a surge in the put-to-call ratio despite a jump in the S&P 500. Since 1997, there have been only three instances when the put-to-call ratio surged above...
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
via.news
USD/CNH Slides By 1% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 1.93% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:06 EST on Sunday, 11 December, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $6.96. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.009% up from its 52-week low and 0.006% down from its 52-week high. Previous days news...
via.news
Natural Gas Futures Up Momentum With A 9% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Natural Gas (NG) has been up by 9.37% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:06 EST on Sunday, 11 December, Natural Gas (NG) is $6.81. Today’s last reported volume for Natural Gas is 9016, 99.99% below its average volume of 5732249272.29. Volatility. Natural Gas’s last week,...
kitco.com
Back to the futures, gold and silver futures!
Precious metals traders flocked back into gold and silver futures today as the metals exhibited a stellar response to changes in the aggressiveness of the Fed's monetary policy.Market participants continue to react to Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Brookings Institution in Washington. Traders continue to focus on his remarks to slow the pace of upcoming rate hikes.
via.news
NRG Energy Stock Down Momentum With A 22% Slide In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) slid by a staggering 22.21% in 10 sessions from $41.25 to $32.09 at 12:51 EST on Monday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.46% to $15,362.13, following the last session’s downward trend. NRG Energy’s...
via.news
Platinum Futures Drops By 4% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 4.29% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:53 EST on Monday, 12 December, Platinum (PL) is $1,005.80. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 12078, 99.99% below its average volume of 12656579295.22. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
S&P 500 Rises By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 5.68% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Friday, 9 December, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $3,961.44. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 281262849, 87.45% below its average volume of 2241938695.24. About S&P 500’s yearly highs...
Fed slows interest rate increases with 50-basis-point hike, but signals more to come
The Federal Reserve enacted its seventh consecutive interest rate hike this year as it attempts to cool inflation without triggering an economic recession.
via.news
NASDAQ Composite Over 6% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 6.83% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:14 EST on Friday, 9 December, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,060.74. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 656652010, 89.67% below its average volume of 6360360965.19. Regarding NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
via.news
Copper Futures Is 7% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 7.94% for the last 10 sessions. At 07:50 EST on Friday, 9 December, Copper (HG) is $3.88. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 20312, 99.99% below its average volume of 15642007051.09. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
CBOE Down Momentum With A 4% Drop In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 4.07% for the last session’s close. At 09:09 EST on Tuesday, 13 December, CBOE (VIX) is $21.90. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 9.43% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $24.18 and 12.57% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $25.05.
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Is 19% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 19.74% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Thursday, 8 December, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $19,587.47. Investing in the Hang Seng Index isn’t for everyone. However, the index’s performance is an important barometer of the overall stock market in Hong Kong, which is one of the world’s largest equities markets. The index is the most widely quoted barometer of the Hong Kong economy and is closely followed by traders, investors and analysts.
via.news
Splunk Stock Jumps By 20% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) rose by a staggering 20.5% in 10 sessions from $76.48 at 2022-11-28, to $92.16 at 16:28 EST on Monday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 1.26% to $11,143.74, following the last session’s downward trend. Splunk’s...
via.news
NYSE FANG Went Down By Over 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 5.62% for the last 21 sessions. At 11:08 EST on Tuesday, 13 December, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $5,005.42. About NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 3.38% up from its 52-week low and 1.73% down from its 52-week high.
CNBC
Dow sheds nearly 500 points, stocks finish lower on worries of further Fed rate hikes
Stocks fell Monday on fears that the Federal Reserve may continue tightening until it tips the economy into a recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 482.78 points, or 1.4%, to finish at 33,947.10. The S&P 500 slumped 1.79% to settle at 3,998.84. The Nasdaq Composite slid 1.93% to end the session at 11,239.94.
What's Next For Stocks After Fed Chair Powell Says Smaller Interest Rate Hikes Could Start In December?
Analysts are projecting S&P 500 earnings will decline 2.1% year-over-year in the fourth quarter. The University of Michigan releases its Consumer Sentiment Index reading on Friday. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY rallied this week following dovish commentary from the Federal Reserve chair, but the November jobs report revealed...
msn.com
S&P 500, Nasdaq post worst day in month after strong data fuels worry about Fed rate hikes
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes recorded their worst day in almost a month on Monday, after a hotter-than-expected U.S. services-sector reading fueled concerns that the Federal Reserve may need to be even more aggressive in its inflation battle. How stocks traded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down...
Comments / 0