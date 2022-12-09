Stoia's report card: Broncos vs. Chiefs

Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett, center left, watches from the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Baltimore. Patrick Semansky - staff, AP

Offense

You know where this is going. The Chiefs field the best offense in the NFL. The Broncos show the worst. Patrick Mahomes is the betting favorite to win league MVP, while Russell Wilson is having the worst season of his career and is near the bottom of many quarterback measures.

Advantage: Chiefs

Defense

While struggling to close out games, the Broncos still have one of the best defenses in the NFL. Linebackers Alex Singleton and Josey Jewell have been playing at a high level for Denver and have a tall task slowing down Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. On the other side, the Chiefs have an elite pass-rushing group with Chris Jones, Frank Clark and George Karlaftis. Still, the Broncos have the upper hand nearly every Sunday on defense.

Advantage: Broncos

Special teams

The Chiefs have an above-average special teams unit thanks to long-time coordinator Dave Toub, who has been in Kansas City since 2013 and once interviewed for the Broncos head coaching job. Toub's units are known for their return game, such as when he coached Devin Hester with the Bears. Meanwhile, Broncos special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes is in his second year as a special teams coach and his unit Denver ranks last in kickoff return.

Advantage: Chiefs

Coaching

Andy Reid is considered one of the greatest coaches in NFL history, serving as a head coach for 23 years and leading the Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory in 2019-20. He's considered an offensive innovator, creating some of the best offenses the NFL has seen. Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett, on the other hand, might be fired after just one season in Denver. Hackett, who was advertised as an offensive guru, currently has the worst offense in the NFL.

Advantage: Chiefs

Intangibles

The Broncos haven't beaten the Chiefs since November 2015, losing 13 in a row to their division rival. And the latest installment doesn't appear to be when the streak will end, with the Broncos having little-to-nothing to play for at 3-9 and the Chiefs trying to secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Add all of that on top of the Chiefs losing last week to the Bengals, and Kansas City will be playing a little angry on Sunday.

Advantage: Chiefs